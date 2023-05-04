DUBOIS — Having lost four of its last five games, the DuBois baseball team got a much needed win Wednesday and did so in emphatic fashion as the Beavers pounded visiting Bradford 15-0 in 3 innings at Showers Field.
The game was the polar opposite of the teams’ first meeting way back on April 5, a game DuBois in which the Beavers scored a run in the top of the seventh to pull out a 3-2 victory.
DuBois (5-7) once again got strong pitching against the Owls, this time from junior lefty Brock Smith who tossed a 1-hit shutout while striking out four and walking three.
Bradford (2-8) also had just one hit in the first meeting, when Gavin Kaschalk and Tyler Chamberlin combining on that gem.
The difference between the two games was DuBois’ discipline at the plate and defensive effort. The Beavers had five errors in the first matchup but had just one Wednesday.
The offense also backed Smith with an 11-hit outburst in just two innings, with the Beavers sprinkling in nine walks as well whch aided in the rout.
Noah Farrell and Kaden Clark led the way for DuBois as each went 3-for-3 with a double and combined to score five times. Clark drove in four runs as nine different Beavers collected RBIs in the win to give DuBois some momentum heading into Saturday’s yearly matchup against cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic in the City Classic.
“It feels good and was nice to see the boys come out swinging and put one away for once,” said DuBois coach Dan Bowman. “We gave Brock an opportunity to get on the mound with a spot start through the week, and he threw well. And, that definitely helped as we continue to rotate guys in and out and try to find that magical lineup.
“It’s nice to be able to go in with some dogs (on mound) headed into the weekend, especially turning around next week and having to finish the first game with Brookville and play again (on Monday).”
The game started in a steady drizzle and Smith used two strikeouts and a groundout to work around a pair of walks in the top of the first.
Smith then notched two more strikeouts in the second as he stranded a leadoff walk at first base,
Meanwhile, the DuBois offense gave Smith more than enough run support as they scored six times in the first and nine more runs in the second to put the 15-run mercy rule into play.
Chamberlin led off the bottom of the first with a walk and was bunted to second by talon Hodge. He went to third on a single to left by Farrell before a walk by Jordan Ell loaded the bases.
That brought Clark to the plate, and he ripped a 3-run double into the left-field corner to get the Beavers off and running. Trey Wingard then singled home Clark to make it 4-0.
A single from Gavin Kaschalk and walk by Billy Gray reloaded the bases for Davey Aughenbaugh, who forced in another run with a walk of his own. Chamberlin, batting for the second in the inning, capped the big inning with a popup to the second base that went as a sacrifice fly when Kaschalk sprinted home third as the ball was caught near the foul line in shallow right.
Farrell opened the second with a bang as he doubled to deep right field. Owls starter AJ Lama then got Jordan Ell to pop up to third, which spelled the end of Lama’s day.
Noah Swanson came on in relief, but the lefty struggled to find the strike zone. He walked four of the seven batters he faced, with the other three collecting hits as Swanson didn’t record an out.
Kaschalk, Chamberlin and Leyton Hodge all drew bases-loaded walks in that stretch to force in runs, while Gray has a RBI single to left and Aughenbaugh an infield hit that plated a run as DuBois pushed the lead to 11-0.
Bradford then went to Evan Whitmore on he mound, but he couldn’t stop the bleeding as Farrell legged out on infield single of his own to score the Beavers’ 12th run.
After a strikeout, Clark delivered a RBI single to left before pinch-hitter John Myers capped the Beavers’ huge inning when he ripped a 2-run single inside the third-base bag to put DuBois up 15-0.
Needing just three outs for a mercy rule victory, DuBois got a couple big defensive plays in the top of the third as the Owls tried its best to extend the game.
Lama led off the frame with a liner to center but Drew Cook, who had just entered the game defensively, ran it down and made a nice catch for the first out.
That play proved key as Travis Barger then reached on an error and Wyatt Starr doubled to deep right to break up Smith’s no-hit bid.
The game quickly ended a batter later when Adam Ward flew out to Clark in right. Barger tried to tag and score from third, but a strong relay throw from first baseman Tycen Roy was on the spot as catcher Wingard tagged out Barger just before he got to the plate for a game-ending double play.
“I think we’re in a good spot and starting to find some combos that are working.,” said Bowman. “We got a chance to get some extra guys out there and get a little bit of action. A lot of what our program is built on is trying to create memories for for the boys.
“And, anytime we can get guys in there who bust their butts every day at practice, we’re going to try and do it. It was just an awesome moment for a guy like Johnny Myers getting in there, who is a guy who gives 150 percent every day he’s at practice. To watch him come away with a 2-run single is definitely a big morale boost for us, and couldn’t me more proud of these guys.”
This year’s City Classic will be played Saturday at Showers Field at 3 p.m.
DUBOIS 15,
BRADFORD 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Bradford 000 — 0
DuBois 690x — 15
Bradford—0
AJ Lama p-c 1000, Travis Barger rf 2000, Wyatt Starr 1b 2010, Adam Ward c-ss 1000, Jackson Nannen ss-cf 1000, Noah Swanson p 0000, Chase Gray dh 0000, Evan Whitmore cf-p 0000, Talon Reese 2b 1000, Matt Perry lf 1000, Juan Gonzalez 3b 1000. Totals: 10-0-1-0.
DuBois—15
Tyler Chmaberlin 1b 0202, Tycen Roy 1b 0000, Talon Hodge ss 1000, Leyton Hodge ph-ss 0101, Noah Farrell dh 3331, Brock Smith p 0000, Jordan Ell lf 1100, Drew Cook ph-cf 1000, Kaden Clark rf 3234, Trey Wingard c 1011, John Myers ph 1012, Gavin Kaschalk 3b 1211, Sam Keen ph-3b 0001, Billy Gray 2b 1111, Aaron Andrulonis ph-2b 1000, Davey Aughenbaugh cf 1112, Kam Knisely cr-lf 0200. Totals: 15-15-11-15.
Errors: Bradford 1, DuBois 1. LOB: Bradford 4, DuBois 5. DP: Bradford 0, DuBois 1. 2B: Farrell, Clark. SF: Chamberlin. SAC: T. Hodge. SB: Lama.
Pitching
Bradford: AJ Lama-1 1/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Noah Swanson-0 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Evan Whittmore-2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois: Brock Smith-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Smith. Losing pitcher: Lama.