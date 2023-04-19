DuBOIS — After playing four road matches to start the year, the DuBois Beavers volleyball team finally played its home opener Tuesday night, taking down the Central Dragons in dominating fashion via straight sets, 25-15, 25-15, 25-8.
“It was a big win for us,” DuBois head coach Dave Alberts said.
The win put the Beavers at 4-1 on the season in Alberts’ inaugural season as they’ve beaten everyone in the Mid-State Conference with the exception of top ranked West Shamokin — the team’s only blemish thus far on April 4 — as the Beavers are having playoff aspirations at the midpoint in the schedule.
“We needed to beat every other team in the conference to kind of line us up for a shot at playoffs this year, which at the beginning of the season it was something that was discussed a little bit with the guys that were asking me about it,” Alberts said. “And I was like, ‘Hey, let’s start practicing, let’s get in a rhythm here and see where we can go from there.’ I give these guys a lot of credit. They’ve been working hard and the team’s come together pretty well. We’re doing pretty good.”
On Tuesday night, senior Tyson Kennis and junior Ryan Johnson led the charge at the net as Kennis had 13 kills and five aces while Johnson had eight kills as the Dragons struggled to get any momentum going.
“Tyson and Ryan have been our leaders in kills,” Alberts said. “Tyson’s led the first few matches and actually the last match, Ryan led us in kills against Forest Hills. They’re both doing well. Everybody on the team is doing well. Everyone kind of knows what their role is and does their role well and they’re contributing (to the team’s success).”
DuBois jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the first set before Central called a timeout to regroup. The visitors did just that and cut the deficit to within four at 15-11 before a 10-4 run the rest of the way gave DuBois a 25-15 first set victory.
“I told them in the beginning after the first set, I think because it was a home game that they seemed a little nervous and the energy was a little flat,” Alberts said. “I told them we’ve got to pick it up. For the away matches, we didn’t have any fans, there was no pressure and we were just out there playing. But today, they had to get into a little bit of a rhythm and once they did, they did really well.”
The Dragons kept pace with the Beavers at the beginning of the second set, taking its only two leads on the night — a 1-0 advantage and a 9-8 lead. But once Central got the 9-8 lead, DuBois went on an 11-3 run to give the Beavers a 20-12 lead. Kennis capped off the second set with a couple of kills to give the Beavers its second straight 25-15 win.
With Central down 2-0, the Beavers essentially dominated the third and final set as Kennis and Johnson took over in front of the net.
Leading 9-3, Beaver Noah Sawtelle picked up an ace to lead 10-3 and consecutive kills by Johnson made it 12-3. After Sawtelle finally put a serve in the net, a Central error handed it back to DuBois as Aaron Webster also picked up an ace on an evening where Alberts was pleased with the overall effort.
“I thought Andy (Getch) served really well,” Alberts said. “Noah Sawtelle saw really well — they both went on a few runs there to let us build the lead when we needed to.”
A couple of Central errors and a Johnson kill would give DuBois a 17-4 lead before Central finally scored a point after Johnson hit one long. But a Drew Gudalis block would give possession back to the Beaverts as they’d eventually take a 22-7 lead after Kennis had yet another kill and a block.
Central’s Christian Heuston would get a kill to make it 22-8 before the Beavers would put the game away in picking up the final three points. Kennis got his final kill of the game for a 23-8 lead and the next two points came on errors as Central’s Collin Becker hit it into the net and Bryson Brooks hit it deep, giving DuBois the sweep and a 25-8 third set victory.
Kennis, Gudalis and Joda Fenstermacher had two blocks while Sawtelle had two aces and Webster and Alvis Uong each had one.
DuBois (4-1) is back in action against tonight as they host Farrell in non-conference play. As the team started the year out on the road, the Beavers will now be at home for the next four games before finishing out the regular season on May 4 at Central.
“Hopefully we’ll go to 5-1 and keep rolling,” Alberts said. “Couldn’t really ask for anything more right now — they’re giving it everything they’ve got.”