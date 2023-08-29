DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers boys soccer team picked up a resounding 9-0 over win over the Punxsutawney Chucks on Monday evening.
It was a game that saw all of the DuBois roster play in the contest at one point or another as all nine goals were all scored by nine different players on the evening. Of those goals, Isaac Brigger had three assists and Jacob Alberts and Antonio Casagrande had two assists each.
“We got a little bit of playing time for everybody tonight and got everybody some opportunities,” Erickson said.
Arguably the most excited of those goals for the Beavers came at the 52:10 mark in the second half. After Brigger was tripped up by a Punxsy player, senior Ricky Hoare took the penalty kick, hitting a hard liner off the right post and out of the reach of Punxsutawney goalkeeper Lucas Silverstein, as the ball then ricocheted into the back of the net for his first career goal.
“Obviously (Ricky Hoare’s) penalty kick was the capstone,” Erickson said. “We’ve been waiting four years for that. That was a great way to cap the night off ... Rick’s the heart and soul of this team. That was great to get him in there today.”
Also scoring besides Hoare was Jay Parekh, Kyan Peck, Eddie Burkett, Landon Akers, Garrett Kephart, Alberts, Gabriel Ajayi and Casagrande.
DuBois fired shots up early and often, scoring three goals within the first 11:53 of the contest — all three of which were assisted by Brigger.
Parekh got things started with his goal at 4:08, followed by Peck at 9:19 as he found the back of the net in traffic. Brigger then crossed a ball over to Burkett, who knocked his goal in at 11:53.
“After playing Altoona and Indiana over the weekend, it kind of started out our intensity level pretty high tonight,” Erickson said. “It was good for us to maintain that intensity right off the bat and getting the players out there and playing for a reason. It just kept them going with that intensity throughout the game. That’s what we need to keep doing for the rest of the season.”
Akers made it 4-0 game at 29:52 with an assist by Alberts. Kephart then got his goal off a rebound in traffic at 35:36 to make it 5-0. Capping off the first half scoring was Alberts — as he found the back of the net with an assist from Casagrande at 37:15 as the Beavers took a 6-0 lead into the break.
With starters and subs mixing in throughout the night, Hoare got his first career goal at 52:10 on the penalty kick to put DuBois up by seven goals.
It would be almost 13 minutes later before the next goal as after a Gavin Bojalad line drive shot went hard off of the crossbar, the ball bounced back out to Casagrande, who in turn fed Ajayi and he did the rest, making it 8-0.
Casagrande capped off the scoring on the evening at 74:30 with an assist from Alberts.
“I was really happy tonight with everybody,” Erickson said.
The contest also marked the first game for the Chucks since 2021 as they did not field a soccer team in 2022. This year’s Punxsy squad consists of 12 players — eight of which are freshmen.
“Well we took a hard loss with first game jitters,” Punxsy head coach Christa August said. “With a couple completely new players to the game of soccer and mostly ninth graders I see a lot of glimmers of hope. We will go up from here.”
DuBois had 41 shots in the game as Punxsy goalkeeper Lucas Silverstein had 23 saves — many of which saw him diving after the ball to make a play.
“I’m glad they were able to get enough kids this year and start their program back up,” DuBois head coach Matt Erickson said of Punxsy. “They’ve got some great players on that team. Their goalkeeper (Lucas Silverstein) did a great job and they had some bright points. They’ve definitely got a future with a lot of those kids so hopefully they just continue to build and get more players and build that program back up to what it was.”
DuBois (2-1) travels to Bradford on Wednesday while Punxsy (0-1) hosts St. Marys — also on Wednesday.
DuBOIS 9 PUNXSUTAWNEY 0
Score by Halves
Punxsy 0 0 — 0
DuBois 6 3 — 9
Scoring Summary
First Half
D—Jay Parekh (Isaac Brigger assist), 4:08.
D—Kyan Peck (Isaac Brigger assist), 9:19.
D—Eddie Burkett (Isaac Brigger assist), 11:53.
D—Landon Akers (Jacob Alberts assist), 29:52.
D—Garrett Kephart, 35:36.
D—Jacob Alberts (Antonio Casagrande assist), 37:14.
Second Half
D—Ricky Hoare (penalty kick), 52:10.
D—Gabriel Ajayi (Antonio Casagrande assist), 65:05.
D—Antonio Casagrande (Jacob Alberts assist), 74:30.
Statistics
Shots: Punxsutawney 0, DuBois 41. Saves: Punxsutawney 23 (Lucas Silverstein), DuBois 0. Corner kicks: Punxsutawney 0, DuBois 5.