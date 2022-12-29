DuBOIS — After coming off of a 50-42 against Brookville on Tuesday night that sent the DuBois Beavers boys basketball team into the consolation game of its own DuBois Holiday Tournament, the Beavers set out to make a statement against the Brockway Rovers on Wednesday night. They sure did that with a 34-4 run to open the game as the Beavers downed the Rovers, 52-31.
“I thought we came out and created the tempo that we wanted to create,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said. “We made some shots and played pretty hard. So it was a great way to start the game.”
Cam Thompson had 11 points in the first quarter and another three early on in the second quarter while Tyson Kennis led the Beavers with 16 points.
“Cam picked up from where he left off (Tuesday) night,” Bennett said. “Everybody was shooting the ball well and we got some good looks that we capitalized on. Then it was nice to be able to play a lot of young people and get some guys some experience.”
Kennis hit a low post move to get things going within seconds before Brockway’s Reese Yahner tied it up with an assist from Aiden Grieneisen. But from there, the Beavers went on a 29-2 run that saw them knock down shots left and right while forcing Brockway turnovers.
Kennis made it 4-2 Beavers before Thompson hit his first trey for a 7-2 lead. A corner three by Thompson on the next possession made it 10-2 and a Rudy Williams runner made it a double-digit 12-2 lead.
Brockway’s Brady Delmonte made a bucket underneath to get it back to 12-4 as the Beavers then went on a 22-0 run to essentially put the game away.
“We didn’t want them to get off to a fast start and obviously they did,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “Cam got them going early with a couple of threes and a couple of drives to the bucket and we started collapsing (the defense) in. Then a couple of other guys started hitting threes. We tried to switch up the defense in going zone. And when you’re in a rhythm and hitting threes, they just keep finding those open areas and hitting the threes. The first quarter put us behind the 8-ball.”
Thompson hit another triple and then a runner to make it 17-4 before Maddox Bennett drained a deep three with seconds left in the first quarter, making it 20-4.
Williams then hit a corner three to make it 23-4 to start the second quarter as Kennis scored on an alley-oop layup in transition to make it 25-4 before Clark called a timeout to regroup his Rovers.
But DuBois would knock down two more threes after the timeout, first with Thompson and next with Williams to give DuBois a 31-4 lead with 5:33 left in the second quarter.
Bennett then knocked down another trey to give DuBois a 34-4 lead before Carlson then responded with a three of his own. Brockway would then cut the lead to 26 as DuBois led 40-14 at the half.
With just four points away from a running clock, the Beavers set out to accomplish that rather quickly as Kennis scored on a fast break to make it 42-14 and then a Kennis steal and a layup gave DuBois the 44-14 lead about a minute and a half into the second half as the Beavers would then sub out most of its starters for the duration of the contest.
“I thought they all played hard,” Bennett said of the second half subs. “We see them every night in practice. Our freshmen and sophomores are an athletic group and they compete. So it was nice to see them get a chance to do it on the varsity floor.”
Brockway would then outscore DuBois 17-8 the rest of the way as the Rovers cut the DuBois lead to 48-23 at the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter saw DuBois’ Max Smith do a pump fake that got Brockway’s Alex Carlson in the air, as Smith then drove around and hit a finger roll in traffic to make it 50-23, setting the DuBois bench off in cheers. The Rovers would then go on an 8-2 run to end the game as DuBois would end up with a 52-31 victory.
“I thought we battled the rest of the way from the second through the fourth quarter,” Clark said. “The guys could’ve folded up the tents but they battled all night long. I’m proud of that effort.”
Carlson led the Rovers with 17 points as both he and Thompson made the All-Tournament team.
DuBois (5-4) gets a break before playing at Grove City on Friday, Jan. 6.
“It was nice after last night where the goal was then to come out of the week with a 1-1 record,” Bennett said. “We accomplished that goal so we just have to get back to work on a few things that we need to address before we get back out on the road next week against Grove City. Hopefully we’re in the right frame of mind to play aggressively, play hard and keep playing together. And hopefully those shots keep going in.”
Brockway (1-7) plays on Tuesday at Elk County Catholic as Clark said it was good to also get the underclassmen some varsity experience in the second half.
“We got a little bit more experience for our young guys — we’ve got a lot of them,” Clark said. “It was nice to get them some game experience. I think we did some good things — we got it inside at times. Reese got some finishes in there and Alex hit some shots for us. So we saw some good things, but the quick start just put us behind the 8-ball.”
DuBOIS 52,
BROCKWAY 31
Score by Quarters
B’way 4 10 9 8 — 31
DuBois 20 20 8 4 — 52
Brockway—31
Isaac Crawford 0 0-0 0, Alex Carlson 7 0-0 17, Brady Demonte 2 0-0 4, Reese Yahner 3 0-0 6, Aiden Grieneisen 1 1-1 3, Aiden Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Bradey Hughes 0 0-0 0, Vinny Cavalline 0 0-0 0, Caine Brubaker 0 1-2 1, Adam Lin 0 0-0 0, Jacob Newcamp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2-3 31.
DuBois—52
Drew Gudalis 0 0-0 0, Cam Thompson 5 0-0 14, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Rudy Williams 3 0-0 8, Tyson Kennis 7 2-2 16, Noah Farrell 2 0-0 4, Maddox Bennett 2 0-0 6, Max Smith 1 0-0 2, Aiden West 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Hanzely 0 0-0 0, Trey Wingard 1 0-0 2, Tyler Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Korney 0 0-0 0, Dylan Horner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 2-2 52.
Three-pointers: B’way 3 (Carlson 3), DuBois 8 (Thompson 4, Williams 2, Bennett 2).