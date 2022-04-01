DuBOIS — The DuBois Beavers boys tennis team came out the gates firing on all cylinders on Thursday afternoon, sweeping the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals 7-0 in both teams’ first match of the season.
“Everyone played to expectations,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said. “I’ve been seeing the de-rusting at practice and it’s translated into this first game. I didn’t see any unforced errors and they were all very consistent. In high school, consistency is far more important that power or any sort of flashy put-away shots.”
In singles matchups, the Beavers’ top three players had dominant performances with all of those winning in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.
DuBois No. 1 Cody Jaconski defeated DCC’s Neel Gupta while No. 2 Zach Johnson beat Colin Micknis. For the No. 3 matchup, Houston Hemke took down Walter Van Voorst tot Voorst.
“I predicted in the preseason that my top three players would particularly strong just because of their performance in the previous season,” Reed said. “And I know how hard they’ve been working outside of the regular season. So I expected a strong showing here.”
While the first few Cardinals couldn’t get on the board, the No. 4 matchup was a different story with DuBois’ John Miller and DCC’s Alec Srock. Miller took the first set, 6-2, but Srock battled back in the second set for a 6-4 win. But in the tiebreaker, Miller defeated Srock, 10-1, to take the point.
“It really did kind of appear to me that the No. 4 singles (in Srock) was a stronger player than his seed would’ve suggested,” Reed said. “He looked stronger than their No. 2 seed. But John is a man whose attention is very divided between academics and extra-curricular activities. He kind of plays tennis less serious than the three starters.”
It was much of the same in doubles as Jaconski and Johnson teamed up to beat Gupta and Srock, 8-1.
“Zach and Cody have been playing doubles together for many years,” Reed said. “Their communication is on point. They already know what to do and when to do it.”
The Beavers’ No. 2 doubles team of Hemke and Miller then beat Van Voorst tot Voorst and Aaron Bohley, 8-5, in a spirited back-and-forth battle — as Reed said it was nice to see.
“John and Houston — other than in practice — that was their first time playing together,” Reed said.
In the match’s final contest, the DuBois duo of Aum Patel and Brohm Hemke beat Aiden Engle and Mathue Volpe in another hard-fought contest, 8-6.
“Aum and Brohm have played before together last season, but the two get together sometimes like oil and water a little bit — they get in each other’s heads,” Reed said. “We’ll iron out doubles teams and they don’t have to be in seed order exactly. So we will iron that out throughout the season and see what works best going forward.”
DuBois (1-0) is back on the court Monday as they’ll travel to Punxsutawney for a 3:30 p.m. start.
DuBois Central Catholic (0-1) will look to rebound today at Johnsonburg, also at 3:30 p.m.
DUBOIS 7,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
Singles
1. Cody Jaconski (D) def. Neel Gupta, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Zach Johnson (D) def. Colin Micknis, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Houston Hemke (D) def. Walter Van Voorst tot Voorst, 6-0, 6-0.
4. John Miller (D) def. Alec Srock, 6-2, 4-6 (10-1).
Doubles
1. Cody Jaconski/Zach Johnson (D) def. Neel Gupta/Alec Srock, 8-1.
2. Houston Hemke/John Miller (D) def. Walter Van Voorst tot Voorst/Aaron Bohley, 8-5.
3. Aum Patel/Brohm Hemke (D) def. Aiden Engle/Mathue Volpe, 8-6.