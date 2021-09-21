DuBOIS — The St. Marys boys soccer team used its possession game controlled large portions of Monday’s contest at DuBois, but it was the host Beavers who made the most of their scoring opportunities to come away with a high-scoring 5-3 victory.
The first half was a perfect snap shot of the game, as St. Marys outshot the Beavers, 8-4, only to see DuBois find the back of the net twice on those four shots to grab a 2-0 advantage at the break.
Those two scores proved to be the difference after things got really wild in the second half. The teams combined to score six goals — three each — after the break, including four in a 10-minute span.
St. Marys (4-3) got within one early in the second half at 2-1 on a goal by Dawson Krug, only to see the Beavers respond with two goals in 25 seconds to quickly push their out to three goals at 4-1 with just under 30 minutes to play.
That deficit proved too much for the Dutchmen to overcome despite their ample scoring chances in those final 30 minutes, with DuBois keeper Brohm Hemke recording 11 saves.
Thai Tran powered the Beavers with a pair of goals, while Isaac Brigger, Brayten Sedor and Jay Parekh also found the back of the net. Brigger added an assist, while Ethan Wineberg set up both of DuBois’ first-half scores.
Krug netted two of the Dutchmen’s three goals, with Matthew Palmer collecting the third. Palmer had his chances late to add to that tally but had several quality shots be just off the mark.
St. Marys lost its starting keeper, Casey Young, to an injury early in the second half when the score was still 2-0. Young made two saves before leaving the game, while Carter Dush and Aiden McKay also made two stops each while splitting time in net from there.
“We focused on getting some quick counter attacks against these guys,” said Beavers coach Matt Erickson. “We know they are a team to not play on turf, and use to that pace. So, we wanted to get those quick counter attacks and when we pushed forward just go and it worked out. We pretty much scored all our goals that way.
“Brohm made some really good saves for us tonight too. You never want to have to rely on your keeper to save a slot of shots for you, but when it comes to that and your goalkeeper makes those big saves like that ... it’s fantastic. Brohm did a fantastic job tonight.”
DuBois (4-4) opened the scoring just past the 6-minute mark on its first shot of the game. Wineberg made the play happen as he came with a steal deep in Dutchmen territory and slipped a pass to Brigger, who fired a shot into the back of the net to make it 1-0.
The Beavers didn’t have much offense from there the rest of the half though, as they recorded just three other shots before the break — the last of which was a goal by Tran with 1:20 left until the break.
Wineberg set up that goal with a nice through ball which Tran ran down before firing a shot inside the right post.
In between those goals, it was the DuBois defense and Hemke who did the heavy lifting as Hemke made seven saves on eight St. Marys shots in the opening 40 minutes. And, the one shot Hemke didn’t stop he got a little help on as Krug rang a shot off the left post in the eighth minute.
Hemke made a big save in the 17th minute when he jumped a punched a shot by Liam brem over top the crossbar for a corner kick. He also made a nice save on a shot by Palmer in the 23rd minute and made two important ones in the final minute of the half — one a foot save at the near post to keep it a 2-0 game.
St. Marys then suffered a big blow in early in the second half when Young hustled out and made a diving block on a shot by Tran. Unfortunately, the hard shot appeared to hit Young in the head as he made the save, and he was forced to leave the game.
The Dutch broke the ice less than a minute later when Krug netted his first goal at the 45:52 mark to make it 2-1.
That’s as close as St. Marys got though, as DuBois countered with a pair of goals on either side of the 50-minute mark to give itself some extra breathing room at 4-1.
Sedor scored the first of those goals as he ran onto another perfectly played through ball, while Tran netted the second off an assist from Brigger on another nice pass through the St. Marys defense.
St. Marys didn’t go away quietly though.
Palmer made it a two-score game when he slammed home a rebound off his own shot, which Hemke initially saved, with 59:20 on the clock.
DuBois answered right back just 38 seconds later when Parekh scored the same way. He had an initial shot saved by Dush but then blasted a rebound shot home to make it 5-2.
Both teams continued to have scoring chances in the final 20 minutes.
The Beavers appeared to score a sixth goal in the 66th minute but Houston Hemke was called offsides after firing a shot into the Dutchmen net. Sedor later hit the post in the 74th minute, while Brigger’s ensuing redirect attempt sailed high.
Palmer had several shots sail just high over the crossbar in the final 10 minutes for the Dutchmen, who finally got a third goal when Krug found the net for a second time with 4:05 to play.
DuBois is back in action Thursday at Altoona, while St. Marys travels to Northern Potter tonight.
DuBOIS 5,
ST. MARYS 3
Score by Halves
St. Marys 0 3 — 3
DuBois 2 3 — 5
Scoring Summary
First Half
D—Isaac Brigger (Ethan Wineberg assist), 6:04.
D—Thai Tran (Ethan Winbeberg assist), 38:46.
Second Half
SM—Dawson Krug, 45:52.
D—Brayten Sedor, 49:40.
D—Thai Tran (Isaac Brigger assist), 50:05.
SM—Matthew Palmer, 59:20.
D—Jay Parekh, 59:58.
SM—Dawson Krug, 75:55.
Statistics
Shots: St. Marys 19, DuBois 17. Saves: St. Marys 6 (Casey Young 2, Carter Dush 2, Aiden McKay 2), DuBois 11 (Brohm Hemke). Corner kicks: St. Marys 8, DuBois 3.