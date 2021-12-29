DuBOIS — Defense was the name of the game for both DuBois and Brockway in their matchup Tuesday night in the DuBois Holiday Tournament, as each side forced the other into committing 20 turnovers.
DuBois proved to be the team that capitalized off those miscues, particularly in the transition game, as it knocked off the Rovers, 45-14, to reach tonight’s final against Brookville. The Raiders beat DuBois Central Catholic, 56-38, in the opening game.
When not running, the Beavers (5-2) struggled offensively in the half-court set at times, as Brockway did a nice job clogging up in the inside to limit the touches of DuBois big man Chooch Husted. The Rovers held Husted to eight points (half his season average), although he did pull down 11 rebounds.
With Husted being in check, DuBois had some other players step up on the offensive end to help carry the load. Ryan Kovalyak and Andrew Shaffer-Doan joined Husted in having eight points, with Shaffer-Doan hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
Tyson Kennis added seven points, including a trey, while Al Pasternak chipped in six points and four boards before going down with an ankle injury early in the third quarter.
“Brockway plays hard and is scrappy, and we knew they would kind of muck the game up a little bit,” said DuBois coach Dave Bennett. “And, we didn’t do a good job taking care of the basketball. Fortunately, we made some shots and played some pretty good ‘D.’
“We’ve had a couple games in a row now where the obviously focus was to take Chooch away by the opponent, and they did a good job of that tonight. Our other guys are perimeter guys, and they are starting to get more comfortable and taking advantage of the open opportunities that we do have. I thought Tyson (Kennis) gave us a big boost. He hit a three and had a couple of finishes in the paint.”
Both teams were plagued by turnovers in the first quarter, with DuBois actually have six to the Rovers’ five. However, that stat didn’t translate to the scoreboard, where the Beavers found themselves with a 14-1 lead after eight minutes.
Pasternak opened the scoring with a hoop in the first minute, while Brockway notched its lone point on a free throw by Alex Carlson at the 6:43 mark. The Rovers didn’t score the rest of the period, as DuBois ripped off 12 straight points in the final six minutes.
Kovalyak had six of his eight in the quarter, while Pasternak and Joey Foradora each had four.
Brockway (2-5) finally hit its first field goal of the game early in the second when Dylen Coder hit a 3-pointer in the corner 40 seconds in. However, the Rovers once again did not score for the remainder of a quarter.
DuBois didn’t exactly light up the scoreboard either, getting its first points on a Pasternak hoop at the 5:44 mark. That started a 10-0 run to end the half, which was punctuated by a Shaffer-Doan trey from the left corner in the final second — a shot that sent DuBois into the break up 25-4.
The third proved to be the most competitive quarter of the game, as the Rovers got its offense going a little and actually outscored the Beavers, 10-9.
Brockway scored seven straight at one point on a Coder 3-pointer and four points by Jared Marchiori to cut its deficit from 27-4 to 27-11. Marchiori’s basket in that stretch was the Rovers’ only 2-point field goal in the game.
Husted ended the Rovers’ spurt with a hoop before Carlson hit Brockway’s third and final trey of the night to make it 29-14. The Rovers got no closer, though, as DuBois held then scoreless for the final 9:44 of the game.
DuBois got a trey by Kennis and hoop from Cam Thompson to close out the third and took a 34-14 advantage to the fourth.
Kennis then scored the first two baskets of the fourth, before Shaffer-Doan made two himself — one a 3-pointer. Thompson then netted his second hoop of the game to make it 45-14 and put the mercy rule into effect (30-point lead in 4th) with 3:38 to play. Neither team scored after that.
“I thought early on we had some good looks, and we didn’t cash in, and that kept putting pressure on our defense,” said Rovers coach Rick Clark. “I thought our half-court defense was excellent all night long. The thing that killed us was the offensive end and letting them get into transition.
“We made a run there in the second half, but then we had a couple missed shots, a couple turnovers and they are in transition again and hit a three and get it back to 20.
“Our effort has been outstanding all year, and I’ve been really pleased with the defense. We just need to find ways to finish on the offensive end. That’s what it has come down to all season long so far.”
Brockway will play DCC in the consolation game tonight at 6 p.m., with the title game between DuBois and Brookville to follow at 7:30 p.m.
As for the finals matchup with Brookville, Bennett is looking forward to the challenge.
“Brookville is a great team and has a ton of depth, and we won’t be as deep with Al (Pasternak) being out,” said Bennett. “They play hard and are well-coached. It’s a rivalry game between the teams and always a fun one for that reason.”
DUBOIS 45,
BROCKWAY 14
Score by Quarters
Brockway 1 3 10 0 — 14
DuBois 14 11 9 11 — 45
Brockway—14
Jared Marchiori 1 2-2 4, Alex Carlson 1 1-2 4, Marcus Bennett 0 0-0 0, Noah Adams 0 0-2 0, Aiden Grieneisen 0 0-4 0, Landon Schmader 0 0-0 0, Dylen Coder 2 0-0 6, Alex Pearce 0 0-0 0, Joe Hertel 0 0-0 0, Reese Yahner 0 0-1 0. Totals: 4 3-11 14.
DuBois—45
Drew Gudalis 0 0-0 0, Ryan Kovalyak 3 2-2 8, Joey Foradora 2 0-0 4, Chooch Husted 4 0-0 8, Al Pasternak 3 0-0 6, Cam Thompson 2 0-0 4, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Max Smith 0 0-2 0, Andrew Shaffer-Doan 3 0-0 8, Tyson Kennis 3 0-0 7. Totals: 20 2-4 45.
Three-pointers: Brockway 3 (Carlson, Yoder 2), DuBois 3 (Shaffer-Doan 2, Kennis).