DUBOIS — The DuBois boys track and field team closed out the dual meet portion of its regular season schedule Tuesday with a strong showing in a lopsided 127-23 Senior Day victory against cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic.
DuBois won 14 of the 18 events and got a true team effort in beating the Cardinals as nine different Beavers collected individual wins on the day. Counting relays, six of the team’s 12 seniors who were honored prior to the meet collected a win.
“As a coaching staff, we want to congratulate all our seniors and their families today,” said Beaver coach Brian Clinger. “We thank them for their dedication to the team, leadership to the underclass, and which them the very best in their futures.
“It was so nice to see have Chuck Pasternak, principal, Lauren McLaughlin, assistant principal, Dr. Ed Dombroski, Principal of CG Johnson, Gil Barker, board of directors, and Larry Salone, president of the board of directors in attendance supporting our kids on Senior Night.”
Freshman Jaxson Hanzely led the way as a triple winner. He crossed the line first in the 200 (23.60) and 400 (54.73) and also teamed up with Nathan Kougher, and seniors Joey Stubbs and Jaedon Yarus to win the 4x100 relay in 44.95.
Yarus added a second victory in his final home meet, as he outsprinted the field to the line in the 100 dash, crossing in 11.50 to edge Kougher by .15 seconds.
Senior Ben Hickman also captured an individual win in the high jump (5-8), while fellow seniors Alex Horsley and Cody Crawford teamed up with Spencer Bridgman and Hunter Hilliard to claim first in the meet-ending 4x400 (4:04.60).
Another senior, Nathan Swope, joined up with Andrew McIntosh, Jacob McIntosh and Tyler Hanzely to win the meet-opening 4x800 relay in 10:20.47.
DuBois also got a pair of wins on the track from Daniel Chichava, who was first in both the 110 (17.40) and 300 (46.10) hurdle races.
In the field, the Beavers got wins from Ja’Reese Stowe — who bested DCC’s Aiden Grieneisen by one inch in the shot put (42-3 to 42-2) — as well as Aiden Robertson (long jump, 18-8), Max Dombroski (triple jump, 37-1 1/2) and Edward Burkett (pole vault, 12-0).
“Aiden Robertson had a fantastic jump at 18-8,” said assistant coach Greg Posteraro. “He really has excelled the last two weeks. I’m super excited to see him put it together and taste success. Max Dombroski had a very good jump today in the triple. He made adjustments during practices and has returned to his best form.”
“Ed did a great job again today. He just missed clearing 12-3,” added assistant coach Jason Shilala of Burkett’s day in the pole vault. “We changed up poles, and it may pay off heading to districts. I am very pleased and excited to see his gains over the season. All of my vaulters have been working hard and make me happy as a coach with their heights.”
Stowe led a solid day for the Beaver throwers, as seniors James Becker and Carson Dombroski added seconds in the javelin and discus, respectively, and Becker and Stubbs a third in the shot and discus. Stowe also placed third in the javelin.
“I have been blessed ,” said assistant coach Brad Sweet. “They have always strived to improve, lead the team and reach their goals. Today was tough as a coach realizing this was our last dual meet. Joey Stubbs asked in the early season to throw disc, and he has just been great ... always positive and able to power the disc. He has progressed to full spin.”
The Beavers also got second-place finishes from Kegan Corkins (110 hurdles), Kougher (100, 200), Rudy Williams (800 & 1,600), Horsley (400), Thai Tran (300 hurdles), Swope (3,200), Hickman (triple jump), Carter Vos (high jump) and Crawford (pole vault).
Seniors Max Smith (triple jump), Swope (400), Drew Gudalis (high jump) and Andrew Shaffer-Doan (high jump) added third places, with teammates Tran (110 hurdles), Trevor Hanzely (1,600), Vos (300 hurdles), Hunter Hilliard (800), Jay Sheloski (3,200) and Corkins (pole vault) doing the same in their events.
When it came to the Cardinals, Grieneisen and Angelo Piccirillo led the way with two wins each.
Grieneisen claimed the top spot in the javelin (167-8) and discus (122-3) to go along with his second in the shot put, while Piccirillo ran to victory in both the 800 (1:09.61) and 1,600 (4:49.82).
Those proved to be DCC’s only Top 3 finishes on the day.
Both teams close out the season Thursday at the Redbank Invitational.
DUBOIS 127, DCC 23
4x800 relay –1. DuBois (), 10:20.47
110 hurdles –1. Daniel Chichava (D), 17.40; 2. Corkins (D); 3. Tran (D).
100 dash –1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 11.50; 2. Kougher (D); 3. Stubbs (D).
1,600 run –1. Angelo Piccirillo (DCC), 4:59.82; 2. Williams (D); 3. T. Hanzely (D).
4x100 relay –1. DuBois (), 44.95
400 dash –1. Jaxson Hanzely (D), 54.73; 2. Horsley (D); 3. Swope (D).
300 hurdles –1. Daniel Chichava (D), 46.10; 2. Tran (D); 3. Vos (D).
800 run –1. Angelo Piccirillo (DCC), 2:09.61; 2. Williams (D); 3. Hilliard (D).
200 dash –1. Jaxson Hanzely (D), 23.60; 2. Kougher (D); 3. Yarus (D).
3,200 run –1. Tyler Hanzely (D), 12:55.99; 2. Swope (D); 3. Sheloski (D).
4x400 relay –1. DuBois (), 4:04.60; 2. DCC.
Shot put –1. Ja’Reese Stowe (D), 42-3; 2. Grieneisen (DC); 3. Becker (D).
Discus –1. Aiden Grieneisen (DCC), 122-3; 2. C. Dombroski (D); 3. Stubbs (D).
Javelin –1. Aiden Grieneisen (DCC), 167-8; 2. Becker (D); 3. Stowe (D).
Triple jump –1. Max Dombroski (D), 37-1 1/2; 2. Hickman (D); 3. Smith (D).
Long jump –1. Aiden Robertson (D), 18-8; 2. Vos (D) 3. Hickman (D).
High jump –1. Ben Hickman (D), 5-8; 2. Vos (D); 3(t). Gudalis (D)/Shaffer-Doan (D).
Pole vault –1. Edward Burkett (D), 12-0; 2. C. Crawford (D); 3. Corkins (D).