DUBOIS — The DuBois boys used a big day by the duo of freshman Jaxson Hanzely and sophomore Daniel Chichava on the track and its contingent of field athletes to knock off rival Bradford, 84-66, in track and field action Tuesday afternoon.
Hanzely and Chichava played a role in five wins on the track, while five different Beavers captured victories in the field to fuel the DuBois team victory.
Hanzely enjoyed a dominant day in the sprints, pulling out a pair of photo-finish wins in the 100 and 200 dashes. He bested teammate Jaedon Yarus by .09 seconds in the 100, 11.66-11.75, and by just .05 seconds, 24.02-24.07, in the 200.
The freshman also ran a leg on the Beavers’ victorious 4x100 relay squad, teaming up with Nathan Kougher, Joey Stubbs and Yarus to cross the line in 44.43. Hanzely also was second in the 400 to Bradford’s Brayden Friar (54.00).
Kougher added third-place finishes in both the 100 and 200 as the Beavers swept the top three scoring spots in both of those events.
As for Chichava, he completed a sweep of his own, he captured the 110 (17.30) and 300 (45.64) hurdle races, besting Bradford’s Logan Kohler in each event.
Rudy Williams added runner-up finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs and was third in the 800 to finish off the Beavers’ scoring on the track.
When it came to the field events, DuBois took home top honors in five of seven events and placed two athletes in the four of those events.
Beaver junior Edward Burkett continued his rise in the pole vault as he cleared a personal-best 11-9 to take home the win, while teammate Cody Crawford was third.
DuBois had three different throwers secure wins on the day.
James Becker won the javelin (129-0), while Ja’Reese Stowe was tops in the shot put (41-8). Carson Dombroski added a first in the discus (108-1), while Crawford was Noah Crawford was second in both the shot and discus.
Carter Vos was the fifth different Beaver to get a win in the field, as he went over 5-0 to win the high jump. He added a second place in the long jump, while Andrew Shaffer-Doan did the same in the high jump.
Drew Gudalis chipped in third places in both the triple jump and high jump.
“It’s always nice to get a win against Bradford,” said DuBois coach Brian Clinger. “We got a big day from our sprinters, especially Jaxson Hanzely who had three wins and a second. He’s coming along nicely for us as a freshman. the 4x100 relay also had another nice run as a group to get a win.
“Daniel Chichava has stepped up in the hurdles for is this year and continues to put together nice races in both events and got a pair of wins for us today. Edward Burkett also continues to work hard in the pole vault with Coach (Jason) Shilala and his heights have steadily improved as he set another personal-best today by clearing 11-9.
“Our throwers also had a good day collectively, with Ja’Reese Stowe, James Becker and Carson Dombroski all collected wins. Noah Crawford also had two seconds, as that group picked up some big points for us towards the team win.”
DuBois is back in action Friday at the McDowell Invite.
DUBOIS 84,
BRADFORD 66
4x800 relay –1. Bradford, 9:19.85; 2. DuBois.
110 hurdles –1. Daniel Chichava (D), 17.30; 2. Kohler (B); 3. Wineberg (B).
100 dash –1. Jaxson Hanzely (D), 11.66; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Kougher (D).
1,600 run –1. Manny Diaz (B), 4:40.59; 2. Williams (D); 3. Caruso (B).
4x100 relay –1. DuBois (Nathan Kougher, Jaxson Hanzely, Joey Stubbs, Jaedon Yarus), 44.43; 2. Bradford.
400 dash –1. Brayden Friar (B). 54.00; 2. J. Hanzely (D); 3. Marasco (B).
300 hurdles –1. Daniel Chichava (D), 45.64; 2. Kohler (B); 3. Tran (D).
800 run –1. Manny Diaz (B), 2:05.62; 2. Paterniti (B); 3. Williams (D).
200 dash –1. Jaxson Hanzely (D), 24.02; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Kougher (D).
3,200 run –1. Manny Diaz (B), 10:28.62; 2. Williams (D); 3. Caruso (B).
4x400 relay –1. Bradford, 3:54.85; 2. DuBois.
Shot put –1. Ja’Reese Stowe (D), 41-8; 2. Crawford (D); 3. French (B).
Discus –1. Carson Dombroski (D), 108-1; 2. Crawford (D); 3. Cary (B).
Javelin –1. James Becker (D), 129-7; 2. Cary (B); 3. Kicior (B).
Triple jump –1. Daniel Marasco (B), 38-2 1/2; 2. Wineberg (B); 3. Gudalis (D).
Long jump –1. Daniel Marasco (B), 18-9; 2. Vos (D); 3. Wineberg (B).
High jump –1. Carter Vos (D), 5-0; 2. Shaffer-Doan (D); 3. Gudalis (D).
Pole vault –1. Edward Burkett (D), 11-9; 2. Aiello (B); 3. Crawford (D).