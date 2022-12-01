DUBOIS — A new year has brought with it new optimism for the DuBois wresting team, despite second year coach Garrett Brown and his staff having a very young squad compared to past seasons.
DuBois lost six seniors to graduation — five of whom were starters in Austin Mitchell (27-11), Ryan White (10-4), Cadin Delaney (7-18), Gage Sonnie (10-12) and Ian Pancake (1-15) — from a team that went 6-9. White placed fifth after a fourth-place finish at districts, while Mitchell also was a regional qualifier.
The sixth senior a year ago was Andrea Wilmoth, a multi-time girls state champion who was injured during the high school season.
That group accounted for nearly half of DuBois’ starters, which leaves the Beavers lot of shoes to fill when it comes to the lineup. Brown is confident that will happen, although there will be a lot of young wrestlers who will be thrown into the fire right away to do so.
That’s due in large to the fact DuBois has just seven upperclassmen (4 seniors, 3 juniors) on its roster — and only five of them saw varsity action a year ago.
That group is led by quartet of regional qualifiers in seniors Brendan Orr (30-10) and Aubree Donahue (9-15) and juniors Davey Aughenbaugh (23-14) and Zack Gallagher (28-12). Orr joined White in being a fifth-palce finisher at regionals.
Junior Tycen Roy got off to a strong start as a sophomore, posting a 5-2 record before an injury ended his season. The only other wrestler on the roster who competed in a varsity match last year is Carter Wilson, who went 11-19 as a freshman in the middleweights (145-152). Wilson is one of nine underclassmen (6 sophomores, 3 freshmen) on this year’s team.
“Last year we had a lot of seniors, and when you lose those guys like that you kind of start scrambling and are like, ‘how are we going to fill holes?’” said Brown. “Our junior high program has done a great job keeping guys out, and we have a pretty young team if you look at our roster. We have a bunch of 10th graders and a few 9th graders, but those guys moving up are really buying into what we’re trying to do here. They are improving every day and most importantly, they’re having fun and enjoying it.
“Brendan, Davey and Zack are our leaders, and I think they can all make some noise this year. Being upperclassmen and not reaching the goals they wanted last year, I think they’re pretty hungry this year. They are gong to be our big hitters and looking for bonus points and stuff like that. We’re really going to rely on them when it comes to dual meets.
“Last year, we lost Tycen right after the first tournament, so that hurt us because we were looking to develop him throughout the year going into his upperclassmen season. Tycen is back this year and his goal is to stay healthy. As long as he does that, he’s gong to be really successful. He has great technique and work ethic, and he and Zack really push each other in the room. That’s what you need to make each other great.”
Beyond those veterans, Brown is excited about the potential of the younger group of wrestlers, both for this year and beyond. That group has helped change the atmosphere of the wrestling, along with the addition of new assistant coach Jake Krupa, who is a new chemistry/general science teacher at the school.
Like Brown, a former standout for the Beavers, Krupa brings a big wrestling pedigree to the team. A 2012 graduate of Bedford High School, Krupa was a two-time Southwest Regional qualifier who went 35-12 and reached states in Class AA a senior. He went on to wrestle collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown (UPJ), Division II powerhouse.
After college, Krupa has spent time as assistant coach at both Philipsburg-Osceola and Tyrone.
“The atmosphere in the wrestling room has changed so much this year,” said Brown. “Having Coach Krupa on board, he’s been absolutely great. He’s brought a lot of light to me as a coach, and we learn from each other. He has different ways he does things, but that’s wrestling. Not everyone does things the same.
“He coach last year with Quentin Wright at Tyrone and also coached with Brad Pataky at Philipsburg before that. So, he’s coached with two All-Americans from Penn State and also wrestled in college at UPJ. He learned from them and has brought it here, and we’re getting the kids to buy into that process.
“What he’s brought to light for me is to make sure kids have fun and are competing every day. He’s just great with the kids, and honestly, I couldn’t have asked for DuBois to hire a better assistant coach for sure.”
As for the lineup, Brown is confident the Beavers will be able to fill all 13 weight classes this year, which themselves have a different look.
Freshman Antonion Giambanco will open the lineup at 107, with Donahue bumping up to 114 this year. Sophomore Jeff Morris will be at 121 and followed by freshman Samson Deeb (127), Orr (133) and Aughenbaugh (139) in the lightweights.
Sophomores Alex George, Carter Vos and Max Dombroski will at 145, 152 and 160, respectively, while Wilson is making the jump from 152 to 172 in his second varsity season. Freshman newcomer Jason Gardner slots into the lineup at 189, while veterans Roy and Gallagher round things out at 215 and heavyweight.
“The biggest young guy we got to get going is Carter Wilson,” said Brown. “He’s a great athlete and comes in here and is one of the hardest workers in the room. He just needs to learn how to slow himself down sometimes, That’s part of the process we’re working with him tight now — getting him into better positions. He takes advice really well from the coaches and is a quick learner. He’s like a sponge. It makes our job easy when guys can absorb stuff like that.”
Despite all the youth the on the team, Brown said the guys have set some high expectations for themselves.
“The plan is to be competitive and qualify for team districts,” he said. “I had the guys write down goals at the beginning of the season, and I know that’s one thing they want to do. They want to compete in the team duals., and things are looking that way right now.
“Last year, we had three or four holes in our lineup, and it’s tough to win dual meets when you have holes like that. This year, all the guys coming up from junior high kind of plugged themselves into spots, and it’s going to be nice to compete with hopefully a full roster all year. At the most, we might have one hole, but as long as guys stay healthy, I think we can win dual meets.
“I’m super excited to see how we do. I know the guy are itching to get out there. It was a quick turnaround this year (after fall sports), but the guys are ready to go and compete this weekend.”
DuBois opens its season Friday at the Eastern Area Invitational at Gateway High School.
ROSTER
Seniors: Aubree Donahue, Abby Klaiber, Brendan Orr, Hayden Ross. Juniors: Davey Aughenbaugh, Zack Gallagher, Tycen Roy. Sophomores: Aaron Chewning, Max Dombroski, Alex George, Jeff Morris, Carter Vos, Carter Wilson. Freshmen: Samson Deeb, Jason Gardner, Antonio Giambanco.