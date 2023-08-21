BROCKWAY — The Brockway Bears junior varsity squad used a handful of big plays to knock off the visiting DuBois Renegades, 25-14, Saturday evening at Frank Varischetti Field on the opening weekend of Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League action.
Big plays proved to be the theme of the game as the teams combined to score six touchdowns, five of which went for 39 or more yards — three in a span of 1:09 early in the fourth quarter.
DuBois scored the first two of those three scores in the fourth on a pair of 39-yard touchdown passes by Cael Hoare to Bryson Maicki around a fumble recovery to quickly make things a game at 19-14 after entering the final quarter down 19-0.
The Renegades looked to have all the momentum after Brockway had controlled the first three quarters.
However, the Bears didn’t let a season-opening victory slip away thanks to Nolan Konyndyk, who proved to be the difference in the game for Brockway. He ripped off a 58-yard touchdown run on the ensuing play after Maicki’s second TD grab to put the Bears up for good at 25-14 with 5:58 to play.
Brockway finished things off from there as Gunner Meredith picked off a Hoare pass — Brockway’s third interception in the game — before the Bears’ offense ran the final 5:19 off the clock.
Konyndyk spearheaded a dominant ground attack for the Bears, ripping off TD runs of 49, 50 and 58 yards en route to posting 217 yards on just 14 carries. His first score, the 49-yarder, was arguably the biggest blow of the game as that touchdown came as time expired in the first half after the Bears had called timeout with 2.1 seconds left to avoid a delay of game penalty.
Brockway, leading 6-0 at the time, then elected to play it safe with a sweep play to the right. However, Konyndyk turned the play into much more as he broke free to the outside before cutting back all the way across the field as he wove his way through the Renegade defense to send the Bears to the half with a huge momentum lift.
Talon Fellows added the extra point run as Brockway led 13-0 at the break. Fellows ran 13 times for 81 yards and a score himself as the Bears racked up an impressive 307 yards on the ground on 42 runs (7.3 avg.).
The first quarter was a defensive battle largely played inside the Renegades’ 25-yard line after an early 18-yard run by Fellows. However, a pair of Brockway fumbles doomed two drives inside the DuBois 10-yard line.
Darin Herzing recovered both of those fumbles to end Bear drives at the Renegades’ 5 and 7 yard lines. In between, DuBois turned the ball over on downs. The following Herzing’s second recovery, Bryson Maicki made a nice leaping catch for 21 yards on 4th-and-14 to give the Renegades some breathing room.
Unfortunately, a bad shotgun snap doomed the drive as DuBois turned it over on downs again — this time at its own 15.
Brockway’s Brayden Thompson was dropped for a 3-yard loss on the ensuing play, but Fellows then broke free to the outside and rumbled 18 yards to paydirt to put the Bears up 6-0 just over a minute into the second quarter. The Bears’ extra point try failed.
DuBois picked up a pair of firs downs on its next possession but once again turned it over on downs.
The Renegades got it right back, forcing a third turnover when Hoare stripped the ball away from Konyndyk on a run, but lost three yards on four plays.
Brockway got the ball back at the DuBois 20 with 3:54 left in the half and promptly got runs of 15 and 22 yards by Fellows and Thompson, respectively, to past midfield. The Bears lost nine yards on its next three plays, including a 6-yard sack by Chase Anyadike, before calling timeout to run on final play.
Little did that Bears know that play would be a back-breaker for the Renegades as Konyndyk pulled off a magical run to find the end zone from 49 yards out. Fellows PAT run made it 13-0 at the break.
The third quarter went much like the first, with the defenses controlling the action and forcing four turnovers in the 10-minute period. DuBois committed three of those but only one led to a score as an interception by the Bears’ Thompson late in the quarter set up a 50-yard touchdown run by Konyndyk that put Brockway up 19-0.
DuBois’ defense forced a turnover on downs to open the fourth quarter after Fellows had picked off Hoare, and things quickly turned in the Renegades’ favor.
Hoare hit Maicki on a slant play and he outran the Bears defense for a 39-yard touchdown. He then made a leaping grab in the end zone on the conversion to make it 19-7 with 7:23 to play.
The Renegades’ defense then came up big again as Anyadike recovered another Brockway fumble at the Bears’ 39. DuBois ran the same play again as Maicki took another slant 39 yards to the house. Jesse Moose hauled in the conversion pass to cut the Brockway lead 19-14 with 6:24 on the clock.
Just when it looked like DuBois had seized control in the fourth, Konyndyk deflated the Renegades sails by ripping off a 58-yard touchdown run with 5:58 to play that ultimately sealed the victory.
DuBois (0-1) hosts Reynoldsville this week, while Brockway (1-0) travels to Punxsutawney.
BROCKWAY 25,
DUBOIS 14
Score by Quarters
DuBois 0 0 0 14 — 14
Brockway 0 13 6 6 — 25
Second Quarter
BW—Talon Fellows 18 run (run failed), 8:55.
BW—Nolan Konyndyk 49 run (Talon Fellow run), 0:00.
Third Quarter
BW—Nolan Konyndyk 50( run run failed), 1:11.
Fourth Quarter
D—Bryson Maicki 39 pass from Cael Hoare (Bryson Maicki pass from Cael Hoare), 7:07.
D—Bryson Maicki 39 pass from Cael Hoare (Jesse Moose pass from Cael Hoare), 6:24.
BW—Nolan Konyndyk 58 run (run failed), 5:58.
D BW
First downs 8 12
Rushes-yards 18-13 42-307
Comp-Att-Int 10-26-3 0-0-0
Passing Yards 148 0
Total Plays-Yards 44-161 42-307
Fumbles-Lost 8-1 5-5
Punts 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-15 4-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
DuBois—Bryson Maicki 8-10, Owen Kulbatsky 3-11, Cael Hoare 2-(-2), Gage Rodgers 1-4, Jesse Moosem 2-(-4), Rory Pfingstler 1-4, Tema 1-(-10).
Brockway—Nolan Konyndyk 14-217, Talon Fellows 13-81, Brayden Thompson 8-16, Bently Logan 2-8, Reed Preston 2-(-8), Team 3-(-7).
PASSING
DuBois—Cael Hoare 10 of 26, 148 yards, 2 TDs, 3 Ints.
Brockway—None.
RECEIVING
DuBois—Bryson Maicki 6-114, Jesse Moose 4-34.
Brockway—None.
INTERCEPTIONS
DuBois—None.
Brockway—None.