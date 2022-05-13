BROOKVILLE — Accepting the theory of “who had the biggest inning,” Brockway Lady Rovers softball coach Don Allenbaugh was still squirming at the end of the game.
His Lady Rovers led 6-1 after two innings thanks to a five-run top of the second, but from there, they stranded 10 runners all in scoring position.
Brookville rallied for three runs in the sixth to cut it to 6-4, but couldn’t get any closer as the Lady Rovers held on for the win, improving to 6-11.
“I thought once we got (the second inning), it would build some confidence, but kudos to Brookville and Carl (McManigle) has them playing decent ball for how young they are and they came back to battle us,” Allenbaugh said. “We made most of the plays we had to make … and it’s like we’re learning, but we’re slowly doing it and it’s fairly encouraging and I knew this was going to happen, but we just have two games left.”
The Lady Rovers sent 10 batters to the plate in the second and knocked Brookville starter Natasha Rush out of the game with one out and all five runs in. The bottom of the Lady Rovers’ lineup started things as Eliza Powell singled in a run and came home on Zoe Moore’s double. Singles by Danielle Wood and Amanda Decker, who reached on a bunt, loaded the bases with one out.
Taylor Rhed reached by catcher’s interference which forced in a run and Madalynne Heckman singled in Decker to make it 6-1.
McManigle replaced Rush with Alyssa Tollini, who blanked Brockway the rest of the way, giving up three hits while striking out six and walking one. Each inning, she stranded Lady Rovers in scoring position, four times whiffing the final out to get out of jams.
“Hat’s off to Alyssa and how we did play there,” McManigle said. “She came in there in the second inning with Natasha not feeling well and got out of some jams. I’m very proud of her and all the girls. Even though their record doesn’t show it, they’ve fought all year. They’re all learning.”
The Lady Raiders got a lead-off inside-the-park homer in the bottom of the first inning from Aubre Eble, who slashed a pitch down the left-field line and raced the distance to tie the game at that point.
But Brookville couldn’t get much going off Hertel for the next three innings as Hertel retired 11 in a row from the end of the first through the first out of the fifth. She had the Lady Raiders popping up as 14 of her 18 outs were by flyouts or popouts.
However, the Lady Raiders got to her in the bottom of the sixth as Tori McKinney doubled, Lexee Mays singled her to third and Kerstyn Davie singled McKinney. Tollini singled in two runs to get it to 6-4, but Hertel came up big, getting a popup, her only strikeout and a flyout to end the threat.
Hertel gave up a one-out single to Jordan Daisley in the bottom of the seventh, but retired McKinney on a popout and induced a groundout against Mays to end the game. She quite literally scattered 10 hits and did not walk a batter.
Brookville visits Union today. Brockway visits Forest Area in Tionesta Monday.
BROCKWAY 6, BROOKVILLE 4
Brockway 150 000 0 — 6
Brookville 100 003 0 — 4
Brockway –6
Danielle Wood cf 5220, Amanda Decker ss 3111, Taylor Rhed 1b 3000, Madalynne Heckman 3b 4021, Kalina Powell 2b 3001, Stephanie Stage rf 4100, Lillian Heilbrun c 3020, Josie Orinko cr 0000, Eliza Powell dp 2111, Zoe Moore lf 4111, Gabby Hertel p 0000. Totals: 32-6-9-6.
Brookville –4
Aubre Eble c 4111, Jordan Daisley 3b 4010, Tori McKinney ss 4110, Lexee Mays 1b-lf 4120, Kerstyn Davie cf 3121, Alyssa Tollini lf-p 3012, Delaney Barr 2b 0000, Cadence Suhan 2b 3000, Riley Eble dp-rf 3010, Kyra Beal rf-1b 3010. Totals: 31-4-10-4.
Errors: Brookville 6, Brockway 0. LOB: Brockway 10, Brookville 6. 2B: Moore, McKinney. HR: Eble. SAC: Decker, Heilbrun, E. Powell 2. SB: Wood 3, Decker, E. Powell 2.
Pitching
Brockway: Hertel 7 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Brookville: Rush 1 1/3 IP, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Tollini 5 2/3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hertel. Losing pitcher: Rush.