Week 2 of high school football proved to be quite thrilling for a couple of Tri-County Area teams, with local schools winning seven out of the eight matchups (with two games having Tri-County Area teams play each other).
It came down to just a single yard in the Brockway/DuBois game, with the Beavers duo of Garrett Frantz and Garrett Nissel tackling Rovers wideout Alex Carlson at the 1-yard line, preserving a 27-26 victory as time expired.
The Rovers/Beavers contest couldn’t have been more close, with DuBois outgaining Brockway 309-299 in total yards, albeit Brockway did its damage through the air and DuBois did its work with the run game. Quarterback Cam-Ron Hays had 85 yards rushing and Dalton Yale added 80. Brockway’s Brayden Fox threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns while Alex Carlson reeled in eight receptions for 89 yards.
DuBois (2-0) was also penalized 11 times on the night for 129 yards compared to five times for 40 yards for Brockway (1-1).
That game at Mansell Stadium on Friday night was by far the closest, as there was one other game on the docket that was a one-score contest. That other game, however, was a 7-3 victory by Clearfield (1-1) over Bald Eagle Area that gave head coach Tim Janocko his 300th career win.
Down 3-0 after a 27-yard field goal with 5:36 left in the first quarter, the Bison capitalized on a Bald Eagle turnover that went over the quarterback’s head in the third quarter.
From there, a Carter Chamberlain 26-yard run put the Bison down to the BEA 16 and two plays later, Brady Collins cashed in from six yards out on the first play of the fourth quarter, eventually holding on for the 7-3 win and Janocko’s 300th.
Like DuBois, five other area teams moved to 2-0 on the short season thus far, including Punxsutawney, St. Marys, Elk County Catholic, Redbank Valley and Curwensville.
The Chucks moved to 2-0 for the first time since 2010 with a 37-16 road win over Kane. Senior Zeke Bennett led the way, rushing for 206 yards on 26 carries and three rushing TDs, while Seth Moore did most of his damage through the air in the first half, going 11-for-18 with 133 yards and two TDs.
St. Marys and Ridgway — the other matchup of Tri-County Area teams on the night — battled with the Flying Dutchmen holding a 7-6 lead at the half. But St. Marys would then score 20 unanswered in the second half for the 27-6 win.
The Dutchmen (2-0) defense held Ridgway (0-2) to just 90 yards compared to 441 yards of offense. That included quarterback Charlie Coudriet throwing for 238 yards and rushing for 72.
Senior Logan Mosier had 117 yards on three receptions, including an 81-yard score in the third quarter to go up 14-6 at the time. Mosier also threw a 46-yard pass to Collin Reitz on a trick play to open up the game while Carter Chadsey had five receptions for 72 yards and two TDs.
Elk County Catholic notched a 15-6 win over Moniteau even though the Crusaders (2-0) had just six first downs and 154 yards of offense. However, they forced three turnovers and had a kick return TD when Ben Reynolds ran it back 80 yards for the score.
Noah Cherry had 12 carries for 130 yards and the team’s other TD in the second quarter as the Crusaders three the ball just three times on the night while not completing an attempt.
Redbank Valley (2-0) ran just 38 plays compared to 78 from Karns City, yet stopped the Gremlins on five different occasions inside the Bulldogs’ 25 en route to a 25-15 win.
Drew Byers had 109 yards on 16 carries while Cam Wagner was 13-for-19 with 178 yards and three TDs. Aiden Ortz and Tate Minich had 82 yards and 55 yards receiving, respectively.
Curwensville also took a 36-15 win over Juniata Valley on Friday night to move to 2-0 on the season.
Golden Tide QB Dan McGarry had a huge night, going 19-for-37 for 333 yards and two scores while rushing for 115 yards on 15 carries and two more TDs.
Brookville fell to 0-2 with a 30-0 loss at home to Tyrone as the Raiders were without week 1 starting QB Charlie Krug and Jackson Zimmerman, who ran for 121 yards in game one. Tony Ceriana and Carson Weaver combined for 100 yards rushing for Brookville, with Ceriana getting 56 and Weaver 44.
Here is a look at all the final statistics/box scores available from Friday night’s games:
DUBOIS 27,
BROCKWAY 26
Score by Quarters
Brockway 0 7 13 6 — 26
DuBois 6 6 6 9 — 27
First Quarter
D—Austin Henery 2 run (kick blocked), 4:15.
Second Quarter
D—Austin Henery 5 run (kick blocked), 8:09.
BW—Dylan Hanna 23 pass from Brayden Fox (Aiden Wilcox kick), 0:54.
Third Quarter
BW—Alex Carlson 33 pass from Brayden Fox (Blake Pisarcik kick), 11:06.
D—Cam-Ron Hays 1 run (pass failed), 7:53.
BW—Blake Pisarcik 3 run (Aiden Wilcox kick failed), 3:38.
Fourth Quarter
D—Cullen McAllister 30 field goal, 10:05.
BW—Alex Carlson 12 pass from Brayden Fox (run failed), 7:43.
D—Kaden Clark 6 pass from Cam-Ron Hays (pass failed), 5:05.
BW D
First downs 21 15
Rushes-yards 20-63 45-256
Comp-Att-Int 20-38-0 7-11-1
Passing Yards 236 309
Total Plays-Yards 58-299 56-309
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 5-1
Punts 4-29.5 4-33.3
Penalties-Yards 5-40 11-129
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brockway—Jendy Cuello 10-28, Brayden Fox 4-17, Matt Brubaker 5-15, Blake Pisarcik 1-3.
DuBois—Austin Henery 15-74, Cam-Ron Hays 11-85, Dalton Yale 15-80, Garrett Nissel 3-31, Team 1-(-14).
PASSING
Brockway—Brayden Fox 20 of 38, 236 yards, 3 TDs, 0 Int.
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 6 of 10, 50 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.; Trey Wingard 1 of 1, 3 yards.
RECEIVING
Brockway—Alex Carlson 8-89, Dylan Hanna 4-70, Blake Pisarcik 2-35, Andrew Brubaker 1-20, Matt Pyne 2-31, Matt Brubaker 2-(-8), Jendy Cuello 1-(-1).
DuBois—Dalton Yale 2-42, Kaden Clark 3-4, Ben Hickman 1-3, Brady Deeb 1-4.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brockway—Alex Carlson.
DuBois—None.
CLEARFIELD 7
BALD EAGLE AREA 3
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 0 0 0 7 — 7
Bald Eagle Area 3 0 0 0 — 3
First Quarter
BEA—Kaden Burns 27 FG, 5:36.
Fourth Quarter
CL—Brady Collins 6 run, ( kick), 11:56.
CL BEA
First downs 8 6
Rushes-yards 39-107 27-50
Comp-Att-Int 2-12-0 13-28-1
Passing Yards 8 82
Total Plays-Yards 51-115 55-132
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-1
Punts 8-29.1 5-30.8
Penalties-Yards 6-53 4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Clearfield—Brady Collins 18-88, Carter Chamberlain 6-30, Jacob Samsel 5-15, Team 1-(-1), Will Domico 10-(-25).
Bald Eagle Area—#8 9-47, Tre Greene 8-34, Carson Nagle 5-16, #2 1-1.
PASSING
Clearfield—Will Domico 2-of-12, 8 yds.
Bald Eagle Area—Carson Nagle 13-of-28, 82 yds., 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Clearfield—Carter Freeland 2-8.
Bald Eagle Area—#2 6-47, Camron Watkins 6-29, Tre Greene 1-6.
INTERCEPTIONS
Clearfield—Cayden Bell.
ST. MARYS 27,
RIDGWAY 6
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 0 6 0 0 — 6
St. Marys 7 0 14 6 — 27
First Quarter
SM—Carter Chadsey 32 pass from Charlie Coudriet, (Gianna Surra kick), 8:23.
Second Quarter
R—Aiden Zimmerman 30 pass from Cameron Larkin, (kick failed), 0:26.
Third Quarter
SM—Logan Mosier 81 pass from Charlie Coudriet, (Gianna Surra kick), 8:56.
SM—Matthew Davis 13 run, (Gianna Surra kick), 5:31.
Fourth Quarter
SM—Carter Chadsey 24 pass from Charlie Coudriet, (run failed), 9:04.
R SM
First downs 5 21
Rushes-yards 18-33 36-157
Comp-Att-Int 4-15-1 12-18-1
Passing Yards 57 284
Total Plays-Yards 33-90 54-441
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-1
Recommended Video
Punts 7-43.3 2-30.5
Penalties-Yards 9-85 11-85
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Ridgway—Cameron Larkin 5-18, Kaden Dennis 5-6, Luke Zimmerman 4-6, Aiden Zimmerman 4-3.
St. Marys—Charlie Coudriet 11-72, Justin Dornisch 13-53, Matthew Davis 8-51, Team 4-(-19).
PASSING
Ridgway—Cameron Larkin 4-of-15, 57 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.
St. Marys—Charlie Coudriet 11-of-17, 238 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; Logan Mosier 1-of-1, 46 yards.
RECEIVING
Ridgway—Aiden Zimmerman 1-30, Luke Zimmerman 1-13, Aaron Sorg 1-10, Kaden Dennis 1-4.
St. Marys—Logan Mosier 3-117, Collin Reitz, 3-89, Carter Chadsey 5-72, Tristan Dilley 1-6.
INTERCEPTIONS
Ridgway—Eli Perez.
St. Marys—Logan Mosier.
REDBANK VALLEY 25,
KARNS CITY 15
Score By Quarters
Karns City 0 7 0 8 — 15
Redbank Valley 6 6 7 6 — 25
First Quarter
R –Ashton Kahle 6 pass from Cam Wagner (kick blocked), 6:20.
Second Quarter
K –Luke Cramer 1 run (Colson Ritzert kick), 7:24.
R –Aiden Ortz 3 pass from Cam Wagner (pass failed), 5:16.
Third Quarter
R –Ashton Kahle 72 interception return (Owen Clouse kick), 3:02.
Fourth Quarter
K –Luke Cramer 4 run (kick blocked), 10:33.
R –Aiden Ortz 57 pass from Cam Wagner (pass failed), 10:14.
K –Safety, Drew Byers tackled in end zone, 1:33.
K R
First downs 19 10
Rushes-yards 57-263 19-118
Comp-Att-Int 13-21-1 13-19-1
Passing Yards 133 178
Total Plays-Yards 78-396 38-296
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2
Punts 2-30 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-71 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Karns City—Luke Cramer 18-89, Mason Martin 11-59, Levi Hawk 11-31, Nathan Hess 8-34, Cooper Coyle 5-31, Nate Garing 3-11, Eric Booher 1-(-2).
Redbank Valley—Drew Byers 16-109, Cam Wagner 2-9, Braylon Wagner 1-0.
PASSING
Karns City—Mason Martin 13-for-21, 133 yards, 1 Int.
Redbank Valley—Cam Wagner 13-for-19, 178 yards, 3 TDs, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Karns City—Cooper Coyle 3-50, Luke Cramer 3-42, Micah Rupp 2-14, Levi Hawk 3-13, Owen Heginbothem 1-8, Nate Garing 1-6.
Redbank Valley—Aiden Ortz 4-82, Tate Minich 6-55, Ashton Kahle 2-28, Mason Clouse 1-13.
INTERCEPTIONS
Karns City—Cooper Coyle
Redbank Valley—Ashton Kahle.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 15,
MONITEAU 6
Score by Quarters
ECC 0 8 0 7 — 15
Moniteau 0 0 0 6 — 6
Second Quarter
ECC—Noah Cherry 13 run (Ben Reynolds run), 2:59
Fourth Quarter
M—Logan Campbell 1 run (run failed), 11:57
ECC—Ben Reynolds 80 kick return (Ben Reynolds kick), 11:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
ECC—Noah Cherry 12-130, Ben Reynolds 10-9, Frankie Smith 5-15.
Moniteau—David Dessicino 12-7, Hunter Stalker 21-154, Logan Campbell 5-15, Isaiah Thompson 2-3, Mathew Baptiste 1-4.
PASSING
ECC—Ben Reynolds 0 of 3.
Moniteau—David Dessicino 11 of 19, 72 yards, 0 TD, 2 Ints.
RECEIVING
ECC—None.
Moniteau—Logan Campbell 4-20, Hunter Stalker 2-1, Colton Thomas 1-4, Ashton Grossman 2-35, Isaiah Thompson 1-3, Adam Grossman 1-9.
INTERCEPTIONS
ECC—David Anderson, N/A.
Moniteau—None.
TYRONE 30,
BROOKVILLE 0
Score by Quarters
Brookville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Tyrone 7 7 16 0 — 30
First Quarter
T—Ronan 3 run (Romani kick), 6:24.
Second Quarter
T—Gampe 30 pass from Walk (Romani kick), 2:42.
Third Quarter
T—Safety (punt snap out of the back of the end zone), 10:21.
T—Gampe 5 pass from Walk (Romani kick), 7:16.
T—Crowell 85 interception return (Romani kick), 2:30.
BV T
First downs 5 12
Rushes-yards 32-95 31-99
Comp-Att-Int 5-9-1 11-17-0
Passing Yards 20 172
Total Plays-Yards 41-115 48-271
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Punts 5-29.4 2-36.5
Penalties-Yards 2-10 5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Brookville—Ceriana 11-56, Weaver 16-44, Peterson 3-(-1), Beal 2-(-4).
Tyrone—Hoover 8-49, Ronan 8-39, Miller 6-20, Rumberger 1-2, Buck 2-(-2), Walk 4-(-7), Team 2-(-2).
PASSING
Brookville— Peterson 5 of 8, 20 yards, 0 TD, 1 Int.; Balzer 0 of 1.
Tyrone—Walk 11 of 17, 172 yards, 2 TDs, 0 Int.
RECEIVING
Brookville— Kunselman 3-10, Davis 1-7, Freeman 1-3.
Tyrone—Gampe 6-100, Ronan 2-11, Weaver 1-24, Klein 1-21, Veres 1-16.
INTERCEPTIONS
Brookville—None.
Tyrone—Crowell.