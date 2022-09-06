Lukaschunis tackle
Buy Now

St. Marys’ Alex Lukaschunis (71) tackles Ridgway running back Aiden Zimmerman (20) in the backfield in Friday night’s game. The Dutchmen would go on to win, 27-6.

 Photo by Tyler Kolesar

Week 2 of high school football proved to be quite thrilling for a couple of Tri-County Area teams, with local schools winning seven out of the eight matchups (with two games having Tri-County Area teams play each other).

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos