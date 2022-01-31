ALLPORT — The Tri-County Area enjoyed a strong weekend at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament at West Branch High School, as Clearfield, Brockway and Johnsonburg combined to have 15 placewinners in the 26-team event.
Clearfield headlined the local contingent, as the Bison crowned one champ in heavyweight Oliver Billotte, placed three other wrestlers in the finals and had eight placewinners overall en route to finishing second in the team standings with 192 points.
Mifflin County, which ad four individual champs, won the team title with 215.5 points, while Central Mountain was a distant third with 149.5.
Brockway wound up 11th (100.5 points) after landing five wrestlers on the podium, while Johnsonburg had two placewinners as part of a 20th-place team finish (46 points).
Billotte dominated his way to the title at heavyweight, pinning all five opponents he faced. He capped a perfect weekend with a 33-second fall of third-seeded Gavin Thompson of Brockway in the finals. Thompson had pinned two of his three opponents to set up the finals showdown.
Billotte was joined in the finals by teammates Brady Collins (126), Mark McGonigal (172) and Hayden Kovalick (215). All four went 4-1 on the day, with McGonigal and Kovalick notching three falls each.
Collins, the No. 2 seed at 126, lost 18-7 in the finals to top-seeded Dalton Perry of Central Mountain.
McGonigal lost a tough 1 vs. 2 matchup in the 172-pound finals against Southern Columbia’s Garrett Garcia, ranked No. 5 in the state in Class AA.
The second-seeded McGonigal (No. 11 in state in AAA) actually took a 6-5 lead into the third period, but Garcia escaped early in the period before taking an 8-6 lead on a takedown with 25 seconds left.
The Bison escaped with 10 seconds remaining, but Garcia held him off from there for a hard-earned victory.
Kovalick (No. 2 seed) recorded pins in his first three bouts before edging Bentworth’s Vitali Daniels (No. 3 seed), 3-2, in the semifinals. However, the Bison dropped a 6-3 contest to top-seeded Anson Wagner of Mifflin County in the 215-pound finals.
Clearfield also got a third-place from Carter Chamberlain (189, 5-1), fifth by Evan Davis (113, 4-2), sixth by Karson Kline (152, 3-2) and seventh from Ty Aveni (132, 3-2).
Chamberlain and Davis each had three falls, with Chamberlain besting Brockway’s Seth Stewart, 6-3, in the 189-pound quarterfinals. Kline was forced to injury default in his fifth-place bout.
Clearfield’s second-place team finish went deeper than those placewinners though, as all 12 of the 13 Bison who competed won at least one match. Nolan Barr (138) went 3-2 even though he fell short of the podium, while Adam Rougeux (120) was 2-2.
Thompson’s runner-up finish at heavyweight highlighted Brockway’s weekend at the event.
Teammate Weston Pisarchick (113) took home third-place at 113, while brother Parker Pisarchick (126), Mark Palmer (132) and Stewart (189) each placed fifth at their respective weight classes.
Weston Pisarchick, seeded fourth, went 5-1 with his lone loss being a 1-0 setback to top-seeded Landon Bainey of West Branch who went to finish second. The Rover, who major decisioned Clearfield’s Davis 8-0 in the quarterfinals, closed out the weekend with a 12-7 win vs. second-seeded Lucas Fye of Bald Eagle Area in the consolation finals.
Parker Pisarchick, Palmer and Stewart all went 4-2, with Palmer winning all his bouts via fall. Parker Pisarchick dropped his first bout before fighting back for fifth place.
Rovers Colton Ross (120) and Blake Pisarcik (152) each went 3-2 but didn’t reach the medal rounds, while Dylan bash (145) and Reese Stewart (172) both went 0-2.
As for Johnsonburg, it had just four entrants and to fourth-place finishers in Aiden Zimmerman (160) and Kaden Dennis (172). Dennis went 5-2 on the weekend, while Zimmerman was 4-2.
Teammates Rayce Millard (145) and Cameron Larkin (189) each went 1-2.