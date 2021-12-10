HERSHEY — The score was tied at 14-14 with 4:38 remaining.
That was the setting at Thursday afternoon’s PIAA Class A Football Championship game and any coach would take that scenario, including Redbank Valley Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold.
His team, outplayed the first half but still trailed only 7-0, managed to turn things around and tie the game against District 6’s Bishop Guilfoyle.
But for the second time after both Bulldogs scores, the Marauders answered quickly as Cooper Rother’s 14-yard run with 3:21 remaining and the following point-after kick turned out to be the winning points in Bishop Guilfoyle’s 21-14 win over the Bulldogs at Hersheypark Stadium.
The remarkable season for the Bulldogs ended at 13-2 after their first loss since Aug. 27 against Keystone.
After being outgained 176-32 and managing just two first downs in the first half, the Bulldogs made a defensive stop on fourth-and-two at the Marauders 30 and scored six plays later on Bryson Bain’s 39-yard TD pass down the BG sideline to tie things up at the 4:18 mark of the third quarter.
And all of a sudden, it was game on.
“Defensively, it wasn’t anything that surprised us, but we just weren’t getting the push up front,” said Gold. “And we knew that we had to come out in the second half and at least tie it up because they were going to pack it in and keep running the football and keep eating the clock. Getting that big score to Marquese was a big deal.”
Bishop Guilfoyle (11-4) won its fourth state title and first since a three-peat from 2014-16. The Marauders were playing in their fifth title game in eight years and first since an overtime loss to Farrell in 2019.
And all of that probably mattered somehow down the stretch as the Marauders had answers for anything the Bulldogs did on the scoreboard.
Marauders quarterback Karson Kiesewetter was the center of attention all afternoon as his runs out of the shotgun mostly with all 10 of his blockers, including three in the backfield all in front of him.
Kiesewetter, who ran for 128 yards on 30 carries, gained 15 yards on two carries after the ensuing kickoff. That set up the Bulldogs for what turned out to be a jump pass throw to a wide-open tight end Anthony Cioffari for a 57-yard TD that gave the Marauders the lead again just 91 seconds after the Bulldogs scored.
“They sneaked a guy in at tight end and we didn’t have an adjustment for that and they hit one there, so I take the blame for that,” Gold said. “(We) did a good just rallying. It’s what they’ve done the past month. We just came up a little short today.”
The Bulldogs’ weren’t done rallying after that play, forcing the Marauders to punt for the only time of the game and starting another game-tying drive at the BG 49 with 7:50 left in the fourth quarter.
On third-and-10 from the Marauders’ 38, the Bulldogs pulled out a trick play. With Bain split left and Chris Marshall lined up at quarterback in shotgun, Marshall took the snap and handed it off to Ashton Kahle who was in motion. Kahle flipped the ball back to Bain who threw it down field to Gardlock again for a 38-yard TD. Tyson Adams delivered another clutch point-after kick and Hersheypark Stadium was buzzing again, especially in the stands filled with an impressive number of Bulldogs fans.
Bain completed 12 of 25 passes for 138 yards.
“It’s something that coach (Jason) Kundick doesn’t necessarily like to run with trick plays, but we really liked that this week and it was such a big moment,” Gold said. “Good football teams come back and answer and I think that’s what you saw there. We scored to tie it up and they answered. We answered and they ultimately answered last and we couldn’t get it done.”
Bishop Guilfoyle’s game-winning drive took just three plays, the first covering 43 yards on a pass from Kiesewetter — he completed 4 of 5 passes for 119 yards — to Rother to the Bulldogs’ 20. The Marauders stuck with Rother, who ran for 6 and then the 14 yards to the end zone with just over three minutes remaining.
Redbank Valley’s last-gasp drive — had the Bulldogs scored a touchdown, Gold confirmed he would’ve gone for the win with a two-point conversion — started at its own 41 and two first downs got the Bulldogs to the BG 33.
But BG’s fifth sack of Bain dropped the Bulldogs back to the 40 and after an incomplete pass, Bain’s deep throw down field on fourth-and-17 after he dropped the shotgun snap and scrambled loose to make a play was intercepted by none other than Kiesewetter, who returned it nine yards to the BG 18 where they kneeled out the clock.
“Where we’ve been the last three weeks, being down 7-0 is nothing for this team,” Gold summed up. “The way they battled back and the way they fought, even for the last three years, you never want to lose, but I was an assistant for a lot of blowout losses in our final playoff game and the last two years at the state level, we’ve got a five-point and seven-point loss. Obviously, we don’t find any moral victories, but that says the guys keep fighting until the very end and they battled for 48 minutes.”
In the first half, the Bulldogs went three-and-out on their first three possessions while Guilfoyle drove to the 21 on its first drive and missed a 38-yard field goal and then went 51 yards on nine plays with Kiesewetter scoring the lone first-half points on a 1-yard run with 26 seconds left in the first quarter.
BG’s dominance continued in the second quarter, but the Marauders’ 17-play drive to the Bulldogs’ 20 was stopped on downs when Kiesewetter was tackled short of the first down on fourth-and-one.
The Marauders wound up outgaining the Bulldogs, 349-165, and despite running 36 plays to the Bulldogs’ 19 in the first half, it wound up being only a 55-51 edge in plays at the end.
Rother almost reached 100 yards as well for the Marauders, going for 96 on 18 carries.
The Bulldogs’ Shreckengost ran for 47 yards on 12 carries.
BISHOP GUILFOYLE 21
REDBANK VALLEY 14
Score By Quarters
Redbank Valley 0 0 7 7 — 14
Bishop Guilfoyle 7 0 7 7 — 21
First Quarter
B –Karson Kiesewetter 1 run (Deven Wyandt kick), :26.
Third Quarter
R –Marquese Gardlock 39 pass from Bryson Bain (Tyson Adams kick), 4:18.
B –Anthony Cioffari 57 pass from Karson Kiesewetter (Wyandt kick), 2:47.
Fourth Quarter
R –Marquese Gardlock 38 pass from Bryson Bain (Tyson Adams kick), 4:38.
B –Cooper Rother 14 run (Wyandt kick), 3:21.
R BG
First downs 10 17
Rushes-yards 25-2750-230
Comp-Att-Int. 12-26-1 4-5-0
Passing Yards 138 119
Total Plays-Yards 51-165 55-349
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Punts 4-34.5 1-37
Penalties-Yards 3-15 7-82
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Redbank Valley: Brenden Shreckengost 12-47, Chris Marshall 1-1, Bryson Bain 10-(-5), Team 2-(-16).
Bishop Guilfoyle: Karson Kiesewetter 30-128, Cooper Rother 18-96, Drew Abraham 2-67.
PASSING
Redbank Valley: Bryson Bain 12-for-25, 138 yards, 2 TDS, 1 Int.; Team 0-for-1.
Bishop Guilfoyle: Karson Kiesewetter 4-for-5, 119 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING
Redbank Valley: Marquese Gardlock 4-95, Aiden Ortz 3-30, Tate Minich 2-6, Ashton Kahle 1-5, Chris Marshall 2-2.
Bishop Guilfoyle: Anthony Cioffari 1-57, Cooper Rother 2-46, Collin Campbell 1-16.
INTERCEPTIONS
Bishop Guilfoyle: Karson Kiesewetter.