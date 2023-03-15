VANDERGRIFT — When Mylee Harmon converted a spinning layup off a Alivia Huffman rebound and outlet pass, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs tied up their second-round PIAA Class 2A state playoff game against Bishop McCort at Kiski Area High School Tuesday night.
The score stood at 48-48 with 5:40 left in the fourth quarter.
The sophomore guard, as it turned out, scored Redbank Valley’s final points of the season as the District 6 third-place Crushers scored the final 14 points of the game and ended the Lady Bulldogs’ season with a 62-48 victory.
The season-ending loss stopped the Lady Bulldogs’ 19-game winning streak and their season at 26-2.
Harmon and Huffman led the Lady Bulldogs with 19 and 12 points respectively, but Huffman’s foul trouble that saw her sit out the final 3:41 of the second quarter and 3:05 of the third quarter made things a little tougher for the offense.
Huffman fouled out when the game had already slipped away with Bishop McCort up 58-48 with 1:54 left. The senior forward added a team-high nine rebounds and finished 5-for-16 from the floor. Harmon was 8-for-17 from the floor and scored the Lady Bulldogs’ six points in the fourth, but she along with the rest of the squad came up empty down the stretch.
Junior guard Gianna Galluci lit up the Lady Bulldogs for 30 points and 12 rebounds, making 11 of 22 shots from the floor and seven points came from her in the game-ending 14-0 run.
Also for Bishop McCort (16-13), Cameron Beppler scored 12 points while Bria Bair, who came in averaging a double-double at 16 points and 13 rebound per game, finished with nine points and 12 rebounds.
In a game of runs, Redbank Valley turned a 14-9 deficit in the first quarter into a 20-16 lead by the end of the opening eight minutes with an 11-2 run that was finished by baskets by Caylen Rearick and Harmon, and a Harmon free throw with 0.9 seconds on the clock.
Huffman sat down with three fouls late in the second, but the Lady Bulldogs reeled off an 8-2 run to take a 34-28 lead at halftime.
Harmon’s basket at the 4:48 mark of the third quarter made it 40-33, but a McCort 10-2 run to end the third gave the Crushers a 43-42 lead going into the fourth. A Gallucci steal and layup beat the third-quarter buzzer for the one-point lead.
Bair’s only 3-pointer of the game put McCort up 48-46 before Harmon’s layup tied it at 48 before the Crushers finished off the win.
Next up for Bishop McCort (16-13) is District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic, last year’s state runner-up in Class 1A. Kennedy advanced with a 56-39 win over Burgettstown.
BISHOP McCORT 62,
REDBANK VALLEY 48
Score By Quarters
Redbank Valley 20 14 8 6 — 48
Bishop McCort 16 12 15 19 — 62
Redbank Valley –48
Brooklyn Edmonds 0 1-4 1, Alivia Huffman 5 2-3 12, Mylee Harmon 8 2-5 19, Alyssa Bowser 1 0-0 2, Caylen Rearick 3 0-0 6, Kira Bonanno 2 2-4 6, Addy Bond 1 0-0 2, Izzy Bond 0 0-2 0, Quinn White 0 0-0 0, Ryleigh Evans 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-18 48.
Bishop McCort –62
Gianna Gallucci 11 7-10 30, Bria Bair 4 0-1 9, Cameron Beppler 4 1-2 12, Ellie Berkebile 0 1-2 1, Ava Zucco 2 1-4 5, Kalina Bailey 0 0-0 0, Emma Preuss 2 0-0 5. Totals: 23 10-19 62.
3-pointers: Redbank Valley 1 (Harmon), Bishop McCort 6 (Gallucci, Bair, Beppler 3, Preuss).