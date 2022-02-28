HYDE — It was quite the roller coaster ride for the Clearfield wrestling team Saturday at the District 4-9 Class AAA Tournament.
The Bison had four champs and qualified 11 for the Northwest Regional Tournament, but also experienced several last-second defeats that had an impact on the team race and saw a a pair of seniors wrestle their final matches after losing in heartbreaking fashion.
Clearfield racked up 201.5 points to fall just short of Williamsport (212.5) in the team race.
“We knew coming in that Williamsport was actually a better tournament team than dual meet team, and we needed to have everything go right to beat them,” Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni said. “We came close. We hung around a long time. We had our shots.
“We had some heartbreaking losses. We had some great wins. I have to be proud of my team to get 11 of 13 out of here. Both kids (Luke Freeland, Wyatt Reorda) that were eliminated were heartbreakers and questionable calls at the buzzer. There was a lot of that today. My view on a couple of them ... we shouldn’t have lost those matches.”
Perhaps the biggest roller-coaster ride of the day belonged to heavyweight Oliver Billotte, who experienced one of the days highs when he pinned DuBois’ Zach Gallagher in 35 seconds in the semifinals to earn his 100th career victory, then dropped a heartbreaker in the finals to Williamsport’s Charles Crewes, giving up a takedown with 30 seconds left to fall 4-3.
“That match was tough,” Aveni said. “We probably took seven shots to one and we never got a stall warning until late when he was hanging onto our ankle. If we would have gotten a stall warning earlier in the match when we were outshooting him 7-0, that match is tied and we’re still wrestling.
“That doesn’t sit well with me, but hopefully we can do some things a little better next week and we can get those calls.”
While Billotte’s finals bout didn’t go Clearfield’s way, the Bison did have plenty of success in the final round.
Brady Collins (126), Nolan Barr (138), Carter Chamberlain (189) and Hayden Kovalick (215) all earned district titles.
Collins was dominant in racking up a 13-1 lead over Williamsport’s Devon Harris before pinning him at 3:36. Collins needed just 30 seconds to pin his semifinal opponent.
“Brady was the class of his weight class,” Aveni said. “We kind of knew what to expect there and he got it done.”
Barr had it easy in the finals, getting a medical forfeit from DuBois’ Davey Aughenbaugh, who was injured in his semifinal win. But Barr certainly battled to get to the finals, earning a 5-2 win over Shikellamy’s Charles Keener after pinning his quarterfinal opponent.
“Nolan put himself in good position. He got to the finals,” Aveni said. “We hope Davey Aughenbaugh turns out to be alright. He’s a real nice, hard-working kid. But I thought Nolan had a good, solid win there in the semis.”
Chamberlain scored a hard-fought 6-4 decision over Williamsport’s Sebastian Robinson. The Bison sophomore had a 5-0 lead after an early third-period takedown, then had to fight off a Robinson rally to win. Chamberlain racked up a pair of pins on his way to the finals.
“Carter’s just solid. He keeps coming. He keeps wrestling,” Aveni said. “I’d like to see him finish off with a takedown in the finals, but that’s a great win. Good tournament for him. He’s a hard-working kid.”
Kovalick was also the recipient of a medical forfeit as his finals opponent Steven Miller (Selinsgrove) was unable to go. Kovalick only needed 56 seconds to pin Williamsport’s Charles Lundy in the semifinals after receiving a quarterfinal bye as the top seed. Kovalick also won a district title at 170 pounds in 2020.
“Hayden doesn’t feel like he did a whole lot, but he did what he had to do during the season to put himself in that position,” Aveni said. “So he’s got to get back to work this week and we really need him to have a big tournament out of him next weekend.”
Clearfield’s Evan Davis (113) and Mark McGonigal (172) were also in the finals.
Davis lost by technical fall to Williamsport’s Cael Nasdeo, who won his third district title. Davis had a pair of pins on the way to the championship bout.
“Evan is wrestling well,” Aveni said. “He got beat by a state runner-up. I’d like to see him compete a little more in that match like he did against the Wetzel kid from Montoursville. But Nasdeo is tough with his tilts.”
McGonigal lost by 7-2 decision to St. Marys’ Waylon Wehler, who earned an escape and a takedown in the second to take a 3-0 advantage, then tacked on two more takedowns, while giving up escapes to the Bison senior.
McGonigal had a pin and a 12-5 decision in his earlier matches.
“We still have adjustments to make,” Aveni said. “Wehler is a very much improved wrestler. He’s won a lot of matches. Mark was there. We just need to clean some things up.”
Xavier Lutz (106), Adam Rougeux (120) and Karson Kline (152) all outwrestled their seeds to place third. Lutz and Rougeux were seeded fourth, while Kline was fifth.
Lutz had a pair of falls (pin, tech) over DuBois’ Aubree Donahue, who finished fourth. He lost by fall to eventual champ Aiden Beimel (St. Marys) in the semis.
“Here’s a kid I chased down the hall the first month of the year and I got him in the practice room and he started to get better,” Aveni said. “He came in here and got two more wins and qualifies for regionals. He’s going to get some good experience.”
Rougeux also lost by fall in the semis to the eventual champ (Williamsport’s Luke Seagraves), but picked up a pair of wins, including a 9-2 decision over third-seeded Devan Poe (Bradford) in the third-place match.
“Adam Rougeux’s got some skills and he can wrestle,” Aveni said. “I thought he was as good as anybody in that weight class. Good showing for him.”
Kline upended fourth-seed Brady Smith (Punxsutawney) 12-9 in a wild quarterfinal before getting caught in a bad position and pinned by Williamsport’s Carter Weaver (the eventual champ) in the semis. But Kline rebounded to beat Shik’s Caleb Yoder 6-2 and St. Marys’ third-seeded Lane Dellaquilla 4-2 in OT in the third-place bout.
“Karson is rounding into postseason form nicely,” Aveni said. “We’ve been waiting for it all year, but he’s coming around. I was happy for him to come out with a third. I thought that was a tough weight.”
Clearfield also got a fourth-place finish from 132-pounder Ty Aveni, who dropped a physical 3-1 battle to DuBois’ Brendan Orr in the consey finals. Aveni opened the tournament with a major decision, before falling to Williamsport’s Braden Bower 9-0 in the semis. Bower went on to win his third district title.
“I thought Ty had a great tournament,” coach Aveni said. “He wrestled to his seed. His losses were 9-0 to the No. 2 kid in the state and 3-1 to the returning district champ.”
Freeland and Reorda both just missed advancing.
Freeland lost to St. Marys’ Andrew Wolfanger 8-7 in the consolation semifinals. He led Wolfanger 7-4 in the waning moments, but got reversed to his back, giving up two points for the reversal and a controversial two back points that were awarded despite it appearing that time had expired before the official waved his arm for the second count.
“Luke was heartbreaking,” Aveni said. “He was in his own head in every match he lost. I keep telling these kids all the time it will be over before you know it, and he was the first one of these seniors that’s going to realize he’s going to miss it. He’s a great kid. He’s worked hard. He was a great teammate and wrestler and I’m proud of everything he accomplished.”
Reorda also led late in his consey quarter, but fell to the Dutch’s Isaac Dellaquilla 4-3.
“Wyatt was another buzzer-beater, heartbreaker,” Aveni said. “He was winning with two seconds left to a kid he lost to in the dual meet and we just didn’t get the call.
“That’s the tough part of the postseason. “You want to separate yourself so it doesn’t come down to calls like that. We need to be a little smarter in at least one if not both of those heartbreaking matches.
“But I’m very pleased with the team. We’re taking 11 guys to regionals and I’ve been saying all year I think I have seven guys with a legitimate shot to get through that tournament. We have to go in there and wrestle well. We have to be focused and we can’t be afraid to win.”