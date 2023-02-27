CLARION — The Clearfield Bison made a smashing debut at the District 9 Wrestling Championships over the weekend at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium as they crowned two champions, placed eight wrestlers in the Top 4 and captured the team crown in their inaugural season in Class AA.
Clearfield’s impressive showing was headlined by its pair of champions — senior Evan Davis (121) and sophomore Brady Collins (139) — who each went 3-0 on the day.
The Bison also had a pair of silver medalists in junior Carter Chamberlain (189) and sophomore Ty Aveni (145) as part of having a tourney-best eight qualifiers for this weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament at Sharon High School. Six of those eight qualifiers are freshmen or sophomores.
All told, Clearfield had 12 of its 13 entrants win at least one bout nine win at least two as the Bison outdistanced fellow Class AA newcomer St. Marys for the team title, 186-160. Cranberry was right behind the Flying Dutchmen in third with 155.5 points, while perennial Class AA power Brookville (143) was fourth and Brockway (113) fifth. All five of those schools each had two champs to tie for the most.
“I’ve said all year, we’re so young. And, I thought last night (Friday) our freshmen were a little tight, and we just didn’t come out and wrestle as freely as I had hoped,” said Clearfield coach Jeff Aveni. “But, we talked about it and they came back and battled, and we showed up to wrestle today (Saturday).
“We had some big wins and some tough losses, but as a team a team we really performed and I’m really proud of the kids.”
Davis (25-8), the top seed at 121, reached the finals with a pair of bonus-points victories.
He pinned Clarion freshman Grayson Aaron in 19 seconds in the quarterfinals on Friday, then notched an 11-0 major decision of fourth-seeded A.J. Barnes of Sheffield in Saturday morning’s semifinals.
That set up a finals showdown against second-seeded Elijah Brocius (27-9), a sophomore from Cranberry. Davis edged Brocius, 1-0, earlier this year in the D-9 Team Tournament, and the pair engaged in another tight battle with gold at stake.
This time, a takedown by Davis just 33 seconds into the bout proved be all the Bison needed as he made that 2-0 lead stand up. Brocius rode out the Bison in the second period, then the two battled on their feet the entire third as Davis not only captured his first district title but also the first by a Bison in their new era of being a AA team.
“That was Evan’s first district championship as a senior, so good for Evan,” said Aveni. “He’s wrestling well, but we need to have him wrestle a little more. He’s been to the state tournament and knows how to finish those matches. I don’t like him hanging on to finish, but he was in complete control and if they can’y score they can’t beat you.”
As for Collins (32-3), he dominated his way to his second D-9 gold medal in as many years, adding a AA crown to the one he won a year ago in the District 4/9 Class 3A Tournament.
Collins opened his weekend by pinning Redbank Valley’s Colton Cicciarelli in 1:35 in Friday’s quarterfinals before adding two more bonus-point wins Saturday.
He racked up four takedowns and three sets of backpoints in a 17-2 technical fall over Brockway’s Colton Ross in the semifinals, then pinned third-seeded Ben Reynolds (14-9), a sophomore from St. Marys, in the finals in 3:01. Collins led 8-2 at the time of that fall.
“Brady, as we thought, was the class of his weight and he showed it,” said Aveni. “He really wrestled well and dominated I thought and just got it done. He has a lot bigger dreams than this, but it was a good start.”
Davis and Collins were joined in the finals by teammates Ty Aveni (145) and Carter Chamberlain (189), who ultimately came away with silver medals.
Aveni (22-10), the No. 4 seed at 145, opened his weekend by pinning Redbank Valley’s Nolan Barnett in 1:51 the quarterfinals.
That win set up a Saturday morning semifinal matchup against top-seeded Avery Bittler (26-11), a freshman from Johnsonburg. The battled it out an low-scoring but action-filled bout that featured several long scrambles without points being scored.
Bittler grabbed a 2-0 lead on a first-period takedown only to have Aveni pull even with a reversal from the bottom position in the second. Bittler chose neutral in the third and neither wrestler could gain the advantage as the bout went to overtime.
In the extra session, the two battled for position in a wild flurry in the final 30 seconds, and itwas Aveni who got the winning takedown with two seconds left when Bittler let go of the Bison as they struggled for control.
The thrilling win propelled Aveni into the finals, but he couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity as he lost 8-0 to St. Marys sophomore Jaden Wehler (24-9), the No. 2 seed. Wehler hit a 5-point move in the opening 25 seconds and never looked back in the bout.
“Ty had a good run here with a win over Bittler, who beat us 4-2 at the Mid-Winter Mayhem,” said Aveni. “So, to come back and get that was a big win. But, he’s got to stay focused enough to execute a game plan. We had a game plan there in the finals, he went out and threw it out the window in the first five seconds and we’re down 5-0 and in trouble.
“He’s young, a 10th grader and had to learn from it, and I was proud of his performance here. He’s moving on to regionals, and that’s big, and coming out of here as a second-placer.”
When it came to Chamberlain, he found himself in arguably the toughest weight class at 189 where the top three seeds were all returning state qualifiers/medalists.
Chamberlain (32-5) pinned his way to the semifinals, decking Cameron County’s Beau Azzato (15-5) in 1:01 in the first round Friday before decking Kane’s Ben Walter (26-14) in 2:51 in the quarterfinals.
The third-seeded Bison returned to Tippin Gym Saturday morning and had a semifinal showdown with Brockway senior Seth Stewart (26-7), the second seed, in a battle of returning PIAA medalists. Chamberlain was 8th in Class AAA at 189, while Stewart was fifth at the weight in AA.
And, it was Chamberlain who came away with a hard-fought 4-1 victory, scoring takedowns with four seconds left in the first period and 13 remaining in the third. The setback put Stewart into the consolation bracket, where he lost his next bout to see his dreams of making it back to states end. He ultimately closed out his Rovers’ career with a pin in the fifth-palce bout.
A second straight district title, and first in AA, wasn’t in the cards for the Chamberlain though, as he dropped a 5-2 decision to top-seeded Jackson Zimmerman, a senior from Brookville.
Zimmerman (32-4), a returning state qualifier himself, led 2-1 after one on the strength of a takedown, but Chamberlain pulled even on an escape early in the second period.
The match went to the third knotted at 2-2 before Zimmerman regained the lead with an escape of his own. He then scored a takedown with 15 seconds left to seal the victory for his first district crown.
“I think Carter Chamberlain is wrestling really well,” said Aveni. “It’s a shame we didn’t get a title, but that was absolutely the deepest weight class here. Carter was in deep on his legs every shot he took, but we’ve got to be able to finish.
“I got a guy who can put some weight on him and make him finish correctly, and we’ll make those adjustments this week. I thought he did a great job coming off the bottom and is wrestling well on his feet and getting in on his shots. I really like where he’s at.”
Beyond those four finalists, Clearfield had three others wrestlers — freshmen Cash Diehl (107), Bryndin Chamberlain (114) and Colton Bumbarger (133) punch their tickets to regionals with third-place finishes at their respective weights.
Bumbarger was the surprise of the tournament as he came in seeded fifth at 133 with an 11-16 record but went 5-1 over the weekend to capture a bronze medal. And, he did so the hard way after going 1-1 Friday by winning four straight consy bracket bouts — all by fall — on Saturday.
He capped that run by decking second-seeded Brecken Cieleski (24-13) in 2:15 in the consy semifinals before pinning Curwensville junior Ryder Kuklinskie in 3:30 in the third-place bout. The Bison led Cieleski 8-2 when he pinned him and was tied 2-2 with Kuklinskie.
“I thought Colton Bumbarger was probably our wrestler of the tournament,” said Aveni. “He wrestled above and beyond anywhere we could have planned on him being. He knocked off two good kids there be consy semis and consy finals to get a third. I’m very proud of him and thought he had a great tournament.”
Diehl and Bryndin Chamberlain each went 3-1 in placing third at their weights to earn their first trips to regionals, while fellow freshman Colton Ryan went 3-2 en route to placing fourth at 127 to give the Bison an eighth regional qualifier.
“Cash Diehl getting a third as a freshman was a good recovery from the semis,” said Aveni. “I thought he tightened up a little bit there and had his opportunities there in the semis. But, he put himself in a position where he’ll come out next week and be in the hunt.
“Bryndin Chamberlain is another guy who had a great tournament and wrestled well to come back and take third. I think he was the fifth seed coming in his only loss here was to the Outstanding Wrestler (Brockway junior Weston Pisarchick).
“And, Colton Ryan only lost to the same kid, the kid from Curwensville (Deluccia) twice, and he for some reason takes Colton out of his game. I don’t want to say we didn’t wrestle well, but he forced us to wrestle poorly. Whatever he’s doing, we go away from all our fundamental stuff and do other things.”
Sophomore Carter Freeland went 2-3 and finished sixth at 160, while seniors Patrick Knepp (6-22, 152) and sophomore Nick Bailor (8-12, 215) were both 1-3 in placing sixth. Senior Eric Myers (7-20, 215) went 1-2 and sophomore Hunter Ressler (8-11, 172) was 0-2.
The Northwest Regional Tournament begins Friday evening in Sharon.