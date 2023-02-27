Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting into the 30s on the ridges to the west of Interstate 99. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation type will vary widely across the area during the period of highest precipitation rates which will be in the evening and first half of the night. Expect the precipitation type to change frequently during the storm. Locally higher snow totals of 2 to 4 inches are possible across the higher terrain to the north and east of State College. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&