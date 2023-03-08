HERSHEY — Clearfield has one of the most storied wrestling programs in state history dating back to the Arthur J. Weiss days, and the Bison still own the all-time record for most state champions (in any class) in Pennsylvania with 41, all of which came in Class AAA.
However, Clearfield embarked on a new wrestling journey this year as the Bison dropped to Class AA and will have their first two wrestlers — sophomore Brady Collins (139 pounds) and junior Carter Chamberlain (189) — compete in states at that level on Thursday.
The duo are no strangers to Hershey though, as both wrestled at Class AAA states a year ago. Chamberlain took home an eighth-place medal in his states debut, while Collins went 1-2 as a freshman and missed a medal of his own by one win.
Now the pair have their sights set on winning the program’s first PIAA Class AA medals, which would give Chamberlain the distinction of being the only Bison to ever win one in both classifications. That is unless Clearfield ever moves back up to AAA down the road and a wrestler could accomplish the feat in reverse order.
Collins (35-3) comes in fresh off winning his first Northwest Regional title, and the first in AA for the Bison, and finds himself in the top half of the bracket at 139 which features five of the Top 10-ranked wrestlers in the state.
Collins, ranked second, awaits the winner of a pigtail bout between Benton senior Ethan Kolb (38-11) and Berlin-Brothersvalley senior Landon Ulderich (34-13). Kolb, ranked 10th, is a three-time qualifier who placed seventh two years ago.
The winner of that first round bout gets either Notre Dame-Green Pond senior Bryson Vaughn (34-11) or Juniata senior Taylor Smith (35-6) in the quarterfinals. Vaughn, ranked 6th, is a state returnee.
Also in the top at 139 is top-ranked Anthony Evanitsky (37-4), a sophomore from Wyoming Valley who is the Northeast Regional champ. Evanitsky won a bronze medal as a freshman. Should Collins and Evanitsky reach the semifinals, it would be matchup of the top-ranked wrestlers in the state.
St. Marys sophomore Ben Reynolds (16-11) would face Evanitsky in the first round if he wins his pigtail bout.
The bottom half at 139 has the third through fifth ranked wrestlers in Warrior Run freshman Reagan Milheim (45-4), Southern Columbia junior Mason Barvitskie (25-8) and Commodore Perry junior Wyatt Lazzar (36-5), who Collins beat 8-4 in the regional final.
Barvitskie is a two-time medalist, finishing fourth and fifth the past two years.
Chamberlain (35-6) landed in a very tough quarter of the draw in the top half at 189.
The Bison gets returning 189-pound state runner-up Jacob Jones (43-5), a senior from Saucon Valley, right out of the chute. Jones, who sports a career record of 148-24, is a four-time qualifier who also placed fourth as a sophomore.
The reward for the winner of that first-round matchup of state medalists? A likely quarterfinal showdown with Frazier junior two-time defending state Rune Lawrence (41-3), a junior from Frazier, so long has he wins his opener. Lawrence is 108-7 in three years.
So, that could mean a quarterfinal pairing of Lawrence and Jones would be a rematch of last year’s 189-pound state final won by Lawrence via fall in 4:43.
Jones was ranked second in the state prior to regionals before losing in the Southeast finals to Bishop McDevitt senior Jake Gilfoil (35-5), a three-time qualifier who is in the bottom half of the draw with Brookville senior Jackson Zimmerman (35-4). Those two could meet in the semifinals if they win out.
To make the top half even tougher, it also features third-ranked Jacob Scheib (33-4), a four-time qualifier who placed seventh last year. He could be a semifinal opponent for whoever comes out of Chamberlain’s quarter of the draw.
Action gets underway in Hershey Thursday morning at 9 a.m.