BROCKWAY — For the third consecutive year, it’ll come down to the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen (7-4) and the Clearfield Bison (7-3) battling it out for the District 9 Class 3A football title.
Both teams are set to square off tonight at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Field as the top seeded Bison will try and make it three straight against the No. 2 seeded Dutchmen.
Clearfield took down St. Marys, 41-30, for the title in 2020 before winning 35-13 last season. But with both rosters looking quite different from those squads, it could be anyone’s game.
The Bison picked up the top seed of Class 3A with a 7-3 regular season record. After Clearfield fell to Juniata — DuBois’ opponent for its District 6/9 Class 4A subregional game tonight — 20-7, the Bison picked up a gritty, 7-3, win in Week 2 against Bald Eagle Area for head coach Tim Janocko’s 300th career win.
That win would be the first of five straight for the Bison, as they then reeled off decisive victories against DuBois (41-7), Phlipsburg-Osceola (55-0), Penns Valley (42-14) and Huntingdon (42-0) in the weeks that followed.
Clearfield’s five-game winning streak was then snapped by Tyrone in Week 7, 21-14, before rebounding the next two weeks against Bellefonte (55-16) and Central Mountain (21-6).
But the Bison head into this year’s playoffs two weeks removed from a loss — that being a 35-27 upset by Karns City that saw Bison QB Will Domico and its star running back Brady Collins leave due to injury.
That leaves it up to the Flying Dutchmen to try and take advantage of the Bison injury woes in snapping its title game losing skid.
St. Marys started off its season 3-0 with wins over Moniteau (47-14), Ridgway (27-6) and Kane (30-0) before dropping its Week 4 matchup with Karns City, 14-7.
The Dutchmen would rebound in Week 5 with a 34-21 win over Punxsutawney before falling, 22-19, to a Brookville squad on the rise at that point in the season.
St. Marys would get back on the winning path with victories over DuBois (34-27) and Bradford (31-0) before a 48-27 loss to then-undefeated Central Clarion in Week 9 for what it thought would be its last regular season game.
Previously, a Week 10 matchup with the Flying Dutchmen and Tyrone was supposed to take place. However, scheduling errors still had Tyrone thinking it was to play the game, and therefore the Golden Eagles officially picked up a 1-0 forfeit win over the Dutchmen to give St. Marys a 6-4 regular season record.
With the forfeit essentially meaningless when it came to District 9 playoff seeding, St. Marys then took on No. 3 Punxsutawney in a regular season rematch for a chance to play Clearfield for the title.
That game would up going in favor of the Dutchmen, 12-7, after St. Marys had an 18 play, 80-yard drive that chewed up nine minutes and 23 seconds of clock in the fourth quarter that was capped off by QB Charlie Coudriet’s 1-yard keeper for the go-ahead lead.
Coudriet has 1,836 yards passing with 23 touchdowns and 17 interceptions on the season as a senior trio has been the main beneficiaries of Coudriet’s passes.
Wideout Carter Chadsey leads the team with 699 yards on 44 receptions and 14 TDs. Logan Mosier has 571 yards on 33 receptions for five scores while Collin Reitz has 419 yards on 24 receptions and three scores.
Junior Matthew Davis has 651 rushing yards to lead the Dutchmen, along with four TDs as Coudriet has 10 rushing scores and 636 yards racked up.
Senior linebacker Eli Rippey is St. Marys’ leading tackler on the year with 85, followed by Davis’ 77 and senior Waylon Wehler’s 59. Sophomore Johnny Bandy has eight sacks while Coudriet and Chadsey have three interceptions each.
It’s no secret that Clearfield’s offense runs through the legs of Collins, who has 1,285 yards on 153 carries and 13 touchdowns on the season. The Bison have rushed for 2,672 yards as a whole, with Carter Chamberlain racking up 531 yards on 94 carries and nine TDs and Carter Freeland — who had 127 yards two weeks ago after Collins left the Karns City game — with 282 yards.
If Domico (33-of-68, 546 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INT) is out, it will leave wideout Jacob Samsel under center.
In relief work earlier this year, Samsel was 8-for-16 for 131 yards and two scores.
Freeland leads the Bison with 20 receptions for 408 yards and four TDs, while Samsel has 160 yards and three scores on eight receptions.
Isaac Samsel has 76 tackles on the season — tops for the Bison — with Collins having 71 and Freeland with 54. Isaac Samsel also has four sacks and senior Joe Knee has three.
The winner of tonight’s game will then move on next week to play the winner of the District 5/6 subregional.