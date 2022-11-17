HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Clearfield Bison football team is in a familiar position this postseason, as the Bison won its 18th District 9 title with a 13-7 win over St. Marys last week for the Class 3A crown — its third in a row against St. Marys.
For its postseason to continue, the Bison will now have to knock off the District 6 champion in Central (Martinsburg) on Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Hollidaysburg Area High School in the District 5/6/9 subregional — which is technically a PIAA first round game.
Clearfield won its 18th D-9 title in dramatic fashion last week in torrential rain at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway.
With the Flying Dutchmen driving with less than a minute left in the contest, Clearfield’s Isaac Putt picked off a halfback pass in the end zone to seal the deal and extend Clearfield’s season as it’s just the Bison and the Brockway Rovers left playing in the Tri-County Area.
Bison running back Brady Collins led the way with 118 yards and the team’s first touchdown of the game on 25 carries. Fellow RB Carter Chamberlain had 51 yards on seven carries and the other score as they outrushed St. Marys 176-46.
Even in the pouring rain, St. Marys quarterback Charlie Coudriet threw for 167 yards and a score, going 13-of-30. Meanwhile, Clearfield just attempted one pass with Jacob Samsel that fell incomplete.
The Bison will once again be without its starting QB for the majority of the season in Will Domico, as Samsel — who had been playing wideout prior — took over in the team’s final regular season game against Karns City and for last week’s D-9 title win with Domico out due to injury.
Collins is now up to 1,403 yards and 14 TDs on 178 carries on the season in 11 games. Fellow RB Carter Chamberlain has 103 carries on 559 yards and 10 TDs.
Carter Freeland leads the Bison in receiving yards with 408 on 20 receptions and four TDs as he also has 333 rushing yards — including 51 in last week’s win — for another three touchdowns. As a whole, the Bison have 2,848 rushing yards on the year.
Domico had led the team in passing with 546 yards on 33-of-68 passing with seven TDs and two interceptions prior to his injury. Samsel also threw passes in the regular season and prior to last week was 8-of-16 for 131 yards and two TDs.
The Bison got to this point with an 8-3 record with wins over Bald Eagle Area (7-3), DuBois (41-7), Phlipsburg-Osceola (55-0), Penns Valley (42-14), Huntingdon (42-0), Bellefonte (55-16), Central Mountain (21-6) and St. Marys (13-7) and losses to Juniata (20-7), Tyrone (21-14) and Karns City (35-27).
But as much as the Bison rely on the ground game, the Dragons are the complete opposite.
Senior quarterback Jeff Hoenstine is 235-of-334 (70.4 completion percent) for 3,212 yards with 43 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
With the Dragons and Hoenstine averaging 267.7 passing yards per game, fellow senior Eli Lingenfelter has been the biggest beneficiary.
Lingerfelter has 76 receptions for 1,306 yards and 22 TDs. Junior running back Hunter Smith ranks second on the squad with 45 receptions for 517 yards and five TDs while senior Shalen Yingling is third with 33 receptions for 460 yards and seven scores.
Hoenstine also leads the team in rushing with 620 yards on 110 carries and 11 TDs while Smith has 62 carries for 447 yards and five TDs. Senior Kade Rhule has 63 carries for 402 yards and five scores as the team has 1,693 rushing yards as a whole.
Defensively, Clearfield’s Isaac Samsel and Collins leads the team in tackles while Samsel also leads them in sacks.
Central’s defense is led by Smith and Hoenstine, who have 104 and 101 tackles, respectively. Seniors Kaden Fisher and Jason Clark rank third and fourth as Fisher has 62 tackles and Clark has 58.
Clark has 10 sacks as the Dragons have 26 on the year. Lingenfelter then leads his squad with four picks on the season.
Central started out the year with a 21-20 win over Bishop Guilfoyle but then dropped two straight to Richland (35-28) and Penn Cambria (42-28) — the last of which was on Sept. 9.
That would be the last time the Dragons would lose, however, as they reeled off seven straight to cap off an 8-2 regular season with wins over Forest Hills (39-16), Chestnut Ridge (39-14), Bishop McCourt (55-21), Central Cambria (41-10), Bedford (38-35), Westmont Hilltop (44-23) and Somerset (47-14).
That set up the Dragons with the No. 3 seed in the District 6 Class 3A tourney as they downed No. 2 Tyrone, 35-21, in the semis and took down top seed Penn Cambria, 35-6, last week for the title and the right to take on the Bison.
The winner of Friday night’s game will earn a PIAA tournament berth and will play the District 10 champion — which will be decided on Saturday afternoon’s title game between D-10’s top two seeds in Eisenhower (10-0) and Reynolds (9-1).