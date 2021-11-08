The opening week of the postseason proved to be a rough one for the Tri-County Area schools as the teams that hit the gridiron went a combined 1-3.
The area was guaranteed a split with Clearfield and St. Marys meeting for the second year in a row in the District 9 Class 3A championship. And, for the second straight year the Bison upended the Flying Dutchmen — this time 49-27.
The Bison’s decided victory was spearheaded by the senior trio of quarterback Oliver Billotte, running back Mark McGonigal and receiver Karson Kline.
Billotte was an efficient 12 of 14 passing for 204 yards and three touchdowns — all to Kline. Billotte also ran for 59 yards and three scores. Kline had six receptions for 115 yards and the three TDs and also had a big interception in the end zone to halt St. Marys’ opening drive. The Bison is closing in on 1,000 yards receiving on the year and now has 978.
As for McGonigal, he had 17 carries for 129 yards and a score. The Bison went over the 1,000-yard milestone in the victory and currently sits at 1,014.
Next up for the Bison is a rematch with Bedford in the battle of the Bisons in the District 5/9 Class 3A subregional final. Bedford ended Clearfield’s season with a 40-21 victory.
Two other local teams — DuBois and Curwensville — also saw their seasons come to an end Friday night with playoff losses.
DuBois, searching for its first postseason win in 25 years, lost in heartbreaking fashion to University Prep, 14-13, in a District 8/9 Class 4A subregional game. DuBois will now have to wait at least another season to see if it can end that long drought without winning a playoff game.
The Beavers (5-6) tried to use its ball control office to offset the Panthers big play capability and did just that for more than 40 minutes as they held a 13-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, Prep blocked a 28-yard field goal attempt by DuBois with just under seven minutes remaining, then hit a couple big plays to quickly move down the field.
Prep scored with 3:20 to play, with Paul Helvy running in the two-point try to put the Panthers up 14-13. The Prep defense then sealed the game when they picked off a Cam-Ron Hays pass — DuBois’ lone turnover of the game.
Curwensville saw its turnaround season come to a halt with a 46-27 loss at Smethport in the D-8 Class A playoffs. The Golden Tide were within six (30-24) in the third quarter.
The QB-receiver duo of junior Dan McGarry and senior Ty Terry enjoyed one final big game together in what has been a record-setting season for the pair.
McGarry completed 16 of his 27 passes for 341 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. He pushed his school single-season records in passing yards to 2,334 and completions to 174.
Terry hauled in six passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns. He finished the year with Curwensville single-season records in catches (68) and receiving yards (1,115).
Three more area teams — Redbank Valley in Class A and Brookville and Ridgway in Class 2A — enter the postseason mix this coming week. Ridgway hosts Brookville in the lone matchup of area squads.
Here is a look at all the stats from Friday night’s playoff action:
CLEARFIELD 49
ST. MARYS 27
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 7 6 8 6 — 27
Clearfield 0 35 7 7 — 49
First Quarter
SM—Matthew Davis 12 run, (Christian Coudriet kick), 2:51.
Second Quarter
CL—Oliver Billotte 6 run, (Luke Sidorick kick), 11:53.
SM—Carter Chadsey 17 pass from Coudriet, (kick failed), 9:40.
CL—Mark McGonigal 6 run, (Sidorick kick), 7:51.
CL—Karson Kline 43 pass from Billotte, (Sidorick kick), 3:27.
CL—Kline 20 pass from Billotte, (Sidorick kick), 1:10.
CL—Billotte 2 run, (Sidorick kick), 0:56.
Third Quarter
CL—Kline 22 pass from Billotte, (Sidorick kick), 7:47.
SM—Terry Lewis pass from Coudriet, (Charlie Coudriet from Christian Coudriet), 0:12.
Fourth Quarter
CL—Billotte 1 run, (Sidorick kick), 5:50.
SM—Logan Mosier 69 pass from Chr. Coudriet, (pass failed), 5:18.
SM C
First downs 16 23
Rushes-yards 17-24 48-283
Comp-Att-Int 19-30-1 12-14-0
Passing Yards 307 204
Total Plays-Yards 47-331 62-487
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-1
Punts 2-37.5 1-46.0
Penalties-Yards 2-25 5-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
St. Marys—Matthew Davis 7-45, Justin Dornisch 3-(-3), Christian Coudriet 7-(-18).
Clearfield—Mark McGonigal 17-129. Oliver Billotte 12-59. Jose Alban 8-51, Carter Chamberlain 9-44, Nate Natoli 1-0, Team 1 (-1).
PASSING
St. Marys—Christian Coudriet 19-of-30, 307 yds., 2 TD, 1 Int.
Clearfield—Oliver Billotte 12-of-14, 204 yds, 3 TD.
RECEIVING
St. Marys—Logan Mosier 8-163, Charlie Coudriet 3-64, Terry Lewis 3-53, Carter Chadsey 4-23, Matthew Davis 1-4.
Clearfield—Karson Kline 6-115, Nate Natoli 5-71, Carter Chamberlain 1-16.
INTERCEPTIONS
Clearfield—Karson Kline.
UNIVERSITY PREP 14,
DuBOIS 13
Score by Quarters
U. Prep 0 0 6 8 — 14
DuBois 0 6 7 0 — 13
Second Quarter
D—Cam-Ron Hays 11 run (kick failed), 3:01.
Third Quarter
UP—Daniel Cain 24 pass from Keon Smalls (pass failed), 10:57.
D—Austin Mitchell 39 pass from Cam-Ron Hays (Charlie Harman kick), 8:50.
Fourth Quarter
UP—Tarrell Allen-Tooks 7 run (Paul Helvy run), 3:20.
UP D
First downs 20 18
Rushes-yards 34-217 30-110
Comp-Att-Int 15-26-1 11-15-1
Passing Yards 186 133
Total Plays-Yards 60-403 45-243
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Punts 0-0 1-43
Penalties-Yards 17-141 7-68
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
University Prep—Paul Helvy 12-111, Keon Smalls 7-23, Jazaun Harris 9-54, Tarrell Allen-Tooks 4-33, Team 2-(-4).
DuBois—Austin Henery 9-26, Cam-Ron Hays 7-60, Braxton Adams 4-4, Dalton Yale 6-23, Erich Benjamin 3-12, Team 1-(-15).
PASSING
University Prep—Keon Smalls 14 of 25, 137 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.; Tarrell Allen-Tooks 1 of 1, 49 yards.
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 11 of 15, 133 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
University Prep—Daniel Cain 6-105, Rashad Murray 1-4, Rashan Murray 3-35, Amir Mcleod 1-1, Paul Helvy 1-15, Markhi Stackhouse 1-8, Jazaun Harris 1-11, Malik McDougal 1-7.
DuBois—Austin Mitchell 2-50, Derraick Burkett 5-38, Braxton Adams 3-26, Brycen Dinkfelt 1-19.
INTERCEPTIONS
University Prep—Rashan Murray.
DuBois—Derraick Burkett.
SMETHPORT 46
CURWENSVILLE 27
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 0 20 7 0 — 27
Smethport 12 12 6 16 — 46
First Quarter
S—Noah Lent 1 run, (kick failed), 6:17.
S—Brandon Higley 25 pass from Noah Lent, (pass failed), 2:27.
Second Quarter
C—Dan McGarry 7 run, (Jake Mullins kick), 11:53.
S—Ryan Mason 27 run, (pass failed), 6:41.
C—Thad Butler 54 pass from Dan McGarry, (kick blocked), 5:24.
C—Ty Terry 73 pass from Dan McGarry, (Jake Mullins kick), 3:04.
S—Alex Ognen 41 pass from Noah Lent, (pass failed), 0:25.
Third Quarter
S—Ryan Mason 2 run, (kick failed), 8:24.
C—Ty Terry 44 pass from Dan McGarry, (Jake Mullins kick), 2:59.
Fourth Quarter
S—Ryan Pelchy 12 run, (Brandon Higley pass from Noah Lent), 8:46.
S—Noah Lent 5 run, (Brandon Higley pass from Noah Lent), 2:30.
C S
First downs 12 26
Rushes-yards 13-55 53-434
Comp-Att-Int 16-27-1 4-4-0
Passing Yards 341 108
Total Plays-Yards 40-396 57-542
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0
Punts 2-34 2-36.5
Penalties-Yards 6-47 6-64
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Curwensville—Thad Butler 5-67, Team 1-(-3), Dan McGarry 7-(-9).
Smethport—Noah Lent 22-172, Ryan Pelchy 15-134, Ryan Mason 14-130, Team 2-(-2).
PASSING
Curwensville—Dan McGarry 16-of-27, 341 yds., 3 TD, 1 INT.
Smethport—Noah Lent 4-of-4, 108 yds., 2 TD.
RECEIVING
Curwensville—Ty Terry 6-210, Thad Butler 4-79, Jake Mullins 4-27, Collin Jacobson 2-25.
Smethport—Alex Ognen 2-69, Brandon Higley 1-25, Aiden McKean 1-14.
INTERCEPTIONS
Curwensville—None.
Smethport—Alex Ognen.