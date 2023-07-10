EUGENE, Ore. — Two District 9 natives were in action over the weekend at the United States Track and Field Championships held at the University of Oregon and one came away with a national title.
Evie Bliss, who won a state title this spring at the PIAA Track and Field Championships in the Class 2A javelin, captured the same title at the Under-20 nationals Sunday afternoon.
Bliss won the event with her first of six throws, going 169 feet, 11 inches. She won her high school title with a toss of 170 feet, 2 inches, also on her first of six attempts.
Bliss outlasted Princeton’s Shea Greene’s runner-up throw of 167 feet, 11 inches. The Bucknell-bound Bliss had a future teammate finish fourth as Brylee Tereska threw 147 feet, 2 inches.
Another Western Pennsylvania native competed in the eight-person field as Fort LeBoeuf graduate and Penn State rising sophomore Audrey Friedman finished eighth at 139 feet, 4 inches.
Bliss’ other throws after her best toss on the first attempt were 148 feet, 8 inches, 142-9, 142-11, 156-3 and 149-9. She was the final thrower of the event as the order was switched after three throws. Greene’s final throwe went 150 feet, 4 inches, thus Bliss knew she won before the last toss.
Greene’s best mark was on throw No. 5. She also went 167-10 on her first throw and 165-7 on throw No. 4.
Saturday night, former Olympian and Johnsonburg state champion Michael Shuey competed in the men’s javelin and finished eighth with a toss of 235 feet.
Shuey, 29, threw at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. He also won the USATF Championship in 2019. Shuey won the PIAA Class 2A javelin title in 2012 and two Big Ten titles with Penn State in 2014 and 2015.