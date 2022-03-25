DUBOIS — For the first time in nearly two decades, the DuBois baseball program has new leadership, as long-time coach Todd Stiner made the decision to step away in the offseason after guiding the Beavers for 18 seasons.
The school ultimately decided to with someone from outside the program to replace Stiner, who amassed a record of 186-162 as the Beavers’ head coach. That person — Dan Bowman — is a familiar face though if you follow baseball in the DuBois area.
Bowman, a 2013 Central Cambria graduate, was part of the foundation that helped revive the Penn State DuBois baseball program. He originally went to Shippensburg University to play but a shoulder injury forced him to step away from the Red Raiders.
When Tom Calliari was hired to resurrect the PSU DuBois program back in 2015, Bowman was one of the first three players he reached out to and brought in along Garrett Brown (DuBois) and Caleb Bennett (St. Marys).
The trio, along with Calliari, led the Nittany Lions to instant success as that program has reached the USCAA Small College World Series ever since it returned. As a senior at Penn State DuBois in 2018, Bowman helped lead the Lions to their first PSUAC Tournament and Small College World Series titles.
Bowman fell in love with DuBois so much during his college years he stayed around and now calls it home. He first worked as the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group manager before taking a job in the admissions office at Penn State DuBois, which is where he currently works.
He also has stayed involved in baseball in the town, helping out Calliari at his alma mater as well as managing the DuBois Bucks, a summer collegiate baseball developmental team.
Now, he gets his first chance to be a head coach at the the high school level and continue to give back to the town that has become home for him.
“I’ve been up here on and off since I moved here in college in 2015 and being a part of the community is something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Bowman. “Passing down baseball is my big thing. It’s not so much about me, but about the game.
“The city means so much to me to be call Showers home consistently, whether it was the college, the DuBois Bucks and now the high school. It’s been a pleasure to stick around.
“The kids have been super receptive to the energy I have. Sometimes it may come out as too much, but I’m passionate about the game. I had the opportunity to meet some of these kids before hand, and developed some relationships through camps as a player in college and through Little League.”
Bowman inherits a DuBois program that certainly looks to be in a rebuilding phase for a second year in a row.
The Beavers entered last year with just three players with any kind of varsity experience in Stiner’s final season and saw a large 10-player senior class lost to graduation. That group included standouts like Garrett Starr, the Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express Co-Player of the Year, and Chandler Ho.
Starr, who hit .492 (32 hits), led the team in every major offensive category but RBIs and homers and did the same as a pitcher, going 6-2 on the mound with a 3.20 ERA in 39 1.3 innings. Ho also hit over .400, finishing at .419 while collecting 26 hits.
Beyond those two, their large senior class took on a majority of the starting roles last year, so Bowman finds himself in a similar situation in his first season.
Bowman welcomes back four players who extensive starting action a year ago in current seniors Al Pasternak (first base), Brycen Dinkfelt (infield/pitcher), Nate Tyler (catcher/pitcher) and Austin Mitchell (outfield/pitcher). Junior Jordan Ell (outfield) is the other player who saw any real varsity time in 2021.
“From a playing standpoint, we might not have the guys who have the most experience, but all I ask from them is they give me 110 percent,” said Bowman. “We’re young and have a bright future, but this year is going to be a competitive season. We’re going to put up some really good fights this year and are coming in looking to fight for a district title even with the guys we have.
“We know our strengths and weaknesses. Everybody is going to have a role and we’re looking at it form the development perspective. The big thing is looking at the future. I’m fortunate enough to have a great group of seniors that understand they can make a really big impact on what the future holds (at DuBois).”
Pasternak is the top returning hitter, as he sported a .362 average (21 hits) as a junior and led the team in RBIs (24) and home runs (2). He will help anchor the infield a first base, while Tyler (.206) returns behind the plate at catcher.
Second base is a battle between juniors Aaron Andrulonis, Billy Gray and Garrett Frantz, while the left side of in the infield (shortstop, third base) is still a mystery. Bowman said those two positions will be manned in some fashion by Dinkfelt (.292, 14 RBIs, 5 doubles) and juniors Gavin Kaschalk and Damon Stewart.
Mitchell (.133) will start in center field and be flanked by Ell (.167 in 11 games) in left and sophomore Kaden Clark in right. Senior Colby Estrada and freshman Tyler Chamberlain will also see time in the outfield among others.
The pitching staff will have a much different look, as last year’s senior class — led by Starr and Ho — threw just over 70 percent (88 of 124) of the team’s innings.
This year’s staff looks to be led by sophomore Tycen Roy, Dinkfelt, Mitchell, Kaschalk and Chamberlain.
Dinkfelt went 1-2 a year ago with a 10.20 ERA on 11 2/3 innings, while Tyler was 0-2 with an 8.03 ERA in 11 1/3 innings. Mitchell went 1-0 with a 7.00 ERA in seven innings of work. Tyler’s innings will once again be limited by the fact he will be the every day catcher.
Bowman said as many as 14 guys on the roster could see action on the mound this year, so he is happy with the depth there. Overall depth and playing well could be a key factors across the board this year, as Bowman has 34 players on the roster between JV and varsity.
“One of first things we talked about even in the initial meeting back in December right after I was hired was I told them, I’m going to play the nine best guys, the nine hothands, the nine best bats,” said Bowman “If somebody is swinging a hot bat down at the JV level, they might come up.
“We’re considering that the developmental level — kind of treating in like the minors and the bigs. If you want to make it to the bigs, you have to compete in minors.”
One thing that will certainly help Bowman’s young squad is the coaching staff he has assembled. That staff features former DuBois standouts Dom Kriner and Nick LaBrasca, as well as Brad Chamberlain who has been a key figure in the DuBois Little League for several years now. Kriner and Bowman were teammates at Penn State DuBois.
“I’ve been blessed to bring in Dom Kriner, who will serve as my varsity assistant and focus primarily on our pitchers,” said Bowman. “Dom is a DuBois grad and one of my lifelong friends here who knows a lot about pitching and development.
“Nick LaBrasca is another big name around here. We played together a long time ago when we were younger and when he expressed an interest, I told him I’d love to have him. He brings a wealth of knowledge from the hitting aspect. He will serve as JV head coach and head of development.
“Brad Chamberlain is someone else who was interested in helping and is someone I heard nothing but great things about. We have developed a really good relationship already and his another great addition.
“He’s our tech guy and outfield guy and also is good for me when it comes to the kids. I maybe don’t know as many of the kids as well as I should at this point, and he’s been a really good bridge between me and them as we’ve been teaching them.”
DuBois is scheduled to open its season today at Central Mountain.
ROSTER
Seniors: Brycen Dinkfelt, Colby Estrada, Austin Mitchell, Ethan Mooney, Alex Pasternak, Anthony Sago, Nate Tyler. Juniors: Aaron Andrulonis, Colby Clark, Jordan Ell, Garrett Frantz, Billy Gray, Gavin Kaschalk, Sam Keen, Kameron Knisley, Damon Stewart. Sophomores: Davey Aughenbaugh, Kaden Clark, Ricky Clark, Drew Cook, Leyton Hodge, Jeremiah Mondi, John Myers, Tycen Roy, Brock Smith. Freshmen: Hunter Allman, Bryson Billock, Tyler Chamberlin, Lucas Delaney, Danny Dixon, Ren Durr, Boston Graham, Talon Hodge, Corbin Wildnauer.