BROOKVILLE — Keystone’s Natalie Bowser has the hot hand, her teammates know it and so did the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team.
It just couldn’t stop a lot of it and a poor shooting night doomed the Lady Raiders from there in a 48-43 loss at home Monday night.
Brookville (5-6) had just gotten to the .500 mark with three straight wins while Keystone (6-9) hiked its winning streak to three after starting the season 3-9.
Bowser had a lot to do with that. She scored 10 of Keystone’s 12 first-quarter points and finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds Monday. In Saturday’s 35-33 nail-biting win against Clarion, she finished with 23 and 17 while going for 20 and 16 in a five-point win over Venango Catholic.
If you do the math, that’s 22 points and 16 rebound per game during the current streak. For the season, she’s very likely averaging a double-double with 15.5 points per game and unknown on the boards count.
“Certainly, if she catches the ball at the block, you can almost count two points,” Lady Raiders head coach Mark Powell said. “She’s a finisher.”
Powell didn’t have senior starting forward Elisa Molnar available, finding that out not long before tip-off.
“Today anymore, you have to prepare for just about anything and we lost Elisa and that changed the game plan,” Powell said. “We were trying to mix some different people in there, but Bowser was a lot to handle and we didn’t have time to make that adjustment.”
Clearly, the Lady Raiders’ shooting woes cost them any chance at beating the Bowser-led Lady Panthers. They missed 27 of 32 shots from the field in the first half, trailing 24-12 at intermission.
Keystone led 12-6 after the first quarter and stretched it to 12 points by the break. The Lady Raiders warmed up some in the second half and got it to as close as 30-24 on Eden Wonderling’s three-point play at the 2:40 mark of the third.
In the fourth with time running out, the Lady Raiders did cut it to the final margin, but the game was secured by then after Keystone had jumped out to as many as a 16-point lead at 44-28 with 4:19 left.
Brookville shot 26 percent (14-for-54) while Keystone finished at 39 percent (19-for-41). Bowser scored just four points in the second and third quarter, but capped off the game with a nine-point fourth that included a 3-pointer. She wound up 11-for-24 from the field.
“We would make a little run and the next thing you know, Bowser would get the ball inside and score,” Powell said. “It was a tough night, but we shot the ball so poorly. We had opportunities, but we were just a big three away from getting into it and came up short.”
Alayna Haight, like the rest of the Lady Raiders, started cold and scored all 18 of her points in the second half. Eden Wonderling finished with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting with nine rebounds.
Also for Keystone, Emma Gruber scored nine points while Amanda Reyes added eight points and nine rebounds. Sydney Bell didn’t score, but grabbed 12 rebounds.
Brookville won the JV game, 41-12 with Eden Wonderling and Hannah Lundgren scoring 15 and seven points respectively.
The Lady Raiders host Punxsutawney tonight.
KEYSTONE 48,
BROOKVILLE 43
Score By Quarters
Keystone 12 12 13 11 — 48
Brookville 6 6 13 18 — 43
Keystone—48
Brookville—43
Jordan Cook 2 0-4 4, Alayna Haight 5 5-6 18, Elizabeth Wonderling 0 2-2 2, Kerstyn Davie 0 0-0 0, Eden Wonderling 4 5-7 13, Reggan Olson 1 0-0 2, Hannah Lundgren 1 0-0 2, Bentley Hughey 1 0-0 2, Mara Bowser 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 12-19 43.
Three-pointers: Keystone 2 (Bowser, Traister), Brookville 3 (Haight 3).