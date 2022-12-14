BROCKWAY — The first win for new Brockway wrestling coach Troy Braddock may not have happened as he envisioned it would, but he gladly took it all the same Tuesday night as the Rovers upended Ridgway, 30-9, in a matchup of teams struggling with numbers.
The teams combined to have just 10 wrestlers hit the mat — three for Ridgway, seven for Brockway — with their being just three bouts wrestled and five “no matches.” The Rovers are still missing a couple injured starters, while Ridgway opened the season with just four on its roster.
The Elkers actually won two of the three contested bouts, with each team recording a fall, but the Rovers gave Braddock his first victory on the strength of five forfeit wins by Parker Pisarchick (133), Colton Ross (139), Seth Stewart (189) and Gavin Thompson (285).
The bout was the second for Braddock and the Rovers, who dropped their season opener at Brookville (39-20) last Tuesday before putting together a strong showing at the Darren Klingerman Invitational (4th place finish) over the weekend.
“You’d like to see more matchups out there, but hopefully this is the first (win) of many and we’re hoping to keep growing.” said Braddock. “But, we got work to do. The ones we did wrestle, we lost more than we won, so we just have some work to do.
“Numbers-wise we’re hurting, and have a few guys out with injuries right now, but talent-wise we got it. We had a good showing at the tournament and just trying to grow off that.”
The match opened at 107, with a battle of freshmen between Ridgway’s Michael Copello and Brockway’s Gage Park.
The pair battled on their feet for most of the first period before Copello got in deep late in the period and came away with a takedown with 20 seconds on the clock.
He took that 2-0 lead into the second, where he rode out Park for the full two minutes. Copello then chose bottom as Park tried to return the favor while looking to turn the Elker for backpoints.
That never happened, though, as Copello worked free for an escape with 37 seconds left before taking down Park a second time to come away with a 5-0 victory. The loss was the first for Park, who had opened his first varsity season 5-0. Copello is now 3-1.
Neither team had a wrestler at 114, while Weston Pisarchick promptly gave Brockway the lead for good at 121 when he decked Eli Potts in 53 seconds.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Pisarchick, though, as Potts actually notched the first takedown after fighting off a throw attempt by the Rover. However, Pisarchick quickly earned a reversal before pinning Potts.
After another no match at 127, Parker Pisarcick and Ross received forfeits at 133 and 139, respectively, to push the Rover lead to 18-3. A string of no matches ensued at 145, 152, 160 and 172 before Ridgway elected to forfeit to returning state medalist Seth Stewart at 189 and bump sophomore Benji Truchan up to 215.
That move paid off for the Elkers, as Truchan pinned Johnathan Winnings in 5:26 to collected Ridgway’s second and final win of the night.
The duo wrestled a scoreless first period, with Winnings choosing to take top in the second. Truchan made that decision hurt, as he reversed the Rover before Winnings earned an escape to lead 2-1 after two periods.
Truchan then started down again in the third and worked to reverse Winnings to his back, securing the fall with 34 seconds left in their bout.
Thompson then closed out the match by receiving his forfeit win at heavyweight.
Both teams are scheduled to return to the mat Thursday, weather permitting. Brockway (1-1) wrestles at Port Allegany, while Ridgway (0-1) plays host to St. Marys.
BROCKWAY 30,
RIDGWAY 9
107—Michael Copello (J) dec. Gage Park, 5-0. (3-0)
114—No match. (3-0)
121—Weston Pisarchick (BW) pinned Eli Potts, 0:53. (3-6)
127—No match. (3-6)
133—Parker Pisarchick (BW) won by forfeit. (3-12)
139—Colton Ross (BW) won by forfeit. (3-18).
145—No. match. (3-18)
152—No match. (3-18)
160—No match. (3-18)
172—No match (3-18)
189—Seth Stewart (BW) won by forfeit. (3-24)
215—Benji Truchan (R) pinned Johnathan Winnings, 5:26. (9-24)
285—Gavin Thompson (BW) won by forfeit. (9-30)