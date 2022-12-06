BROCKWAY — The Brockway wrestling program has enjoyed a resurgence, both at the district and state level in recent years, thanks in large part to the efforts of Eric Grecco and his staff pushing their wrestlers to succeed despite dealing with low numbers most seasons.
Grecco decided to step away from the program in the offseason — following a year that saw the Rovers post a 13-4 record, finish as the District 9 Class 2A team runner-up, capture four D-9 titles and qualify four wrestlers for PIAA Championships.
Mark Palmer headlined the Rovers’ stay in Hershey, capturing a silver medal at 126 pounds. He was the program’s first state finalist since 2006 when Andy Rendos won the second of two straight gold medals. He also is the only Rover without the Rendos last name to make a state finals, as Scott Rendos was a three-time finalist, winning back-to-back golds in 2003 and 2004.
Seth Stewart gave Brockway a second state medalist, placing sixth at 189 pounds in his first to Hershey. While Palmer was lost to graduation, Stewart (34-10) is back for his senior year for the Rovers along with fellow state qualifiers Weston Pisarchick (33-5) and Parker Pisarchick (30-13), who are now a junior and sophomore, respectively.
The trio leads an experienced group — seven starters to be exact — for Brockway, meaning Grecco left the program in capable hands for whoever took over. And, the school went outside the program to find their man, naming Troy Braddock as the new head coach at the October school board meeting.
Braddock has an extensive wrestling background. He is a 2012 graduate of Blackhawk High (WPIAL school), where he posted a career record of 86-37 and was a two-time regional qualifier — once in 3A and once in 2A. He went 35-6 his senior season.
After high school, Braddock wrestled collegiately at Clarion University from 2012-2017. While there, he also helped coach the Keystone elementary program. Braddock has also coached at multiple Rob Waller All American trained camps, wrestled for Team Pennsylvania, as well as competed in Greco and Freestyle events.
Braddock, who now works in medical sales and resides in DuBois with his fiancé, kept a lot of continuity with the program by bringing back assistant coaches Bruce Grecco, Jason Bash and Curtis Markel. He also has a big addition to the staff, bringing in former Brookville standout Colby Whitehill, who won back-to-back Class 2A state titles at heavyweight in 2019 and 2020.
“It’s definitely a blessing being able to walk into such an established program,” said Braddock. “We’re fired up, hungry and ready to make some waves. We’re aiming high as a team, and we want to fill out few holes and make a run for team states.
“As for individually, everyone is working hard towards their goals. We have some who are looking to be a state champ, and some to crack the starting lineup. I’m going to be sure to do everything in my power to help them reach their goals. We have big goals for the first year and are looking to have multiple podium (finishes) in March.”
Having a seasoned team, coupled with the influx of new freshmen, will only aide Braddock in his transition to leading the program.
Two of those freshmen are slated to open the lineup an the new-look weight classes for this season. Gage Park will start 107, with Rebel Will at 114. Weston Pisarchick looks to begin the year at 120 with his sights set on dropping to possibly dropping to 114 later in the season.
Parker Pisarchick follows at 126, with sophomore returnee Colton Ross (15-12) at 133 and junior returnee Dylan Bash (17-15) at 145. Ross was a regional qualifier a year ago.
Senior newcomer tanner Guaglianone is slated to start at 172, with Seth Stewart at 189 and senior Gavin Thompson (34-5), a returning D-9 champ, at heavyweight.
Also on the roster are sophomore returnee Reese Stewart (6-10) and freshmen Sam Denoon and Jonathan Winnings.
“Everyone will play a huge role to this team,” said Braddock. “Some leaders I’m looking to step up are Weston Pisarchick, Seth Stewart, Gavin Thompson, Parker Pisarchick, Dylan Bash and Colton Ross. Gage Park has caught my eye this preseason. He’s been scraping and showing improvement.”
Braddock will get his first look at his team for real tonight when the Rovers travel to Brookville in a rematch of last year’s District 9 Class 2A team final. The Raiders beat the Rovers, 40-23, in that matchup and added a second regular season by a similar score of 44-24.
ROSTER
Seniors: Tanner Guaglianone, Seth Stewart, Gavin Thompson. Juniors: Dylan Bash, Weston Pisarchick. Sophomores: Colton Ross, Reese Stewart, Parker Pisarchick. Freshmen: Gage Park, Sam Denoon, Jonathan Winnings, Rebel Will.