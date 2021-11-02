BROCKWAY — It’s often said it’s hard to beat a team three times in the same season, but the Bradford girls soccer team proved that old adage wrong Monday evening as the Lady Owls bested DuBois, 3-0, for the third time time en route to capturing the District 9 Class 3A title at Brockway’s Varischetti Field.
DuBois, which lost 5-1 and 3-2 to the Lady Owls in the regular season, didn’t make it easy for Bradford with the District 9 title on the line. The Lady Beavers, missing a couple starters on the back line, still put together a strong defensive effort and kept Bradford off the scoreboard for more than 56 minutes.
Unfortunately for the Lady Beavers, that defensive game plan limited DuBois’ ability to threaten on the offensive end. The end result was a decided advantage in shots (23-3) and corner kicks (12-2) for the Lady Owls. All three of DuBois’ shots came in the first half, while the two corners came in rapid succession in the second.
The scoreless game changed in an instant as it neared the midway point of the second half when Lady Owl Maddie Emerson found herself at the right spot near the far post.
DuBois senior keeper Kara Tilson appeared to get a piece of a shot from the right side of the box, but the deflection went right to Emerson at the far post and she redirected home a shot to give the Lady Owls a 1-0 lead with 23:30 to play.
That goal forced DuBois coach Steve Graeca to change his game plan, as he brought on junior defender Mariah Allen, who was just returning from an injury. That allowed him to move sophomore Emily Graeca from defense up front in hopes of generating more offense alongside junior Rachel Sickeri.
The younger Graeca moved back to play defense late in the season after the team suffered a couple injuries in that group. The move didn’t pay off for the Lady Beavers, as it only opened the field more for Bradford to control the game in DuBois’ defensive end.
That ultimately led to a pair of late goals by Maddi Cowburn in the final seven minutes that made the final score look a little more lopsided than the game was most of the way.
“We came out with a strategy to man-mark Maddi Cowburn and moved Emily (Graeca) to the back, which we knew was going to take away some of our offensive opportunities,” said Steve Graeca. “But, we held them in check until about 20 minutes left in the game, and this was a team that scored five goals against us.
“The last two goals came when were pressing and moving people up, so me it was really a one-goal game until the very end. We couldn’t man-mark any more (once fell behind) and had to take some chances.
“I’m really proud of the girls. We had some calls go against in the second half that led to that first goal. It seemed like there were a lot of foul calls against us, and we still persevered. We had a good strategy, we just came up a little short tonight. But, I think the heart we showed against a team that is pretty talented showed where we came from from the beginning of the season until now.”
Bradford came out strong at the opening whistle and nearly grabbed the lead in the opening minute. However, Tilson got a fingertip on a shot from the right side by Lady Owl Bella Prince and deflected it just wide of the far post for a corner kick.
Tilson did her best to keep DuBois in the game as she recorded 11 saves, six in the first half to keep it a scoreless game at the break. Tilson played her final game in a DuBois uniform along with fellow seniors Rylee Wadding, Stefanie Hoyt and Riley Maxin, who Graeca felt played her best game of the season in helping slow down the Bradford attack.
Things calmed down some after that fast start, with the teams largely battling between the 18s. Tilson stopped a shot by Cowburn in the ninth minute, then turned away another point blank shot in the 13th minute as she blocked the shot off the foot of a Lady Owl.
DuBois had its best scoring chance of the half just past the midway point when Sickeri had a a hard, long shot corralled by Bradford keeper Paige Smith. It proved to be the only save Smith needed make in recording a shutout.
Tilson made two more saves before the half, one a diving effort, to keep it scoreless at the break. DuBois only other real scoring chance in the half came in the 38th minute when Sickeri fired a shot just wide of the left post.
The second half proved to be all Bradford, as the Lady Owls slowly started to take control despite the defensive efforts by DuBois.
Tilson made another save in the 43rd minute, while Cowburn blasted a shot high on a long direct kick just past the 50-minute mark.
Bradford finally cracked the Tilson when Emerson scored in the game’s first goal in the 57th minute. The Lady Owls nearly doubled that lead less than two minutes later when it hit the post with a shot.
DuBois made it change in game plan shortly thereafter with Allen entering the game and Emily Graeca moving up top to play on offense.
Unfortunately for DuBois, it wasn’t able to move the ball forward very often in the final 20 minutes to give its offense players a chance to score. The Lady Beavers didn’t record shot in the final 40 minutes.
Bradford kept the pressure on Tilson though.
Marissa Miller had a shot go just wide of the left post in the 62nd minute, while a Lady Owl hit the crossbar in the 67th minute.
Bradford just missed the net again with 7:36 to play before Cowburn netted her first goal of the game less than a minute later. That score all but sealed the Lady Beavers’ fate with its inability to create offense on the night.
Cowburn added a second goal for good measure she buried a rebound shot into the back of the net after Abbie Nuzzo appeared to have her initial shot hit the post again.
DuBois finished the season with a 9-9 record, while Bradford play the District 10 champion in a PIAA play-in game Saturday at Brockway at 11 a.m.
BRADFORD 3,
DuBOIS 0
Score by Halves
DuBois 0 0 — 0
Bradford 0 3 — 3
Scoring Summary
Second Half
B—Maddie Emerson, 56:30.
B—Maddi Cowburn, 73:16.
B—Maddi Cowburn (Abbie Nuzzo assist), 78:58.
Statistics
Shots: DuBois 3, Bradford 23. Saves: DuBois 11 (Kara Tilson), Bradford 1 (Paige Smith). Corner kicks: DuBois 2, Bradford 12.