PUNXSUTAWNEY — There was no shortage of thrilling shots when the Punxsutawney boys basketball team hosted Elk County Catholic on Wednesday night.
First, the junior varsity game ended on a Punxsy buzzer-beater, and then in the varsity game that followed, the Chucks saw Zach Presloid score a last-second layup in regulation to tie the game and force overtime. There, though, ECC’s Charlie Breindel gave the visitors the final exclamation point of the night with a buzzer-beating bank shot to give the Crusaders a 51-49 victory.
The game was a roller coaster of emotion for those watching, as after the teams traded the lead for the first 4 minutes, ECC finished the first quarter on a 12-2 run to take a 17-9 lead. Punxsy fired right back, though, stifling the ECC offense to win the second-quarter scoring battle 19-5 and take a six-point edge into the extended break, 28-22.
ECC’s high-scoring duo of Breindel and Adam Straub pulled the Crusaders back into the game in the third quarter, scoring all 15 of their team’s points between them and seeing Straub sink a 3 with 70 seconds left in the frame to tie it for the first time since the first quarter.
But, Punxsy’s Ryen Heigley put the Chucks back ahead with a late 3 of his own to make it 40-37 going to the fourth.
In the final frame of regulation, ECC continued the process of clawing back and took the lead on a quick combo that saw Jordan Wasko sink a 3-pointer from the top of the arc, the defense secure a quick turnover and Luke Jansen score off a crafty inbound play to put the Crusaders ahead.
From there, ECC slowed things down to hold their lead, but the Chucks finished with a flurry, scoring five of their seven fourth-quarter points in its final 5 seconds. The first three came courtesy of Noah Weaver on a deep shot from the wing that cut ECC’s lead to one point.
Then, after a quick foul and a trip to the line that saw Breindel knock down one of two free throws, Presloid tied the game on a transition layup set up by a Heigley baseball pass that covered three quarters of the court.
The Presloid layup tied it 47-47, and after Breindel’s half-court heave was off the mark, the game went to overtime, where points were few and far between. Punxsy got the first two early, with Donnie Neese scoring two of his team-high 15 on a nice move in the paint.
But ECC had the last laugh, twice, with Wasko spinning in to score and tie it with 2 minutes left, then Breindel banking home the fadeaway winner with less than 2 seconds showing on the clock to sink the Chucks’ hopes.
“I was really proud of the way our guys battled in the second half,” Elk County Catholic coach Aaron Straub said. “I thought we did a great job to take a lead late in the game, and it’s my fault for not coaching it up to tell the guys to keep your guy in front of you. (Punxsy) ran a nice play at the end of (regulation), and fortunately, Charlie made a good shot at the end of overtime. We also had a few big defensive stops when we needed them in overtime.”
One thing that Straub was not pleased with was the way his team performed in the quarter that preceded halftime.
“Punxsy put on a clinic in the second quarter, and you have to give them the credit,” he said. “But our defense was also poor in the second quarter. We lost track of our man, didn’t find their shooters, let them cut the lane and penetrate, and they took advantage of every mistake we made defensively.”
Each team had three players reach double digits in points, with Breindel pouring in a game-high 17, Straub adding 15 for ECC and Wasko netting 10. Neese was Punxsy’s top scorer with 15 of his own, followed by Heigley and Weaver with 11 and 10, respectively.
Bench points were not a commodity for either team, as Presloid’s last-second regulation hoop was Punxsy’s first — and only — contribution to the scoring from a non-starter, while the Crusaders had just one bench point on a free throw by Colby Nussbaum.
With the victory, the Crusaders improved to 9-2 on the season with a home tilt against St. Marys coming up on Friday. The Chucks dipped back below the .500 mark with the loss, falling to 5-6 entering a nearly one-week break before they host those same St. Marys Dutchmen on Tuesday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 51,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 49
Score by Quarters
ECC 17 5 15 10 4 — 51
Punxsy 9 19 12 7 2 — 49
Elk County Catholic—51
Jordan Wasko 4 1-3 10, Luke Jansen 2 2-3 6, Michael Jacobs 1 0-0 2, Adam Straub 6 1-1 15, Charlie Breindel 6 4-6 17, Colby Nussbaum 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19 9-15 51
Punxsutawney—49
Gabe Kengersky 2 0-0 5, Noah Weaver 4 1-3 10, Donnie Neese 6 2-2 15, Ryen Heigley 4 0-0 11, Kyle Nesbitt 3 0-0 6, Zach Presloid 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 3-5 49.
Three-pointers: ECC 4 (Wasko, Straub 2, Breindel), Punxsy 6 (Heigley 3, Neese, Weaver, Kengersky).