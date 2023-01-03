ST. MARYS — Two officials were honored Friday night at the Elk County Holiday Tournament. Prior to the girls Elk County Holiday Tournament championship, officials Bud Brennan and Tony Flint were recognized for 50 years of service.
Brennen is an alumnus of St. Marys Area High School and his mile relay team (4 x 400) still holds the school and Elk County Track and Field meet records. Brennan graduated from Lock Haven State College and holds the single game scoring record (40 points) for the Bald Eagles. He retired from Morgan AM&T as a customer service representative in 2009.
He was one of the three founding owners of Advantage Metal Powders, Ridgway and he and his wife, Patricia, have five children.
Brennan also served as the District 13 ASA PA softball commissioner from 1998 to 2020 and was inducted into the ASA Hall of Fame in 2016.
Brennan has been a PIAA basketball official since 1973, volleyball since 1987 and softball since 2000. Brennen serves as the chapter secretary for all three sports and is currently the District 9 male officials representative.
Presenting his commemorative plate was Aaron Straub, Elk County Catholic athletic director, ECC boys basketball head coach and District 9 chairman.
Flint is an alumnus of Port Allegany High School and a graduate of Mansfield State College.
Flint coached 21 years of boys and girls varsity basketball and is a past member of the D-9 committee.
Flint spent 38 and 1/2 years in education as a teacher, principal and superintendent — retiring in 2013. He is still active in the Port Allegany Rotary Club.
He and his wife, Susan, have been married for 47 years and have four children and 13 grandchildren. A grandson recently led his high school team to the Class 4A Alabama state championship as the quarterback.
Presenting Flint’s commemorative plate was Bill Howard, a veteran basketball and volleyball official, the athletic director at Oswayo Valley and a D-9 committee member.
It is estimated that Brennan and Flint together have officiated over 5,000 basketball games in the past 50 years and have traveled over 300,000 miles.