DUBOIS — Elliette Brewer, 14 of Reynoldsville was recently selected to play in the 14U Open Division of the USSSA Fastpitch Softball Summer All-American Games, which will be held in Viera, Fla., at the USSSA Space Coast Complex from July 31 to Aug. 6.
Earlier this spring, over 1,700 players at 22 locations across the country’s six regions (West, Northeast, Great Lakes, Mid-West, Southeast, and South) tried out to compete in the Summer All-American Games.
Brewer was chosen to represent the Northeast Region 14U Open team based on her tryout score.
Brewer, who will be a freshman at DuBois Area High School this fall, is an honor student and a member of the National Honor Society.
A first baseman by trade, Brewer has played for mutliple teams/organizations already in her young career including the DuBois Middle School team, DuBois Little League, DuBois All-Stars, the St. Marys Pounders travel team and the Reynoldsville Central Little League.
She is currently a member of the DuBois Junior League All-Star team, which is set to host the District 10 championship game Wednesday evening at Heindl Field against either Brockway or Punxsutawney. The District 10 champion advances to play in the Section 1 Tournament, which will be held at FCVA Saegertown July 4-7.