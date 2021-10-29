BROCKWAY — The No. 4 seed Kane Wolves boys soccer team gave it their all against the No. 1 seed and undefeated Brockway Rovers on Thursday night at Frank Varischetti Field. But after the Rovers held a 1-0 halftime lead, a three-goal burst within a six minute span gave Brockway a 4-0 win and a District 9 Class A title birth.
Nolan Swanson scored two goals for the Rovers, with its other two coming from Dylan Bash and Dylan Antonuccio. Marcus Bennett, Noah Adams and Evan Botright each had an assist.
“We fully expect that,” Brockway head coach Andy Daugherty said about Kane’s aggressiveness in the game. “They got Josh (Greville) back and he didn’t get to play against us the last time. We knew he would bring a whole new dynamic to their team. We had a little bit of a different game plan early.”
Brockway was able to get shots off in the first half but the Wolves were making sure they weren’t quality looks — as they were quickly clearing out any opportunities the Rovers had at second chance looks.
After firing shots off for the first 31-plus minutes of the game, Brockway made it 1-0 as Bennett found Swanson over the middle and Swanson knocked it in with a header at the 31:53 mark.
Although the Rovers were up 1-0, Kane still made things tough for Brockway and the Rovers took a 1-0 lead into the half.
“We made a couple little tweaks there at halftime,” Daugherty said. “Just some minor adjustments on how high we were playing in certain spots. And it worked, so we’ll take it.”
At the start of the second half, the Wolves had a good look with Greville but it was saved by Jacob Maze. Early parts of the second half looked like much of the first — with the Wolves determined to not let Brockway score, but by doing so, Kane wasn’t able to get quality shots. The Wolves had five shots on the night — one of which came in the final minute and a half of the game.
It took persistence for the home team to finally capitalize, and capitalize they did. Brockway made it a two-score lead at 59:13. That’s when Adams crossed it over to Bash and Bash did the rest.
Just 1:34 later, Brockway made it 3-0. This time, Botright found Antonuccio over the middle and Antonuccio got off a clean shot that went past Kane goalkeeper Owen Hillard for the 3-0 lead.
“Passing is always our key,” Daugherty said. “So if our passing is down — and I thought in the first half we were holding the ball a little too long — and that’s not typical of us. So we had to make that adjustment. But we got back and started making good passes and it opened everything back up.”
The Rovers’ fourth and final goal of the night came from Swanson at 65:54. After a throw in, Swanson split Wolves defenders and got a clean look at the net — booting it into the back for the 4-0 lead.
From there, both teams would battle back and forth until the final buzzer sounded and Brockway would emerge a 4-0 winner.
Brockway moves to 18-0 on the season and is one win away from capturing a fourth straight D-9 Class A title. Standing in the way of the four-peat is No. 7 Elk County Catholic — who beat No. 6 Coudersport 2-1 on Thursday afternoon — for the D-9 title on Tuesday at DuBois with the time to be determined.
It will be the third time the Rovers take on the Crusaders this season, as they won the first matchup 2-0 on Sept. 15 and took a 6-0 road win on Sept. 30.
“Obviously they’re on a hot streak to come in as the No. 7 seed and make it to the finals,” Daugherty said of ECC. “They’re definitely playing good ball right now. We’re definitely going to have to prepare and we will.”
BROCKWAY 4, KANE 0
Score by Halves
Kane 0 0 — 0
Brockway 1 3 — 4
First Half
B—Nolan Swanson, (Marcus Bennett assist), 31:53.
Second Half
B—Dylan Bash, (Noah Adams assist), 59:13.
B—Dylan Antonuccio, (Evan Botright assist), 60:47.
B—Nolan Swanson, 65:54.
Statistics
Shots: Kane 5, Brockway 30. Saves: Kane 12 (Owen Hillard), Brockway 2 (Jacob Maze). Corner kicks: Kane 1, Brockway 4.