DuBOIS — The Brockway Rovers boys soccer team opened up the 2023 season in a big way on Tuesday afternoon with a 6-0 road win over DuBois Central Catholic.
Caleb Daugherty led the way in his varsity debut as the freshman had two goals and an assist while the Rovers also spread the wealth as Dylan Bash, Mayson Fremer, Jimmy Fremer and Dom Carlini had one goal each. Vincent Cavaline led Brockway with two assists as the Rovers had two goals in less than a two-minute span early in the first half that helped carry them to victory.
“That’s what we want to do (in spreading the ball around), that way no one can key on anybody,” Brockway head coach Andy Daugherty said.
Both teams had opportunities to score in the first 10 minutes, but to no avail, as coach Daugherty said he felt his team did start out a bit slow.
“We were bunching up and had everything compacted,” coach Daugherty said. “We couldn’t find any passes. But once we figured out that we just needed to spread it out, we started looking a lot better in stringing some passes together and actually getting good looks.”
The Rovers had a barrage of corner kicks early as one of those finally got the scoring going. That’s when Cavaline had a corner kick into the middle of the field as Bash got his head on it and by DCC goalkeeper Andrew Reiter into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead at the 11:54 mark.
“Bash led us off — that was a good icebreaker with a senior on the corner opening things up for us,” coach Daugherty said.
Daugherty was then able to get his first career varsity goal at the 13:49 mark as he got a shot off in traffic that got by Reiter for the 2-0 lead as Reiter then had to leave the game due to injury as Daniel Jordan replaced him in net. It was one of a few injuries DCC is dealing with early as starter Luke Fragle was unavailable in Tuesday’s game due to an injury over the weekend. Tyler Baird was also carried off the field in the latter part of the second half.
“I thought the kids battled well,” DuBois Central Catholic head coach Pat Fragle said. “We had a few injuries that took us down — we had three or four starters that had issues today. But that’s no excuse.”
It took exactly 14 minutes for the next goal as Mayson Fremer got one by Jordan in net while surrounded by Cardinal defenders at the 27:49 mark — the last goal of the first half.
The Cardinals came out with more aggression to start the second half as they got some good looks from Andrew Green and Weston Luzier, as Brockway’s Evan Botright had one bounce off the post as well. But the visiting Rovers made it 4-0 as Daugherty fed Jimmy Fremer on a cross and scored at 56:00.
DuBois Central Catholic would have a few more looks as they had 14 shots on goal for the night as Rovers goalkeeper Jacob Maze had eight stops. However, Brockway went up 5-0 as Carlini found the back of the net at the 72:32 mark on a pass from Cavaline.
“He’s typically a defender but he’s got great speed,” Daugherty said of Carlini. “We figured, hey, let’s try this, and it worked.”
The final goal of the day occurred with just 15 second to go as Daugherty was able to get a breakaway going around midfield and would eventually cash it in, setting the final at 6-0.
“It’s the first game of the season so we’ll take it,” Daugherty said. “”The first game is just always big to just get out and play it. I thought we did good passing the ball. There’s always room for improvement there. Our defenders played lights out tonight. The midfield played good and I thought we had good quality minutes from everybody we put in there. So I’m happy with it.
Brockway (1-0) hosts DuBois on Thursday.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” coach Daugherty said. “(DuBois) is a good team. I think we need to pass the ball better and obviously we can’t be compacted like we were early in this game. But we’ll get to work tomorrow, make some adjustments on what we did bad, focus on the good stuff and keep going.”
DuBois Central Catholic (0-3) travels to Clarion-Limestone on Thursday.
“Brockway played well and hopefully we come back Thursday ready to go,” coach Fragle said.
BROCKWAY 6,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
Score by Halves
B’way 3 3 — 6
DCC 0 0 — 6
Scoring Summary
First Half
B—Dylan Bash (Vincent Cavaline assist), 11:54.
B—Caleb Daugherty, 13:49.
B—Mayson Fremer, 27:49.
Second Half
B—Jimmy Fremer (Caleb Daugherty assist), 56:00.
B—Dom Carlini (Vincent Cavaline assist), 72:32.
B—Caleb Daugherty, 79:45.
Statistics
Shots: Brockway 24, DCC 14. Saves: Brockway 8 (Jacob Maze), DCC 11 (Daniel Jordan 9, Andrew Reiter 2). Corner kicks: Brockway 9, DCC 2.