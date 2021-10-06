BROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers boys soccer continued its winning ways Tuesday evening against the Punxsutawney Chucks at Frank Varischetti Field as they took an 8-0 win.
Nolan Swanson and Marcus Bennett each had two goals, while Bennet also had two assists. Noah Adams also had a goal and an assist, with Dylan Bash and Eric Young racking up the other Rovers scores.
The Rovers got on the board quick just 1:12 into the game as Jared Marchiori scored with an assist from Adams for the 1-0 lead. But it would be over another 20 minutes before Brockway could find the back of the net again.
“I thought we started out terribly slow today,” Brockway head coach Andy Daugherty said. “Wasn’t real impressed with the way we started. But we got the passing down. I’ve said it all year that if we pass the ball well, I think we’re in good shape. It just took them a long time to get in rhythm today for some reason.”
It would be at the 22:26 mark before the Rovers made it 2-0 — this time Bennett was able to cash in on a penalty kick that went past Punxsy goalkeeper Nicholas Johns’ outstretched hands.
Brockway’s next two goals came from Swanson, the first of which was just 22 seconds after Bennett’s penalty kick score. Bennett was able to feed Swanson, who then made it 3-0 at 22:48.
“Marcus and Jared had good games,” Daugherty said. “Nolan had a good game. We’re working on some of these forwards and rotating some people in there. We got some good opportunities.”
The Rovers would keep its aggressiveness, putting up plenty of shots, particularly in the first half. But Johns was able to also make some diving saves throughout as the Chucks goalkeeper had 19 saves on the day.
“Their keeper (Johns) played pretty good there — especially early on,” Daugherty said. “He stopped a lot of nice shots. Then we had a couple off the post that he saved anyways. He played well.”
With under two minutes remaining in the first half, Bennett was able to find Swanson again and he made it 4-0 at the 38:23 mark, eventually going into the half with the same lead.
Brockway would continue putting up shots and found the back of the net once again at the 55:09 mark — this time as Noah Adams was able to knock it in off of a couple rebounds for the 5-0 lead.
Just six minutes and one second later, Marchiori found Bash, who threaded it through Chucks defenders for the 6-0 lead.
“He considers himself a defensive player,” Daugherty said of Bash. “We’ve been working him in there as we see some offensive skills there. I think mostly for him, it’s his confidence right now. He’s doing well.”
Bennett got his second goal of the night on a breakaway to take a 7-0 lead at 62:17.
The Rovers would then get its eighth and final goal of the day at 66:32 as Young took a free kick and bombed it from about 40 yards out over the outstretched hands of Johns.
“Eric’s got a cannon,” Daugherty said. “He has a complete cannon. He never ceases to amaze. He’s hit plenty of shots like that over the last four years.”
Brockway is back in action Thursday as they travel to Karns City while Punxsutawney also plays Thursday as they host Brookville.
“We’re going to have a lot of teams coming up where we’re going to have to make sure we know where their best players are at all times,” Daugherty said. “That’s one thing I wanted them to work on — they need to know where they’re at. But we’ve got some good teams coming up. I think we need to play a lot better than how we started out tonight.
“We’ve got Karns City this week and we play DuBois. Then we have to make a trip down to Central Mountain. So we’ve still got work to do.”
BROCKWAY 8,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 0
Score by Halves
Punxsy 0 0 — 0
Brockway 4 4 — 8
First Half
B—Jared Marchiori, (Noah Adams assist), 1:12.
B—Marcus Bennett, 22:26.
B—Nolan Swanson, (Marcus Bennett assist), 22:48.
B—Nolan Swanson, (Marcus Bennett assist), 38:23.
Second Half
B—Noah Adams, 55:09.
B—Dylan Bash, (Jared Marchiori assist), 61:10.
B—Marcus Bennett, 62:17.
B—Eric Young, 66:32.
Statistics
Shots: Punxsy 8, Brockway 37. Saves: Punxsy 19 (Nicholas Johns), Brockway 4 (Jacob Maze). Corner kicks: Punxsy 0, Brockway 11.