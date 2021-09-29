BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys soccer team is in the midst of an impressive offensive season, and Tuesday proved to be no different as the Rovers rolled past DuBois Central Catholic, 11-1, at Frank Varischetti Field.
The Rovers found themselves in a game through 20 minutes as they held just a 2-0 lead due in large part to the play of Cartar Kosko, DCC’s keeper. Kosko made seven saves in the first 17 minutes but unfortunately was forced to leave the game due to an injury at the 17:20 mark.
Kosko appeared to be injured earlier in the game, but powered through before DCC’s coaches realized the injury may have been worse than first thought and called time to check on him before removing him from the game.
With Kosko out, the Rovers’ offense exploded for six more goals in the first half and nine overall as they won going away. Nine different Rovers found the back of the net in the win as Brockway (9-0) posted double-digit goals for the fourth time overall and third game in a row.
The Rovers have outscored their opponents 34-2 in those last three games.
“That was a game early on. Kosko has been playing well in goal for them and limited us in the first game we played them too (6-1 Rovers win),” said Brockway coach Andy Daugherty. “I didn’t see what happened to him, but that was unfortunate (for him to have to leave). He’s played well against us.
“As for our guys, it was possession, possession, possession. That’s what we want, and they are working harder off the ball too. That’s make it all the better and makes passing easier. We don’t care who scores goals, as long as we score goals. If we share the ball, it makes it harder to defend us.”
Brockway dominated the matchup with its possession game, keeping the ball on the DCC side of midfield for a vast majority of the first 40 minutes.
The Rovers recorded their first shot just over two minutes in as Marcus Bennett fored a shot high. Nolan Swanson neaerly headed in a goal two minutes later off a corner kick, but Kosko stopped the shot at the near post.
Bennett put the pressure back on Kosko in the seventh minute as he made a run into the right side of the box, firing a shot that the DCC keeper jumped to his right to knock out of play for a corner kick.
Brockway capitalized on that set piece as Dylan Antonuccio headed home a corner by Noah Adams to make it 1-0 6:51 into the game.
The Rovers kept the pressure on from there and nearly scored less than a minute later as Kosko stopped a shot by Antonuccio. Kosko then turned away a shot by Jared Marchiori in the ninth minute, while Adams headed a shot wide in the 11th.
Kosko made two more big saves after that. He made a leaping save at the left post on a long direct kick taken by Eric Young in the 13th minute, then stopped a shot by Marchiro just over a minute later. Adams’ rebound on that save was off the mark.
The Rovers finally cracked Kosko again in the 15th minute when Adams made a run on the right side of the box before slipping a pass to Swanson, who fired home a goal to make it 2-0.
Kosko made a diving stop on a Marchiori shot just over two minutes later, but that proved to be his final save as the Cardinal was pulled from the game shortly thereafter.
Andrew Reiter replaced Kosko between the posts, and Brockway took advantage of the situation and scored six times in the final 19:19 of the first half to take a commanding 8-0 lead into the break.
Reiter eventually settled in some on goal and made six saves himself, but the continued offensive onslaught by the Rovers proved to be too much for the freshman to overcome.
Bennett jump-started that strong push to end the first half when he fired home a shot at the 20:41 mark after making a strong run through the midfield.
The score stayed 3-0 into the 28th minute before Swanson and Marchiori ran a nice give-and-go that put Marchiori in on goal. Marchiori didn’t miss on his opportunity and buried a shot to put Brockway up 4-0.
The Rovers then broke the game wide open with three goals in a span of 1:35 in the final 10 minutes of the half.
Dylan Bash started that spurt when he scored off a pass from Alex Carlson. Bash then set up a goal by Evan Botwright in a similar fashion just 35 seconds later.
Bash made it two assists in a minute when slipped a ball to Carlson, who blasted home a shot to make it a 7-0 game. Freshmen Jim Fremer set the halftime score when he buried a shot into the back of the net with just over four minutes left in the half.
Brockway carried that momentum into the second half, with Adams scoring off an Antonuccio assist just 1:19 in. Daughery, who had been subbing regularly in the first hald, then pulled most of his starters after Adams’ goal and mainly used the ones that did stay in on defense.
The Rovers added two more second half goals by Botwright and Antonuccio in the 45th and 54th minutes, respectively.
Central Catholic’s lone goal came with just over 11 minutes remaining.
a long ball was played in the the Brockway box, where the Rovers goaltender and defender and a DCC player converged. the defender appeared to knock the ball away, but it went right to Cardinal Owen Helm, who fired a shot into the back of the net as DCC avoided being shutout on the day.
Both teams are scheduled to play against Thursday.
Brockway travels to Elk County Catholic, while DCC hosts Brookville — a game that may not be played as DCC is still trying to find a second official for the contest.
BROCKWAY 11,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1
Score by Halves
DCC 0 1 — 1
Brockway 8 3 — 11
Scoring Summary
First Half
BW—Dylan Antonuccio (Noah Adams assist), 6:51.
BW—Nolan Swanson (Noah Adams assist), 14:28.
BW—Marcus Bennett, 20:41.
BW—Jared Marchiori (Nolan Swanson assist), 27:24.
BW—Dylan Bash (Alex Carlson assist), 31:05.
BW—Evan Botwright (Dylan Bash assist), 31:40.
BW—Alex Carlson (Dylan Bash assist), 32:40.
BW—Jim Fremer, 35:54.
Second Half
BW—Noah Adams (Dylan Antonuccio assist), 41:19.
BW—Evan Botwright, 44:52.
BW—Dylan Antonuccio, 53:52.
DCC—Owen Helm, 68:54.
Statistics
Shots: DCC 2, Brockway 34. Saves: DCC 13 (Cartar Kosko 7, Andrew Reiter 6), Brockway 1 (Jacob Maze 1, Dylen Coder 0). Corner kicks: DCC 2, Brocwkay 9.