BROCKWAY — Year in and year out high school sports teams deal with players lost to graduation, but you’d be hard pressed to find another boys basketball team impacted more this winter by that annual exodus than Brockway.
The Rovers lost eight players (7 on active roster) to graduation, including four of its top five scorers and five of seven, from a team that went 7-15 and fell short in its trek to get back to the postseason.
Chief among those lost to graduation is Noah Adams, who led the Rovers in scoring with 215 points (9.5 ppg). Fellow departee Jared Marchiori (135, 6.8 ppg), Marcus Bennett (113, 5.1 ppg) and Dylen Coder (96, 4.8 ppg) were third-fifth, respectively, in scoring.
Despite all those losses, the cupboard isn’t completely bare for head coach Rick Clark, who does return a pair of starters in current seniors Alex Carlson and Aiden Grieneisen.
Carlson, a guard, was the Rovers’ second-leading scorer with 207 points (9.4), but was more than just a scorer as he led the team in rebounds (101) and steals (106) and was second in assists (52). Grieneisen was Brockway’s main force in the paint a year ago, scoring 87 points (4.0 ppg) and pulling down 83 rebounds.
The only other lettermen back is junior Reese Yahner, who will give the Rovers a big 1-2 punch in the paint this season. Yahner (14 points, 17 rebounds) played in games as a sophomore but made a bigger impact late in the season.
“We lost a lot but have two starters back in Alex and Aiden,” said Clark. “We’re going to need leadership and more scoring from those two and Reese inside too. He (Yahner) started to come on towards the end of last season. His minutes started to expand as season wore on.
“We have good size inside with Aiden and Reese, and Alex has good size for a guard. The big thing right now is just the lack on experience losing eight seniors. The key for us is to get the young guys up to speed as quickly as we can and get them acclimated.
“Having one less week this year (2 weeks of preseason practice instead of usual 3) hurts us. It wouldn’t have been a big a deal last year with that experience because you can lean on that. It will be a challenge, but after our scrimmage (last) Friday I told them you got to learn from it and the early season games. We’ll make our mistakes early and learn from them and be a better team as the season wears on.”
Because of that inexperience, and the shortened preseason this year, Clark said the starting lineup is still a work in progress beyond his returning trio of Carlson, Grieneisen and Yahner.
“That fourth and fifth spots are kind of up for grabs after the three letterwinners who have that varsity experience,” said Clark. “It (starting lineup) could be the five upperclassmen — the two juniors and three seniors — or it could be one of the freshmen.”
Those other two upperclassmen Clark spoke of are senior Brady DeMonte, who returns to the team after not playing a year ago, and junior Isaac Crawford. The freshmen class features five players in Caine Brubaker, Bradey Hughes, Vinny Cavalline, Aiden Raybuck, Aiden Wilcox.
“Isaac Crawford is a good athlete and a strong kid who can run the floor,” said Clark. “He needs to work to get a little more consistent with his shot and his handles. Brady DeMonte didn’t play last year but is back as a senior. Hopefully he can find a role there and pick up some of that scoring slack.
“The freshmen will be bound for some time too, especially Aiden Wilcox, Bradey Hughes and Vinny Cavalline. Adam Lin and Ryan Crawford were freshmen last year,, and they have a little experience and see if they find a niche in the rotation. The more the freshmen and a couple of those sophomores get acclimated and comfortable, the better we’ll be.
“We have to find those other guys who can step up (and start) and find some who will come off the bench and play complimentary scoring roles. We probably won’t run as many players (to start season) as we have in the past couple years when we were a little deeper. That’s what we’ll have to build as the season goes on.”
Despite that youth, Clark said the team’s goals still haven’t changed.
“Our goal is always to get into the playoffs and see where we can go,” he said. “We haven’t done that the last couple of years, but we’ve been competitive and fell just a couple wins short of going. Losing close games has been the difference in us not being a playoff team last couple years.
“We need to find a way to turn those close games around and put them in the win column, because if you can make the playoffs anything can happen then.”
Clark will be assisted this season by Kurt Becker, Scott Morrison, Zach Puhala, Carter Adams, Marcus Bennett and Tyler Duttry.
The Rovers open the season today against Union in the Brookville Tip-Of Tournament.
ROSTER
Seniors: Alex Carlson, Brady DeMonte, Aiden Grieneisen. Juniors: Isaac Crawford, Jacob Newcamp, Reese Yahner. Sophomores: Tristan Coder, Ryan Crawford, Adam Lin, Ethan McKierman. Freshmen: Caine Brubaker, Bradey Hughes, Vinny Cavalline, Aiden Raybuck, Aiden Wilcox.