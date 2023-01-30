BROCKWAY — A young and inexperienced Brockway boys basketball squad has endured through its share of lumps this season, but the Rovers finally found themselves on the winning side of a lopsided game Saturday as they ran past Forest Area, 62-15, to kick off Pink Day festivities at Brockway.
Brockway, now 2-13 on the season, raced out to a 19-4 lead and never looked back. The Rovers nearly put the mercy rule — a running clocking up 30 points in second half — into affect to start the third as they led 36-8.
Forest finally got its offense going a little in the third, though, scoring the first five points to momentarily fight off the inevitable. The Rovers countered with an 8-0 run to invoke the running clock at the 3:21 mark when Aiden Grieneisen scored inside to make it 44-13.
That spurt was part of a much larger 26-2 surge to close the game, including 16-0 in the fourth quarter. The Fires’ final points came on a Keyon Custer with 3:10 remaining in the third quarter.
A trio of Rovers — freshman Aiden Wilcox (17) and Bradey Hughes (11) and senior Brady DeMonte (10) — all scored career-highs while reaching double figures to spearhead the win.
“It felt good to get on the right side of the ledger,” said Rovers coach Rick Clark. “I thought the kids played well. We moved the ball and made some great looks and were very unselfish. Alex (Carlson) did a good job getting other guys involved early in the game and kind of set the tone.
“He had some great feeds for some guys on the fastbreak and in the half-court set too, and we finished some easy ones and got control early. It’s a lot easier game when you knock down some shots. And, our young kids are really growing and improving — Bradey Hughes and Aiden Wilcox, and Vinny Cavalline, who saw some big minutes last (Friday) night with our foul trouble (at Port Allegany).
“Reese (Yahner) and (Aiden Grieneisen) kind of controlled the inside today and Brady DeMonte played well too.”
Wilcox didn’t waste any time finding the hoop as he scored on a strong take to the basket in the opening moments of the game. Forest countered with a 3-pointer by Daniel Custer as the Fires took their lone lead of the day at 3-2 just over a minute in.
That lead was short-lived though, as a Hughes bucket sparked a 17-1 run the remainder of the quarter — a stretch that saw the Rovers score 11 straight, then six in a row to close out the quarter.
Senior Alex Carlson, who played more of a facilitator role in the game, netted five of his seven points in the opening quarter. Wilcox, Hughes and DeMonte all had four points.
Brockway, which led 19-4 after eight minutes, carried that momentum into the second quarter, where its posted the first 17 points to push the lead out to 36-4. That dominant stretch was part of a much larger 34-1 run after Custer’s trey, including 23-0 spanning the end of the first and start of the second quarter.
Wilcox led that second-quarter surge with seven points, while Reese Yahner and DeMonte each had three. Yahner finished with nine points.
Forest (0-17) got back-to-back baskets from Mitch Bowder to end the half, which cut the Fires’ deficit under 30 at 36-8 to avoid the mercy rule starting at the onset of the third quarter. The Fires then notched the first five points of the second half to get back within 23 at 36-13.
It was all Brockway from there though as the Rovers ripped of that 26-2 run in the final 13:29 of the game.
Grieneisen dropped in all six of his points in the third to lead the Rovers, with Carlson and Yahner also scoring. Wilcox added a pair of threes for six points in the fourth, while Hughes notched five points in the final eight minutes.
The two teams will run it right back against each other tonight at Forest.
BROCKWAY 62,
FOREST AREA 15
Score by Quarters
Forest 4 4 7 0 — 15
Brockway 19 17 10 16 — 62
Forest—15
Warren Dasner 0 0-0 0, Keyon Custer 1 0-0 2, Zach Carll 1 0-0 2, Daniel Custer 1 2-3 4, Ezra Busch 1 1-2 3, Mitch Bowder 2 0-0 4, Nathan Dietrich 1 1-2 3, Riley Russ 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 2-4 15.
Brockway—62
Alex Carlson 3 0-0 7, Bradey Hughes 5 1-1 11, Reese Yahner 3 3-4 9, Aiden Grieneisen 3 0-1 6, Aiden Wilcox 7 0-1 17, Caine Brubaker 1 0-0 2, Vinny Cavalline 0 0-0 0, Jacob Newcamp 0 0-0 0, Brady DeMonte 3 3-4 10. Totals: 25 7-11 62.
Three-pointers: Forest 1 (D. Custer), Brockway 5 (Carlson, Wilcox 3, DeMonte).