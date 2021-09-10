BROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers boys soccer team couldn’t have started out its season any better with a 10-0 victory against Ridgway Tuesday. The Rovers backed up Tuesday’s performance on Thursday, beating the Brookville Raiders 9-0 at Frank Varischetti Field.
Nine different players scored all nine goals in the contest. Dylen Coder led the way with a goal and three assists — all of the assists took place on the first three goals — while Marcus Bennett had a goal and two assists.
“We’ve preached possession, passing the ball and just controlling it and making the other team work,” Brockway head coach Andy Daugherty said. “I thought they did a really good job tonight passing the ball, hitting the open guy and not trying to force anything.”
Brockway put the pressure on Brookville early and often — as they were constantly trying to set up to score throughout the contest. It took them 6:24 to strike first as Coder found Dylan Antonnucio, who put it in the back of the net for a 1-0 Brockway lead.
It took the Rovers another 15 minutes before scoring again, this time Jared Marchiori cashed in a pass from a sliding Coder at 21:43. Daugherty said in that 15-minute span, he felt his team was trying a bit too hard to make things happen.
“I think early on we were forcing it but I think we cleaned it up,” Daugherty said. “I told them to quit going for broke every single time, possess the ball and make the extra pass. That’s when everything opened back up for us.”
A little over three minutes later, Brockway made it 3-0 as Coder found Noah Adams in the middle of the field and Adams took it the rest of the way.
Coder then scored his goal at 33:09 to make it 4-0 on a header via a Bennett pass.
“I think the player of the match for me was probably Dylen Coder,” Daugherty said. “He played pretty tough on that left wing. I think he had three assists and a goal. I don’t know how he got to the one. The ball crossed and I swear the ball he was 15 yards out by the time he got there. I don’t know how he got it but he touched it and they got it in. Dylen had a very nice game today.”
Brockway’s fifth and final goal of the half then came from Alex Carlson on another header — this time with the assist from Noah Swanson — at 38:03.
It was much of the same in the second half, with Brockway holding possession and being aggressive against the Raiders, although the score remained 5-0 until the 53:47 mark. That’s when Johnny Knox scored after an assist from Garrett Park.
The Rovers then made it 7-0 whenever Eric Young weaved in between Raider defenders and made the play on his own — putting the ball in the back of the net for a 7-0 lead at 65:12.
It took just another two minutes to make it 8-0 Brockway as Bennett found Evan Botright in the middle of the field and Botright did the rest at 67:12.
The ninth and final goal of the game then came from Bennett, who sliced defenders much like Young did earlier at 68:45 to make it 9-0 — as that would end up as the final score as Brockway tried to keep the ball away from Brookville and the Rovers made great defensive plays whenever the Raiders did push and try to get on the board.
With the win, Brockway moves to 2-0 on the young season and travels to DuBois Central Catholic on Monday. Brookville drops to 0-3 and hosts Clearfield on Saturday.
“We just need to build off of the possessions,” Daugherty said. “I think that makes us pretty tough to beat. When we control the possession and we play our style, I think we’re going to be pretty hard to beat.”
BROCKWAY 9, BROOKVILLE 0
Score by Halves
Brookville 0 0 — 0
Brockway 5 4 — 9
First Half
BW—Dylan Antonuccio (Dylen Coder assist), 6:24.
BW—Jared Marchiori (Dylen Coder assist), 21:43.
BW—Noah Adams (Dylen Coder assist), 24:57.
BW—Dylen Coder (Marcus Bennett assist), 33:09.
BW—Alex Carlson (Nolan Swanson assist), 38:03.
Second Half
BW—Johnny Knox (Garrett Park assist), 53:47.
BW—Eric Young, 65:12.
BW—Evan Botright (Marcus Bennett assist), 67:12.
BW—Marcus Bennett, 68:45.
Statistics
Shots: Brookville 3, Brockway 32. Corner kicks: Brookville 2, Brockway 15.