CLARION — Brookville has owned the District 9 postseason for the last decade or so, but Brockway has proven to be a formidable foe for the Raiders when it comes to the Class AA individual tournament.
And, this year was no different as the Rovers collected their fifth Top 2 team finish in the last seven years Saturday in the tournament’s return to Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
Brockway crowned four champions and pushed seven wrestlers through (Top 4 finishers) to this weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament as part of a strong performance that saw the Rovers finish second in the team standings to Brookville, 226-156.5.
The Rovers and Raiders each tied for the most champions with four and split a pair of head-to-head finals matches. Brockway junior Seth Stewart bested Jackson Zimmerman, 6-2, in the 189-pound final, while Raiders senior Owen Reinsel tech falled Rover freshman Parker Pisarchick, 15-0, in 4:33 at 132 to join an exclusive group of four-time district champions.
Also winning individual titles for the Rovers were sophomore Weston Pisarchick (113), senior Mark Palmer (126) and junior Gavin Thompson (285). The title was the second in two years for Pisarchick, with the Rovers’ other three champs being first-timers.
Brockway’s five finalists will be joined at regionals by freshman Colton Ross (120) and sophomore Jack Smith, both of whom posted third-place finishes. The Rovers nearly had an eighth qualifier, but sophomore Noah Bash fell one win short and eventually finished sixth at 145.
Brockway, which outdistanced third-place Port Allegany (128.5) by nearly 30 points, capped its day by winning six of its seven placematches in the final session — including winning four of five in the finals.
“We came here with 10 kids and got seven through and four champions ... yeah that’s a good day for Brockway wrestling,” said Rovers coach Eric Grecco. “The kids competed hard, and overall, I was very pleased with our performance.”
Weston Pisarchick (30-2) got the Rovers off and running the finals with a hard-fought 3-0 win against Curwensville senior in the 113-pound championship bout. The matchup was the lone in the finals between returning champs — Pisarchick at 103 and Carfley at 113.
Pisarchick scored all the points he needed on a takedown 22 seconds into the match. He then rode out Carfley in the period, then did the same for the full two minutes in the second before adding a third point for an escape early in the third.
The top-seeded Rover reached the finals by pinning Port’s Kai Stauffer in 1:36 while leading 13-1 in the semifinals.
“Weston had a pretty competitive 113-pound bracket,” said Grecco. “Carfley kind of kept it close with us in the dual meet before we opened up and pinned him. But, today we came with a different approach and Weston was on the offense. It only ended 3-0, but it was a dominating 3-0 performance.”
Next up the finals was Palmer, who was searching for his first D-9 title despite being a three-time regional qualifier his first years and making a trip to states as a freshman.
He finally captured that crown with a strong day that saw him go 3-0.
Palmer (28-7) pinned his way to the finals, decking Clarion’s Seth Weckerly in 1:34 in the quarterfinals and Cranberry’s Conner Reszkowski in 3:39 in the semifinals. He held leads of 12-0 and 9-0, respectively, in those bouts at the time of the falls.
From there, the only person standing in his way of a D-9 title was Port Allegany senior Chase Weimer (26-10), the third seed. The matchup proved to be a back-and-forth battle.
Palmer grabbed a 4-0 lead after one period on a quick takedown and then a pair of backpoints in the closing seconds after riding the Gator most of the period. Weimer answered right back in the second, though, as he reversed Palmer to his back for four points to even the score.
The Rover quickly fought off his back and reversed Weimer to regain the lead, 6-4, after two periods. Palmer then chose bottom in the third, and practically sealed the win with a reversal early in the period before riding out Weimer for the 8-4 victory. Palmer was a runner-up each of the last two years.
“Mark was able to capture his first district title after finishing second the past two years,” said Grecco. “So, he was definitely after that district title. He didn’t wrestle the greatest match in the finals, but overall he got the job done and was able to win.”
Brockway’s lone loss in the finals followed at 132, where Reinsel tech falled Parker Pisarchick, 15-0, in 4:33 to make some D-9 history.
Pisarchick (27-9, the third seed, did his work in the earlier rounds to reach the finals and punch his ticket to regionals. He pinned Coudersport’s Nash Delp in 1:22 in the quarterfinals before pulling out a tight 2-1 win vs. second-seeded Nik Fegert of Curwensville in the semifinals. Fegert has just beaten Pisarchick, 7-2, in the final dual meet of the season on Feb. 17.
Stewart (30-6) collected Brockway third title of the day with a thrilling 6-2 win against top-seeded Jackson Zimmerman of Brookville in the 189-pound finals. The meeting was the third of the year between the two, with Zimmerman (20-4) winning the first two by scores of 2-1 and 4-2.
Saturday’s final proved to be another close battle between the two.
After a scoreless first period, Stewart grabbed the lead with an escape from the bottom position in the second. He took that lead to the third, where Zimmerman managed to reverse the Rover from the bottom position with 1:07 left.
It looked like Zimmerman might make it three wins in three bouts vs. Stewart, but the Rover fought for a huge reversal with 19 seconds left to regain the lead, 3-2. He then sealed the win with three nearfall points just before the final buzzer.
“With Seth, we had got beat twice by him (Zimmerman) this year, but we were able to grind it (win) out today,” said Grecco. “Those two are two state-level kids and go back-and-forth. Zimmerman is a quality wrestler, and they have seen each other a lot through the years, but Seth was able to come out on top today.”
The Rovers big finals round was punctuated by junior heavyweight Gavin Thompson (31-3), who needed just 42 seconds to pin second-seeded Danah Campbell of Sheffield for the 285-pound title.
Thompson finished the day 3-0 with three first-period falls.
He opened his day by pinning Kane’s Shawn Nystrom in 1:50 in the quarterfinals before decking Brookville’s Porter Kahle in 37 seconds in the semis.
“I talked to Gavin Thompson’s dad after the match and said he (Gavin) just came today with a different mindset and an aggressive attitude,” said Grecco. “I think he had three first-period falls today in a pretty competitive heavyweight weight class.
Ross (2nd seed 120, 15-10) and Smith (6th seed 172, 14-9) both made the regionals the hard as each battled back to finish third after losing their opening bouts at districts.
Ross won back-to-back bouts after losing in the semifinals, recording bonus points in both. He pinned Port’s Christian Rothermel in 2:15 in the third-place bout.
Smith actually dropped his quarterfinal bout at 172 before rattling off three straight wins to get out. He ended his day with an exclamation point by pinning Port’s Gsvin Burgess in 1:17 while trailing the bout 2-1.”
Rover freshman Blake Pisarcik (152) went 1-2 on the day, while senior Garrett Faust (215) was 0-2 as both were eliminated.