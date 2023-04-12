BROCKWAY — Within seconds, the Brockway Lady Rovers went from disappointment to pure elation in Tuesday’s game as the Bradford Lady Owls felt the opposite. On what was originally called an out that appeared to send the game into extra innings tied at 3-3, an appeal to the home plate umpire ruled that Brockway’s Rheanna Spinda was safe at first, allowing Amanda Decker to score as the Lady Rovers won, 4-3, via the walk-off.
“We got out of there with a win,” Brockway head coach Don Allenbaugh said. “Do we deserve it? I don’t know. But we’ll take it though. We played what I would call ‘old time Brockway small ball.’ We get a runner on that’s fast and make them throw the ball around. We tried to bunt some people and tried to make things happen.”
It was a wild and wacky game to begin with as Brockway held a 2-0 leading heading into the top of the seventh inning, yet they were getting no-hit by Bradford pitcher Kalie Dixon. Allenbaugh’s words of “make things happen” were evident with Brockway’s two runs prior to the seventh inning of the manufactured variety with one in the first and one in the fourth.
Decker led off with a walk in the bottom of the first and would steal second and third base before Meeca Smith hit a deep fly ball to center for the sac fly RBI and a 1-0 Brockway lead.
That lead continued on into the fourth inning as Smith and Taylor Rhed drew walks and with Lily Heilbrun at the plate, a wild pitched moved Smith to third and Rhed to second. Heilbrun then struck out but Bradford catcher Alyssa Johnson dropped the ball and threw down to first to get Heilbrun out — which in turn allowed Smith to score as she beat the throw home to go up 2-0.
“It was defense,” Brockway head coach Don Allenbaugh said. “Nobody was hitting the ball — well, they were hitting the ball better than us — and we were making plays defensively. I try to preach that if we play defense, we’ll be in a lot of games.”
While Dixon was throwing a no-hitter, Brockway pitcher Gabby Hertel was throwing a one-hitter of her own heading into the seventh as Carli Persichini beat out a throw to first base from Heilbrun at third in the top of the second inning. From there, Hertel and the Brockway defense shut down Bradford as they retired the side in the third, fourth and fifth innings before the Rovers would get out of a jam in the sixth to keep the 2-0 lead.
“Gabby threw a heck of a game,” Allenbaugh said.
But in the top of the seventh, Persichini led off with a single up the middle and Mallory Craig followed suit with one out, advancing Persichini to third. Bradford would pinch run Craig for Sophia Cornelius to offer more speed and it was a move that paid immediate dividends. Addy Brown hit a ball deep to Decker at shortstop, who in turn short-hopped the throw to first as it went to the fence, allowing Persichini to score and Cornelius all the way from first, the latter of which beat the throw to the plate to tie the game up at 2-2.
With the error allowing Brown to go to second, she then got to third on a passed ball with Alanna Benson at the plate. Benson later smacked an infield single off a diving Decker, plating Brown as the Lady Owls took a 3-2 lead before Hertel for Kelsey Deming to ground out to second.
Brockway would not only need to break up the no-hitter but score two more runs to win — and they did exactly that.
Savannah Ross broke up the no-no to lead off the bottom of the seventh as she beat out an infield single to short. Consecutive groundouts by Meghan Hertel and Kalina Powell advanced Ross to second and third, respectively, with two outs.
That allowed leadoff hitter Decker to come to the plate as she squared up on a bunt down the third base line as Decker beat the throw to first — allowing Ross crossing the plate to stand and to tie the game at 3-3.
“She’s as fast as lightning,” Allenbaugh said of Decker. “(Dixon) was giving her a little bit of trouble because (with Dixon as a lefty) that angle, we’re not used to seeing it. So we just told her to bunt one down and outrun it and she did.”
Decker’s RBI single on the bunt set forth Spinda’s at-bat as during it, Decker advanced to second on a wild pitch and stole third on the very next pitch. Spinda hit a hard grounder to Deming at short, with Deming’s throw being a bit high and to the left. First baseman Haile Jackson took her foot off the bag to grab the ball and initially it was ruled that Spinda was out at first — therefore Decker crossing the plate wouldn’t count.
But Allenbaugh would appeal the call to the home plate umpire, who in turn ruled Spinda safe and thus giving the Lady Rovers a 4-3 win as the team went into a frenzy.
“We’ll take 4-3 — we’ll take it all day,” Allenbaugh said. “We’ve got some kids that are getting better. That’s what we want them to do — we just ask them to get better every time, play the game the way you’re supposed to play, know where you’re supposed to throw it. They didn’t get rattled.
“We’ve come a long way. Last year, or maybe even two weeks ago, we would’ve lost that game. Last year we would’ve lost that game for sure. This year, they’re starting to learn that you can’t give up. They’re battling and battling.”
Brockway (2-4) is back in action at Kane on Thursday.
“We’ve got Kane again on Thursday up there,” Allenbaugh said. “We’ll see what happens. We beat them the first time but that was their first time out and I’m sure they’ve improved. That was a 15-11 game.”
BROCKWAY 4,
BRADFORD 3
Score by Innings
Bradford 000 000 3 — 3
Brockway 100 100 2 — 4
*Two outs when winning run scored.
Bradford—3
Alanna Benson cf 4011, Kelsey Deming ss 4000, Kalie Dixon p 1000, Madison Dougherty 3b 3000, Carli Persichini 2b 3120, Payton Morgan dp 2000, Sara Cox cr-ph 1000, Mallory Craig rf 3010, Sophie Cornelius pr 0100, Addy Brown lf 2100, Samantha Miller ph 1000, Alyssa Johnson c 3000, Haile Jackson 1b (flex) 0000. Totals: 27-3-4-1.
Brockway—4
Amanda Decker ss 3211, Rheanna Spinda cf 4000, Meeca Smith c 1101, Taylor Rhed 1b 1000, Lily Heilbrun 3b 2000, Gabby Hertel p 2000, Mallory Smith ph 1000, Savannah Ross rf 2110, Meghan Hertel lf 3000, Kalina Powell 2b 3000. Totals: 22-4-2-2.
Errors: Bradford 1, Brockway 3. LOB: Bradford 4, Brockway 4. SF: Me. Smith. SB: Decker 3.
Pitching
Bradford: Kalie Dixon-6 2/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 7 SO.
Brockway: Gabby Hertel-7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: G. Hertel. Losing pitcher: Dixon.