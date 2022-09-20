ST. MARYS — The Brockway boys golf team improved its record to 7-5 with a 195-245 victory against Elk County Catholic Monday afternoon at Leaning Pines Golf Course.
Rover Weston Pisarchick fired a 45 to earn medalist honors on the day, while teammates Parker Pisarchick and Ryan Crawford each carded rounds of 48. Chad Young added a 50 to round out Brockway’s scoring.
Sarah Krise led ECC with a 59, while Sam Rettger and Cole Piccirillo shot a 61 and 62, respectively. Marcus Muccio was right behind them with a 63 to finish off the Crusaders’ scoring.
Brockway is back in action with a tri-match today at Brookville that also features Curwensville. Elk County Catholic plays at cross-town rival St. Marys on Wednesday.
BROCKWAY—195
Weston Pisarchick 45, Chad Young 50, Parker Pisarchick 48, Ryan Crawford 48. Others: Troy Johnson 60, Jacob Newcamp 52.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC—245
Sarah Krise 59, Marcus Muccio 63, Cole Piccirillo 62, Sam Rettger 61. Others: Percy MacDonald 65, Joel Singer 66, Zachary Lynch 68.
In other boys golf action Monday:
DuBois 177,
Punxsutawney 204
DuBois 172,
Punxsutawney 212
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois and Punxsutawney boys golf teams played an 18-hole doubleheader on Monday, with the visiting Beavers coming away with a sweep at the Punxsutawney Country Club.
DuBois won the first match on the front nine, 177-204, then did even better on the back as they completed the sweep with a 172-212 victory.
DuBois’ Gavin Kaschalk captured medalist honors on the front nine, posting a 41 to lead five Beavers who scored 48 or better.
Tyson Kennis added a 44, while teammates Brock Smith and Maddox Bennett added 46s. Antonio Cassagrande shot a 48 but didn’t factor into the team scoring.
Jake Sikora shot a 48 to lead the Chucks, with Jimmy Neese finishing right behind him with a 49. Swayer Hall (52) and Josh Tyger (55) rounded out the Chucks scoring.
In the second match on the back nine, Kennis shot the best round of the day with a 38 to win medalist honors. Kaschalk shot a 41 again, while Smith had a 45 and Bennett a 48.
Neese led Punxsy on the back nine with a 49, with Sikora posting a 51. Hall (55) and Tyger (57) once again closed out the Chucks’’ scoring.
MATCH 1
DUBOIS—177
Gavin Kaschalk 41, Brock Smith 46, Tyson Kennis 44, Maddox Bennett 46. Others: Hunter Allman 50, Antonio Cassagrande 48.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 204
Jake Sikora 48, Sawyer Hall 52, Jimmy Neese 49, Josh Tyger 55. Others: Dysen Gould 61, Jake Henretta 64.
MATCH 2
DUBOIS—172
Gavin Kaschalk 41, Brock Smith 45, Tyson Kennis 38, Maddox Bennett 48. Others: Hunter Allman 58, Antonio Cassagrande 52.
PUNXSUTWNEY—212
Jake Sikora 51, Sawyer Hall 55, Jimmy Neese 49, Josh Tyger 57. Others: Dysen Gould 58, Jake Henretta 68.