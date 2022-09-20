Pisarchick tee shot
Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick, shown here teeing off earlier this season at the Brockway Golf Course, was the medalist of the day Monday at Leaning Pines Golf Course against Elk County Catholic, shooting a 45 en route to the Rovers taking a 195-245 win.

 Photo by Tyler Kolesar

ST. MARYS — The Brockway boys golf team improved its record to 7-5 with a 195-245 victory against Elk County Catholic Monday afternoon at Leaning Pines Golf Course.

