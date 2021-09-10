PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Brockway girls tennis team came away with a 5-2 victory over Punxsutawney Thursday, as they swept the singles matchups before Punxsy took two out of three in doubles.
For the No. 1 singles matchup, Selena Buttery beat Chloe Presloid on a super tie-breaker 6-0, 2-6, (12-10) in another hard-fought contest between the duo.
“Tonight might be the last night that Selena Buttery and Chloe Presloid will get to play each other and what a night it was,” Brockway head coach John Hawkins said. “That match had us biting our nails. We wish Chloe the best and hope she gets fully healthy. We had some good points tonight but we also need to work on some things.”
Taylor Rhed then beat Emily McMahan 6-2, 6-2 in No. 2 singles and Hannah Zuccolotto beat Brooke Skarbek 6-3, 6-2. Brockway completed the singles sweep as Macie Dixon beat Rachael Porada 6-6, (12-10), 6-3.
In doubles, Buttery and Rhed beat McMahan/Skarbeck 8-0. Punxsy’s wins included Hailey Smith and Porada beating Zuccolotto and Dixon 9-7 and Kaylin Smith/Lexi Matts beating Emma Miller/Leah Trunzo 8-6.
Both teams are back in action Monday as Brockway hosts Johnsonburg and Punxsy travels to Oil City.
Singles
1. Selena Buttery (B) def. Chloe Presloid, 6-0, 2-6, (12-10).
2. Taylor Rhed (B) def. Emily McMahan, 6-2, 6-2.
3. Hannah Zuccolotto (B) def. Brooke Skarbek, 6-3, 6-2.
4. Macie Dixon (B) def. Rachael Porada, 6-6, (12-10), 6-3.
Doubles
1. Buttery/Rhed (B) def. McMahan/Skarbek, 8-0.
2. Hailey Smith/Porada (P) def. Zuccolotto/Dixon, 9-7.
3. Kaylin Smith/Lexi Matts (P) def. Emma Miller/Leah Trunzo, 8-6.
In other girls tennis action Thursday:
DuBOIS — The DuBois girls tennis team exacted some revenge Thursday afternoon, defeating Elk County Catholic 4-3 after ECC beat DuBois 4-3 in the season opener.
“There were many similarities in our rematch with ECC,” DuBois coach Josh Reed said. “Just like the first meet, it was a long one. Both were three hour meets. Also like the last one, two matches were decided by tie breaks. However, the girls dug deep and flipped the results.”
Tiebreaker wins went to Cassie Lanzoni and Laken Lashinsky, with Lanzoni winning over Lydia Anderson 6-3, 7-6, (7-5) while Lashinsky won over Megan Emmert 6-2, 3-6, (10-6).
Also picking up a singles win was Grace Askey defeating Audrey Dornish 6-1, 6-4.
Askey and Lanzoni also beat Dornish and Anderson 8-4 in doubles.
“Shoutout to Grace Askey and Cassie Lanzoni for winning their singles and doubles matches,” Reed said. “Also applause for Laken Lashinsky for maintaining the highest win rate on the team.”
The Lady Crusaders picked up wins with Gina Bush in the No. 3 singles matchup with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Jessica Hnat. They then took two out of three in doubles, as Megan Emmert and Gina Emmert beat the duo of Bri Quairiere and Jade Suhan 8-1, followed by Josie VanAlstine and Malaina Gradle beating Maddie Brantley and Kara Miller 8-3.
DuBois travels to Altoona to play on Monday while ECC will be back in action Tuesday as they travel to Brockway.
Singles
1. Grace Askey (D) def. Audrey Dornish, 6-1, 6-4.
2. Cassie Lanzoni (D) def. Lydia Anderson, 6-3, 7-6, (7-5).
3. Gina Bush (ECC) def. Jessica Hnat, 6-1, 6-0.
4. Laken Lashinsky (D) def. Megan Emmert, 6-2, 3-6, (10-6).
Doubles
1. Askey/Lanzoni (D) def. Dornish/Anderson, 8-4.
2. Megan Emmert/Gina Emmert (ECC) def. Bri Quairiere/Jade Suhan. 8-1.
3. Josie VanAlstine/Malaina Gradle (ECC) def. Maddie Brantley and Kara Miller, 8-3.
BRADFORD — The St. Marys Lady Dutch picked up a convincing 6-1 victory over Bradford Thursday to improve to 7-1 on the season.
Davan Lion, Mya Klaiber and Rachel Fleming all won their respective singles contests by a 6-0, 6-0 margin. The only one who didn’t — No. 2 singles Emma Gavazzi — won her match against Tylin Hillyard 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, Klaiber and Maddy Wittman beat Alisiya Dansberger and Hillyard 8-1. Caitlyn Blessel and June Chen notched a 8-2 victory over Jaylee Kopenhauer and McKayla Irons.
Bradford’s lone win of the day came as Lilly Kemick and Sidney Hamer beat Andrea Adamski and Emily Ritter 8-0.
St. Marys is back in action Monday as they host Warren.
Singles
1. Davan Lion (SM) def. Alisiya Dansberger, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Emma Gavazzi (SM) def. Tylin Hillyard, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Mya Klaiber (SM) def. Jaylee Kopenhauer, 6-0, 6-0.
4. Rachel Fleming (SM) def. McKayla Irons, 6-0,6-0.
Doubles
1. Mya Klaiber/Maddy Wittman (SM) def. Dansberger/Hillyard, 8-1.
2. Caitlyn Blessel/June Chen (SM) def. Kopenhauer/Irons 8-2.
3. Lilly Kemick/Sydney Hamer (B) def. Andrea Adamski/Emily Ritter, 8-6.