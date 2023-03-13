HERSHEY — The Brockway wrestling team and first-year head coach Troy Braddock enjoyed a weekend to remember in Hershey, as the Rovers went 2-for-2 in terms of having medalists at the PIAA Class AA Championships.
The Rover duo of junior Weston Pisarchick (114 pounds) and senior heavyweight Gavin Thompson combined to go 9-3 inside the Giant Center and each ended the weekend with wins Saturday to finish third and fifth, respectively, in their weight classes.
The three-day tournament proved to be extra special for Pisarchick and his family, as the junior reached the medal rounds for the first time in his second state appearance and came away with a bronze medal in an extremely deep 114-pound bracket.
In doing so, Pisarchick became just the third Rover to ever win a bronze medal at states — joining his father Michael, who did at 145 pounds in 1988 and Anthony Glasl (132, 2020). The younger Pisarchick and Glasl were the two of that group to reach the semifinals in those years.
Weston Pisarchick (31-1), who entered states ranked No. 4 at 114, made that run to the semifinals where he suffered his lone loss of the season — a heartbreaking 3-2 decision to eventual state champion Ayden Smith, a junior from Notre Dame-Green Pond.
Smith made a second-period takedown and third period escape standup in the win, which propelled the top-ranked wrestler into the finals against West Branch junior Landon Bainey (45-2). Smith used a takedown with 14 seconds left in the final to pull out a 5-4 win vs. the second-ranked Bainey.
As for Pisarchick, he bounced right back from the heartbreaking loss Friday night and scored an 8-0 major decision against Saucon Valley sophmore Cole Hubert (45-13) in the consolation semifinals. Hubert went on to place fourth.
Pisarchick came back Saturday afternoon for a showdown against third-ranked Nico Fanella (35-6), a sophomore from Indiana who the Rover bested 4-3 in Friday’s’ quarterfinals.
The rematch proved to be another tight contest, one Pisarchick grabbed control of right out of the chute with a takedown eight seconds in. Fanella escaped to make 2-1 after one period, but that’s as close as he got.
Fanella chose bottom in the second but never got out as Pisarchick rode him the full two minutes. The Rover then chose down in the third, and Fanella elected to let him up to begin the period.
Pisarchick was able to fight off Fanella in the third without even getting a stalling warning to capture a bronze medal with a 3-1 victory.
“He (dad) always messes with me, but his is third with an asterisk because he never wrestled (for a chance) to get second,” said Pisarchick. “I came out here and held my ground this weekend, and I’m happy with my performance.
“Last year was an eye-opener. I came in ranked pretty high, but this weekend I wrestled to win the match. I didn’t wrestle to just go out there and score points. Once again, you can’t come down here and do that and expect to win. You have to go out here and just wrestle.
“That loss last night (Friday in semis) was heartbreaking, because I came in here and wanted to be a two-time state champ and end my career at Brockway before going on to wrestle in college. But, you just have to regroup and try to come back to get third, and I did that.”
Pisarchick will enter his senior season with a 77-9 record.
As for Thompson, he made the most of his first and only trip to Hershey with a 5-2 weekend that saw him collect a pair of pins on his way to placing fifth at 285.
Thompson, who came in 13th in the state, proved those rankings wrong by taking the long trek back the medal rounds after losing a tough 3-0 contest in the first round Thursday to Notre Dame-Green Pond senior Aiden Compton (42-10). Compton, a three-time qualifier ranked third, went to win a silver medal on the weekend.
Meanwhile, Thompson rebounded from that tough loss by winning four straight bouts in the consolation bracket. He guaranteed himself a medal with a 5-2 win Friday morning against against sixth-ranked Braden Ewing (33-9), a junior from Tyrone who was a state returnee.
Thompson then improved his podium spot with a thrilling win in the consy quarterfinals Friday night when he took down Berks Catholic junior Owen Reber in the late stages of overtime in a scoreless bout and pinned him in 5:57.
The Rover saw his streak of wins end there, as second-ranked Emmanuel Ulrich (34-1), a senior from Mifflinburg, pinned Thompson in 4:24. Ulrich went on to beat Port Allegany sophomore Carson Neely, 7-2, in the third-place match. It was Ulrich’s second straight bronze and third medal overall in four trips to states.
Like he did Thursday, Thompson bounced back with a win — ending his stellar senior season and Rover career with a hard fought 2-1 triumph against Burgettstown junior Joey Baronick (41-15), who was ranked 11th.
It was a typical heavyweight bout between two big men, with Thompson having to overcome a bloody nose that caused the bout to be stopped six different times. Trainers finally did the a mummy-type wrap around Thompson’s head in an effort to keep his nose plug in, but even that didn’t work late in the match.
After a scoreless period, Baronick grabbed the lead with an escape 30 seconds into the second period. He took that 1-0 advantage to the third, where Thompson chose bottom.
The Rover worked for more than a minute to break from the grasp of Baronick, but then did one better. He fought for a reversal on the Devil and landed on top of Baronick with all his weight. It appeared that might sealed the win as Thompson had him flat on the mat.
However, the wrap on Thompson’s face came down and blood time was called for the sixth and final time with 29 seconds left. That gave Baronick a rest and fresh restart with an opportunity to escape to tie things up.
Thompson didn’t let that happen though, as he held Baronick down to come away with the 2-1 victory to claim fifth place. Thompson became just the third Brockway heavyweight to ever land on the podium. Kyle Smith won a fifth-place in 2003 in the then 275-pound class, while Joey Yahner was fourth in 2011.
“It was amazing,” said Thompson of ending his career with a win to finish fifth. “It’s hard to describe, especially after the blood round. I was ecstatic. It feels good.”
Thompson’s postseason run was almost derailed at districts when he had to default out of the finals after hurting his knee. However, he overcame that injury to place third at regionals before landing on the podium in Hershey.
“I still don’t know what happened to it,” he said. “It hasn’t bothered me too much. I think the adrenaline of the matches helps me with it.”
Thompson, who was 38-9 this year, fell just short of joining Brockway’s Century Club as he posted a 98-27 record in a three-year varsity career.
Braddock had high praise for both his wrestlers on what proved to be a great weekend for the program in his first trip to states as a head coach.
“I’m ecstatic,” said Braddock. “Getting Gavin here was a big deal being a senior, and having him podium was huge. And, ending his career on a win was huge. Weston bouncing back (from semifinal loss) and wrestling a couple tough matches to take third was great and big for him heading into next year.”
“They both battled back and fought some adversity. That’s one thing I teach the kids, is mental toughness. Not everything works in life, so we have to bounce back, and that’s what they both did. All-in-all, it was a good weekend.”