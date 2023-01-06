BROCKWAY — It was a tough night at the office for the Brockway Rovers boys basketball team on Thursday night against the visiting Curwensville Golden Tide. After Curwensville led 13-11 in a back-and-forth first quarter, the Golden Tide outscored the Rovers 50-17 the rest of the way en route to a 63-28 victory.
Ten different Golden Tide players scored on the evening as Curwensville (3-5) also dominated on the boards.
Davis Fleming led the Golden Tide with 16 points and seven rebounds while Chandler English came off the bench for a double-double of 11 points and 10 boards.
Brockway (1-9) was led offensively by seniors Alex Carlson and Aiden Grieneisen, who had eight points each.
“It was a tough night,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “They beat us up in every way on the floor. They beat us on the boards, beat us inside, beat us on the foul line. Early in the game we gave them too many opportunities on the foul line. And second chances, that created separation ... and it just kind of snowballed from there.”
The first quarter saw Brockway have a 5-2 lead in the first minute and a half as Carlson hit a corner three and Grieneisen scored on an and-one underneath, although he then missed the free throw. Fleming cut the deficit to 5-4 and Dan McGarry later tied it up by knocking down one of two free throw opportunities with 5:30 left in the first quarter. After Curwensville got the rebound on McGarry’s miss, he went back to the charity stripe six seconds later, knocking both down for a 7-5 lead.
Brockway would then answer as Grieneisen scored underneath to tie it up at 7-7 and Reese Yahner then scored down low, drawing the foul and completing the three-point play for a 10-7 Brockway lead with 2:35 left in the first quarter.
English then knocked down a trey to tie it up at 10-10 and Andrew Wassil then hit a three to put the Tide ahead 13-10 — a lead they wouldn’t relinquish for the rest of the way. Carlson made one of two free throws with 36.8 seconds left in the first quarter as Curwensville held a 13-11 first quarter lead.
But from there, the Rovers went ice cold from the field as Curwensville outrebounded them and took away many second chance opportunities.
A 12-0 Tide run to start the quarter lasted until Yahner made his second of two free throw attempts with 1:01 left in the first half to make it 25-12 Curwensville. Brady Demonte made Brockway’s only field goal of the second quarter with a deep two with just seconds left, giving the Golden Tide a 25-14 halftime lead.
After a three-point second quarter, Brockway doubled its total in the third with Carlson scoring four of the six. But the Golden Tide would stretch the lead out to 22 at one point late with Fleming knocking down a three to make it 40-18 before a Carlson midrange jumper at the buzzer cut the Brockway deficit to 40-20 with a quarter to play.
As they had done in the two quarters prior, Curwensville was able to work the ball around in all facets of the game in the fourth quarter, whether that be beyond the arc, in the paint, in transition or creating turnovers on defense as Curwensville outscored Brockway 23-8 in the fourth quarter, with many of the subs getting playing time and picking up where the starters left off.
Fleming’s five points in the fourth quarter came in consecutive fashion, with a bucket underneath with about 5:20 to go giving Curwensville a 52-22 lead and thus implementing the running clock.
The Golden Tide would outscore the Rovers 11-6 the rest of the way, capped off by a late three by Grant Swanson to set the final score at 63-28.
In the defeat, Carlson also had seven rebounds while Yahner had six. For the Tide, Parker Wood had eight points and seven boards, McGarry had nine points and four rebounds, Wassil had six points and Ayden Sutika had four points and five boards.
Brockway will look to regroup on Tuesday as they travel to take on Ridgway.
CURWENSVILLE 63,
BROCKWAY 28
Score by Quarters
C’ville 13 12 15 23 — 63
B’way 11 3 6 8 — 28
Curwensville—63
Dan McGarry 2 5-8 9, Grant Swanson 1 0-2 3, Davis Fleming 6 3-3 16, Ty Colton 1 0-0 2, Parker Wood 4 0-0 8, Chandler English 4 2-2 11, Ayden Sutika 2 0-1 4, Andrew Wassil 2 0-0 6, Braden Holland 1 0-4 2, Hunter Tkacik 1 0-0 2, Louie Tkacik 0 0-0 0, Conner Howell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 10-20 63.
Brockway—28
Alex Carlson 3 1-2 8, Brady Demonte 1 0-0 2, Bradey Hughes 1 0-0 2, Reese Yahner 1 2-3 4, Aiden Grieneisen 3 2-2 8, Aiden Wilcox 1 0-1 2, Isaac Crawford 0 2-2 2, Vinny Cavalline 0 0-0 0, Adam Lin 0 0-0 0, Ryan Crawford 0 0-0 0, Caine Brubaker 0 0-0 0, Jacob Newcamp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 7-11 28.
Three-pointers: C’ville 5 (Wassil 2, English, Fleming, Swanson), B’way 1 (Carlson).