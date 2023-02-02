BROCKWAY — A back-and-forth battle for the first three quarters between the Sheffield Wolverines and Brockway Rovers boys basketball teams saw the visiting Wolverines pull away down the stretch en route to a 64-52 win.
Trailing by six at the half and later by 11 just a minute and a half into the third quarter, the Rovers went on a 14-2 run to retake the lead towards the end of the third quarter. But after the Wolverines would get the lead back with 1:07 left in the third quarter, Sheffield would gradually pull away for the rest of the game and would then knock down free throws late in the fourth quarter to notch the road victory.
“A couple things hurt us,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “Transition buckets — some of the turnovers led to easy transition points for them. And I think we missed some opportunities. We missed some opportunities to finish and to get good shots, whether we didn’t catch it clean, passes got tipped or whatever ... That led into their transition game as well.”
Brockway’s Alex Carlson had 27 points — 24 of which came in the first three quarters as the Rovers were able to make shots in the first half and third quarter when they needed them.
Sheffield retook the lead late in the third in what was the start of a 24-9 run that closed out the contest, started by Leihden Wotorson finishing off his and-one opportunity with 1:07 in the third quarter to give the Wolverines a 45-43 lead.
“Second half we didn’t shoot the ball as well against the zone,” Clark said. “At the last quarter, we had to extend because we were down and tried to take some chances. And we got some turnovers but we didn’t cash some of those in. Sometimes we just gave it right back.”
Brockway came out hot on a 7-0 run to start the game as Carlson had all seven, but Sheffield answered back with an 8-0 run of its own to take its first lead on the night.
Two lead changes saw the visitors up 16-14 after the first quarter before Brockway would retake the lead at 20-18 on a Carlson corner three. Brockway would then get its biggest lead of the night at five points as Brady DeMonte finished inside and Reese Yahner made one of two free throws with 4:02 left in the second quarter.
The Rovers still had a 25-24 lead with under two minutes in the first half as Sheffield’s Connor Finch — who led the team with 23 points — hit a three to take a 27-25 lead before Carlson tied it up with a drive to the hoop. But the Wolverines would finish out the first half on a 6-0 run to take a 33-27 lead into the break.
Once Sheffield got up 38-27 with 6:30 left in the third, Brockway quickly erased the deficit to take a 41-40 lead late in the third. Carlson scored 10 of his 27 points in the third quarter with all 10 of those in the 14-2 run that gave Brockway the lead. A Carlson three cut the Sheffield lead to one before Aiden Grieneisen scored in the paint to give Brockway a 41-40 advantage.
Wotorson quickly took the lead back for Sheffield with a bucket inside before Carlson found Bradey Hughes cutting to the hoop as Hughes finished it off for a 43-42 Rovers lead. But Wotorson’s and-one with 1:07 left in the third gave Sheffield the lead for good as the Wolverines held a 49-43 lead going into the fourth.
After Sheffield went up 10, Brockway got the deficit to just six with about two minutes left to play before the Rovers were forced to put the Wolverines at the charity stripe and Sheffield’s trio of Wotorson, Finch and Lucas McNeal were able to knock down the shots to leave with a 64-52 win.
“We tried to mix defenses a little bit on them a little and try and throw them off and at times we did,” Clark said. “And I think that’s where we had some of those missed opportunities where we could’ve got a loose ball or something like that. But we’ll get back at it and I’m proud of the effort. I don’t ever question our guys’ effort — they played hard and we’ve got to take advantage better of our opportunities that we have because we have some good ones.”
Brockway (3-13) is back in action Monday as they host St. Marys.
“They hit free throws down the stretch to keep that distance and we just couldn’t close the gap,” Clark said. “Proud of the effort of the guys. They played hard. We’ve just got to do some of the little things better — we’ve got to take care of the ball and finish and take advantage of the opportunities that we create for ourselves. We did get some offensively and defensively and we either didn’t hang on to secure it or finish — missed out on opportunities.
SHEFFIELD 64,
BROCKWAY 52
Score by Quarters
Sheffield 16 17 16 15 — 64
Brockway 14 13 16 9 — 52
Sheffield—64
Lucas McNeal 6 3-4 15, Mason Silvis 3 0-2 6, Leihden Wotorson 5 7-9 18, Connor Finch 9 4-5 23, Gage Mott-Macalush 0 0-0 0, Dylan Hardwick 0 0-0 0, Allen Eaton 1 0-0 2, Jack Chapman 0 0-0 0, Colby Barr 0 0-0 0. Total
Brockway—52
Alex Carlson 10 3-4 27, Bradey Hughes 2 0-0 5, Reese Yahner 2 1-2 5, Aiden Grieneisen 2 0-0 4, Aiden Wilcox 2 0-0 4, Brady DeMonte 3 0-0 7.
Three-pointers: Sheffield 2 (Finch, Wotorson), Brockway 6 (Carlson 4, Hughes, DeMonte).