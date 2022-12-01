BROCKWAY — To say the Brockway girls basketball team will have a much different look this season is an understatement, as the Lady Rovers lost seven of the 10 players from a squad that went 16-8 and won the program’s first-ever District 9 championship with a 46-37 win against Clarion-Limestone in the Class 2A final.
Chief among those losses to graduation were two generational talents in Selena Buttery and Danielle Wood, who both etched their places in the Brockway record books in multiple categories.
Buttery, who is playing collegiately at Chaminade, finished sixth in school history in points (1,044) and is the Lady Rovers; all-time rebounding leader with 1,052. She also owns career marks for made 3-pointers (109), rebounds per game (12.1) and blocked shots (329).
As for Wood, she finished third in school history with 1,170 points, set a new program record for career assists (291) and finished second in program history in blocked shots (90). She is now in the Top 4 of virtually every major statistical category in program history.
Beyond those two, Brockway also lost Ciara Morelli (95 points) and newcomer Sarah Koehler to graduation, while three underclassmen who could have returned decided not to play this year.
All those departures combined for 88 percent of the team’s offense (953 of 1,082 points) last year. They also left veteran coach Dick Esposito and his staff very concerned about the state of the program as the Lady Rovers had just seven girls when preseason practices started. And, one of those players is currently out for a couple weeks.
However, the squad has been able to recruit a few more girls in the last week or so and currently sits at 11, which is a huge number considered there are only three players back who were on last year’s roster.
“We’re considering it like a new era again,” said Esposito. “We had a nice run for three years and had some really great ball players. It’s unfortunate that we not only lost four seniors but lost three others who could have been back that decided not to come out this year.
“It’s not going to be a total disaster, but we were really worried when we only had six kids. These kids stepped up and went out and helped recruit some other kids. Some of them have only been here a couple days, but you can see the improvement so far.
“It’s hard to replace seven people, but we’re starting to fill out our roster. The one thing I like is these kids want to play basketball, and they are here to learn the game and play the game. What a great attitude to have to start with.
“We know we’re losing 40 points a night from last year. The coaches have gone in with the attitude that we know what we have. It’s just about starting skill development again and working with these kids and teaching them defense. Eventually the offense will come.”
Esposito — and assistant coaches Steve Buttery and Kevin Carnahan — are fortunate to have the trio of returnees to help them bring the large group of newcomers along.
Senior Madelyn Schmader and junior Raegan Gelnette, both starters a year ago, will serve as team captains this year, while sophomore Kalina Powell also returns.
Schmader was the team’s third-leading scorer (97 points, 4.0 ppg) behind Wood and Buttery and ranked second in rebounds (196) and steals (58).
Gelnette, who has returned to competitive sports action after a severe leg injury suffered in the summer playing travel soccer, scored 30 points (1.4 ppg) last season to go along with 80 rebounds. Powell had two points, four rebounds and three steals in limited action in 15 games as a freshman.
“We need Madelyn Schmader to step up more, both as a leader and scorer for us this year,” said Esposito. “She is one of captains along with Raegan Gelnette, who started a lot of games for us last year too. She’s coming off a terrible soccer injury, and none of us thought she’d be back already. She is really playing hard (in practice) though.
“Those two along with Kalina Powell are really taking the younger kids and teaching team. We take time in practice to stop and teach the kids as we go. It’s a great thing having Gelnette and Schmader as captains because they are leaders and have been in the program.”
Beyond those three, the starting lineup is till up in the air some. Esposito said freshman Sophia Schmader, the younger sister of Madeyln, will be a starter, with junior Angela Durle, sophomore Maddy Mortimer and freshman Mya Freemer all battling for the fifth spot.
Freshmen Mallory Smith and Mylee Orinko are also on the roster, as are sophomores Anna Brubaker and Zoe Puhala, who were the newest additions to the team just this week.
“Our goal this year is to try to improve each practice and every game,” said Esposito. “We have lot of true athletes and to try to mold them into basketball players is our goal. Patience is a key factor for all of us. I keep telling the kids January is when we should start seeing everything come into place, and we’ll see what happens.
Brockway will once again host its annual tip-off tournament this weekend and opens play against Moniteau Friday night at 8 p.m. DuBois battles Clarion in the opener at 6:30 p.m.
ROSTER
Senior: Madelyn Schmader. Juniors: Angela Durle, Raegan Gelnette. Sophomores: Anna Brubaker, Maddy Mortimer, Kalina Powell, Zoe Puhala. Freshmen: Mya Freemer, Mylee Orinko, Sophia Schmader, Mallory Smith.