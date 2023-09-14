BROCKWAY — A goal late in the first half by sophomore Rheanna Spinda proved to be enough for the Brockway girls soccer team Wednesday evening as the Lady Rovers bested Redbank Valley, 1-0, at Frank Varischetti Field.
The game was far from your typical 1-0 matchup though, as Brockway dominated the action and overall possession. However, the Lady Rovers struggled to find the net despite ending the night with a 19-4 advantage in shots.
And, those struggles were two-fold on a night where the Lady Rovers were never really in danger once they grabbed the lead late in the first half.
Brockway struggled to put shots on frame in the opening 40 minutes, as Redbank keeper Darion Bartley only had to make five saves despite the Lady Rovers having 11 shots before the break.
Brockway had the completely opposite issue in the second half as they put six of their eight shots on net. Unfortunately for the Lady Rovers, they kept taking shots right at Bartley, who stopped all six shots that were on net. She posted 11 saves in the game.
In the end though, only one shot mattered in the game and it came off the left foot of Spinda with 3:35 remaining in the opening half. Teammate Madison Mortimer actually started the play with a shot that Bartley turned away.
Spinda was in on goal herself and quickly corralled the rebound in the middle of the Redbank box, spun around and fired a shot past Bartley for the game’s lone goal.
Brockway made the one goal stand up, as the Lady Rovers captured their fourth straight win following an 0-2 start. Brockway’s defense that made that slim 1-0 lead stand as the quartet of Zoe Puhala Eva Bisbey, Meghan Hertel and Emily Bennett cleaned up just about every long ball or run Redbank tried.
The few times redbank did find an opening for a shot, Brockay keeper Josie Orinko was ready. The junior needed to make just four saves in recording the shutout. Those four shots all Redbank could muster in the game.
“You dominate a game like that and you hope to put more in the net,” said Brockway coach Mike Puhala. “You play two or three games a week, and you to have to be ready to play, and we come back next week and have three games and see what we can do there.
“We’re trying to keep everyone healthy, and have a few nicked up, which everybody does, and it’s a grueling season. We’ll work on putting the ball in the net and finishing, because when you have a game like that, all it takes is one breakaway or a PK and it’s tied 1-1.
“Our defense has definitely stepped it up, and when Josie doesn’t have to touch the ball more than a couple times to make saves, you know they are doing their job. We’ve known that, and that group has played together for a while now.
“I think if we can finish (score more goals), we’ll become a lot better team than we are right now. And before you know it, playoffs will be here. So, we need just to keep working to get better.”
Brockway wasted little time grabbing control of the game possession-wise and had two good scoring chances in the opening six minutes.
However, Bartley turned away a Mia Martino shot at the near post just before the 3-minute mark, while Bisbey sailed a direct kick from just outside the top of the box over the crossbar three minutes later.
Raegan Gelnette had a shot go high herself less than a minute later as the game remained scoreless. Spinda then had a pair of scoring chances past the 10-minute mark.
The first of those went wide of the left post before Bartley made a save on the the second on a shot from the top of the box in the 13th minute.
Redbank quickly flipped the field following that save and recorded it first a shot a long effort near the left sideline that Orinko easily stopped.
Brockway countered with a pair scoring chances by Gabriella Pisarcik, who sent the first over the crossbar in the 16th minute. The second one came 13 minutes later but Bartley was there to make the save.
Redbank had the next scoring chance just past the 30-minute mark, but Orinko was there to deny a Bella Orr shot.
Bartley responded with saves on shots by Spinda and Gelnette before Spinda finally found the back of the net on her rebound shot with 3:35 to play in the half. Bartley made one final save in the 39th minute, turning away an Ana Hughes shot to keep it 1-0 at the break.
Brockway had more opportunities to increase that lead in the second half, but Bartley was up to the challenge as she made five nice saves in the first 14 minutes following the break.
The first may have been the best as she stopped a hard shot by Gelnette in the 48th minute, then watched it slowly trickle out of play wide of the right post for a Brockway corner kick. Bisbey got off a hard, long shot on the ensuing play, but the Redbank keeper stopped that too.
Bartley added saves on long shots by Spinda and Bisbey before denying a redirect attempt by Martino in the box in the 54th minute.
Redbank had a pair of scoring chances on either side of the midway point of the second. However, Alexandra Shoemaker fired a shot into the side of the Brockway net from the left side on the first of those, while teammate Ava Moore had a shot go just wide of the left post in the 64th minute.
Neither team was able to find the net from there in the final 15 minutes as the Lady Rovers came with the hard-fought 1-0 win.
Brockway is back in action Monday at home against Brookville.
BROCKWAY 1,
REDBANK VALLEY 0
Score by Halves
Redbank 0 0 — 0
Brockway 1 0 — 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
BW—Rheanna Spinda (Madison Mortimer assist), 36:25.
Statistics
Shots: Redbank 4, Brockway 19. Saves: Redbank 11 (