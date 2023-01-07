BROCKWAY — A young and inexperienced Brockway girls basketball team had endured through its share of lumps this season, but the Lady Rovers enjoyed a huge bonding moment Friday night with a thrilling 45-43 victory against Brookville.
The win was just the second of the season for Brockway (2-9), with its first coming Dec. 12 at Forest Area, 34-27. This one had a lot more meaning for the Lady Rovers considering Brookville had run them off the floor, 54-33, just eight days ago in the consolation game of the Brookville Holiday Tournament. That win was the Lady Raiders’ first of the season.
It was quite the quick turnaround for Brockway, thanks in large part to a strong defensive and rebounding effort in the second half of an ugly game that featured 59 turnovers and 44 fouls.
Brookville (1-9) held a six-point edge at the half, 30-24, but the Lady Raiders were held to just 13 second-half points as the Lady Rovers rallied. Brookville took a one-point lead to the fourth before the lead changed hands a couple of times in the final eight minutes.
The Lady Rovers regained the lead with 2:01 to play when Sophia Schmader went 2 of 2 at the foul line. A free throw by teammate Kalina Powell with 51 seconds to go then made it a 2-point game before Lady Raider Kerstyn Davie tied the game at 43-43 with 25 seconds left.
Powell was then fouled in the backcourt, sending to the line in the double bonus with 23 ticks on the clock. Powell missed both foul shots, but Lady Rover senior Raegan Gelnette pulled down a huge offensive rebound.
Gelnette, who just returned to the lineup Thursday, then kicked a pass out to fellow senior Madelyn Schamder, who knocked dow a jumper to put Brockway back up 45-43 with 19 seconds to play.
The Lady Rover defense stood tall from there, with Brookville getting one final chance with a second to go. However. the Lady Raiders were unable to get a shot off as the final buzzer sounded.
Madelyn Schmader led all players with 15 points while also pulling down 10 rebounds. Younger sister Sophia Schmader also posted a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Powell added seven points.
Defensively, Brockway played a box-and-1 on Eden Wonderling, Brookville’s leading scorer, and held her to 11 points after scored 22 in the Lady Raiders’ holiday tourney win.
“I told the kids all week long ... you can beat this team,” said Brockway coach Dick Esposito. “It’s our floor, and it can be our game. We learned to break their press and quit turning it over (on the press). We beat their press a lot more than what we did down there.
“Our emphasis in the locker room at the halftime was that they had like 12 or 13 offensive rebounds and we had three. We had to hit the boards and giver them one shot, and that’s what we did.
“And, we got a great defensive effort from Madelyn Schmader and (Rheanna) Spinda who guarded Wonderling tonight. She had 22 that first game, and we did a great job on her in our diamond-and-one. Our (assistant) coaches were great tonight too with our substitutions tonight and knew when kids were tired. We tried to battle the foul trouble which we did.
“Having Raegan back was big. She is a calming influence, especially on defense. And, Madelyn, we wanted the ball in her hands at the end. She’s our leader.
“It’s a great win for us and should raise their confidence level a whole lot. We still have a lot of games to go, but I think we’re going to be in most of these games. Their confidence level is coming up, and they are learning how to play the game of basketball. It’s a great thing.”
Brockway came out of the gate strong, grabbing a 6-2 lead in the first three minutes on baskets by Zoe Puhala and the Schmader sisters. However, Brookville finally got doing and countered with a 9-4 spurt to grab the lead at 11-10. Wonderling had four points in that run and Samantha Whitling three.
The teams eventually traded scores to end the quarter with Brockway holding a slim 14-13 advantage.
Madelyn Schmader pushed the lead to three with a pair of free throws to open the second quarter, but Brookville slowly took control of the game by capitalizing on nine Lady Rover turnovers in the quarter.
A hoop by Wonderling sparked a 15-3 run by Brookville that turned a 2-point deficit into a 10-point lead (30-20) with 1:37 left in the half. Whitling Hannah Geer each had five points in that surge to give the Lady Raiders what appeared to be a comfortable lead late in the half.
That proved not to be the case, though, as Madelyn Schmader scored four straight points in the final 30 seconds to make it a 6-point game (30-24) at the break.
Rheanna Spinda then cut the lead to four with a jumper early in the third before the teams traded scores. Brookville pushed its lead back to as many as five (33-28) on a hoop by Bentley Hughey with 3:30 on the clock. However, Brockway slowly crawled its way back and got within one (35-34) by quarter’s end on a late hoop by Powell.
Brockway then regained the lead in the opening minute of the fourth when Madelyn Schmader scored inside on an inbounds play. Brookville answered right back with a 3-pointer by Reggan Olson, though, to go back on top 38-36.
Two free throws by Sophia Schmader knotted things up again before Brookville got a Wonderling hoop and free throw from Whitling to lead 41-38 with 3:54 to go. Whitling finished with nine points.
That’s when Brockway’s defense took over and held the Lady Raiders scoreless for more than three minutes as the Lady Rovers put together a 5-0 spurt to jump back on top 43-41.
Spinda started that mini-run with a jumper, while Sophia Schmader and Powell combined to go 3-for-6 at the line. Davie finally ended the Lady Raiders’ scoring drought with her late basket.
But, Brockway pulled out the win thanks to the senior duo of Gelnette and Madeyln Schmader before making one final defensive stand to hold off the Lady Raiders.
Brockway is back in action Tuesday at home against Ridgway, while Brookville is off until Friday when it travels to Bradford.
BROCKWAY 45,
BROOKVILLE 43
Score by Quarters
Brookville 13 17 5 8 — 43
Brockway 14 10 10 11 — 45
Brookville—43
Kerstyn Davie 1 0-1 2, Eden Wonderling 3 5-8 11, Hannah Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Reggan Olson 1 0-0 3, Mara Bowser 2 0-0 4, Bentley Hughey 2 1-2 5, Samantha Whitling 2 4-6 9, Kaida Yoder 1 0-2 2, Hannah Geer3 0-0 7. Totals: 15 11-19 43
Brockway—45
Sophia Schmader 3 6-12 12, Rheanna Spinda 2 1-2 5, Kalina Powell 2 3-6 7, Zoe Puhala 1 0-0 2, Madelyn Schmader 5 5-8 15, Raegan Gelnette 1 0-0 2, Mallory Smith 0 0-0 0, Maddie Mortimer 1 0-0 2. Totals:
Three-pointers: Brookville 3 (Olson, Geer, Whitling), Brockway 0.