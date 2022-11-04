BROCKWAY — Thursday night’s District 9 Class A girls soccer championship game saw both the No. 4 seed Brockway Lady Rovers and the No. 3 seed Karns City Lady Gremlins going for back-to-back titles. Brockway won last year’s Class A crown while the Lady Gremlins won Class 2A last year before dropping back down to Class A in 2022. But when it was all said and done, Karns City made it two straight district titles with a 6-0 win.
Lyrik Reed had two goals while Hanna Dailey, Emma Dailey, McKenna Martin and Cecelia Morrow added one each. Morrow, Emma Dailey and Aubrey Price had one assist each as the Lady Gremlins were aggressive early and often, outshooting the Lady Rovers 31-6 in the contest.
“Obviously you want the outcome to be different,” Brockway head coach Juli Esposito said. “But you ask these girls to go out and compete and have a passion and work hard. And that’s what they did for 80 minutes.”
Brockway trailed 2-0 at the half before a barrage of goals — three of which took place in a span of two minutes and nine seconds — helped the Lady Gremlins pull away for good.
“First 40 minutes I thought were great,” Esposito said. “And I think they were just tired out at that point. (Karns City) just picked up that momentum from there and we lost it. But they all came out here — everyone got to play. That’s what you’re looking for.”
Karns City found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead at the 9:29 mark as Reed got a shot off amid a slew of Lady Rover defenders.
The Lady Gremlins then continued to be the aggressors with a handful of missed opportunities and also saves from Brockway goalkeeper Josie Orinko, who had 14 saves in the contest. But it would take exactly 12 minutes later before the Lady Gremlins were able to cash in again, this time as Aubrey Price crossed a ball over to Hanna Dailey, who in turn found the back of the net to go up 2-0.
“We got up the field a lot, which is more that what we could say earlier in the season when we played them,” Esposito said. “You can see how these girls have developed since then.”
Orinko and the Brockway defense were able to hold the Lady Gremlins to just two first half goals before Karns City picked back up where it left off in the first half when it came to getting shots on goal. Brockway’s Eva Bisbey was able to get a shot off on a free kick but it missed the mark wide. After an Emma Dailey free kick, it set up the Lady Gremlins third goal and its first one in a span of 2:09. That one saw Emma Dailey find Martin for the 3-0 lead at 50:46.
Just 1:01 later, Morrow made it 4-0 Lady Gremlins after getting a rebound in traffic off of a corner kick from Sarah Dodd. Fifty-two seconds after Morrow’s goal, KC made it 5-0 as Reed scored her second goal of the game at 52:55.
“We tried to make things easier on our defense in the second half by throwing another person back there,” Esposito said. “But I guess it kind of backfired. It was a change that we thought about making just to ease it up for them but it is what is. Our defense played really well in the first half and they really stuck it in.”
The Lady Gremlins scored its sixth and final goal as Morrow found Emma Dailey to make it 6-0 at the 67:39 mark. From there, both teams were able to get its subs in the game and Karns City was able to walk away with back-to-back district titles and a 6-0 win.
Brockway finished its season with a 13-8 record.
A trio of Lady Rovers seniors said farewell to their soccer careers, that being Amanda Decker, Paris Stern and Emily Michalski. Coach Esposito had the girls for all three years of her tenure as head coach while she also actually had Stern in her freshman year as an assistant at DuBois Central Catholic.
“Emily was actually injured at the beginning of the season,” Esposito said. “But she came back really strong and she stuck it to them. The past few games it really clicked for her. She was really strong for us on defense. Obviously Paris is like a wrecking ball at midfield — our most aggressive player. You can’t teach that. When she’s in the game, she’s in the game and you can’t really stop her ... (Paris) is the only four-year player that I’ve had. Amanda, from where she started to now, she puts in that work. She’s out there practicing and she wants to do the best that she can every game. She definitely put 110 percent into this.”
With just three seniors graduation, Esposito said she hopes the group of underclassmen will stick together and continue to improve for not just next season but beyond.
“We had a lot of underclassmen this year that made up the majority of our team and there’s some good girls coming up from eighth grade,” Esposito said. “So I think that (the incoming freshmen) will help as well. But if these girls stick together in the offseason and going into the next couple of years, they’re going to have a very strong core.”
KARNS CITY 6,
BROCKWAY 0
Score by Halves
B’way 0 0 — 0
KC 2 4 — 6
First Half
KC—Lyrik Reed, 9:29.
KC—Hanna Dailey, (Aubrey Price assist), 21:29.
Second Half
KC—McKenna Martin, (Emma Dailey assist), 50:46.
KC—Cecelia Morrow, 51:47.
KC—Lyrik Reed, 52:55.
KC—Emma Dailey, (Cecelia Morrow assist), 67:39.
Statistics
Shots: Brockway 6, Karns City 31. Saves: Brockway 15 (Josie Orinko 14, Lilly Heilbrun 1), Karns City 2 (Savanna Prescott). Corner kicks: Brockway 4, Karns City 10.