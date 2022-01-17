BROCKWAY — The Brockway Lady Rovers have been playing their best basketball of the season since the start of the new year, and that trend continued in a 49-38 victory against Karns City Saturday on what proved to be a record-setting afternoon for senior Selena Buttery.
Brockway put together a strong first half and took a 14-point lead (28-14) to the half before holding off a Karns City comeback bid in the third. The Lady Gremlins got as close as three points (32-29) with just over two minutes left in the quarter, but a clutch 3-pointer by Buttery righted the ship.
The Lady Rovers eventually took a 35-31 lead to the fourth, but Karns City got no closer than that four-point margin in the final eight minutes as Brockway went to win by 11 points (49-38) for its fourth straight victory to improve to 8-4.
Buttery entered the day needing just seven rebounds to become the school’s all-time leader in that category, but her push to break the record became a secondary story to what proved to be a strong all-around team victory for the Lady Rovers.
Brockway not only played well on the defensive end, it also controlled the boards while getting a strong offensive performance from most of its starting lineup.
Senior Danielle Wood once again led the charge with a game-high 21 points, while junior Madelyn Schmader posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Ciara Morelli added seven points, three rebounds and a pair of blocks.
Karns City held Buttery below her season average for both points and rebounds, but she still scored 11 points, pulled down seven rebounds and blocked six shots. She pulled down that seventh and record-breaking rebound with just 33 seconds remaining to move past Miranda Rhed (887, 2002 graduate) and become the school’s all-time rebound leader with 888 before the Lady Rovers ran out the clock on the 11-point win.
Buttery, who now has 140 rebounds on the season (11.7 per game), went over 200 rebounds in each of her first three varsity seasons with a high-water mark of 281 as a sophomore. While breaking the record is more of an individual achievement, Buttery was quick to thank her teammates in helping her achieve it.
“It feels great to break the record, but I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my teammates surrounding me throughout all the years,” said Buttery. “I think it (career total) has gotten so high because my freshman and sophomore years that’s what I focused on more (rebounding) than scoring. Now, our whole team is focusing on rebounding this year, so it help me out when everybody boxes out, including myself.
“I never imagined breaking this record when I first started playing. Honestly, I never thought I’d be a rebounder at all. I was a really small seventh and eighth grader, so it (thought) didn’t really come to me. But, as I grew, I guess I kept getting them and the possibility came up and I’ve kept doing it (rebounding).”
“It’s great,” said Brockway coach Dick Esposito of Buttery breaking the rebounding record. “I have coached both of them. I coached Miranda all four years, and now Selena all four years they played. Miranda was a little bit taller, and Selena has a little has a little offensive moves. But, they both were such a pleasure to coach.
“Selena was more of a rebounder when she was younger, because that’s what we needed, and really has a knack for the ball. She really only started to concentrate on the offensive end more in the last year and half or so. She’s so improved on the that end, and I also hope we can Selena to a thousand (points).
Wood is closing on 1,000 career points herself and needs just 28 to become just the fifth Lady Rover to reach that milestone. Rhed is part of that exclusive group and sits second in school history with 1,259. Buttery is still 162 points away from that mark.
As for the game Saturday, Brockway wasted little time seizing control, as the Lady Rovers opened with a 14-3 run in the first 5:22.
Wood got Brockway off and running with back-to-back hoops to start the game and had seven points in the opening spurt. Buttery and Morelli also had baskets, while Schmader completed an old-fashion 3-point play to cap the run.
Karns City countered with five straight points, all at the foul line, to make it 14-8 before Brockway ended the quarter with four straight itself. Buttery scored a hoop with just under a minute left, while Wood went 2 of 2 at the foul line with 5.9 seconds remaining to make it 18-8 after one. Wood had nine first-quarter points.
Morelli opened the scoring in the second quarter with a 3-pointer just 39 seconds in, but the Lady Rovers would go nearly three minutes without scoring. Karns City really didn’t capitalize on that scoring drought and netted just points in that stretch cut its deficit to eight at 21-13.
Schmader ended that drought for Brockway and quickly scored five straight, including a 3-pointer, to push the Lady Rover lead back out to 13 at 26-14 before they took a 28-14 advantage into the halftime break.
Karns City then flipped the script on Brockway in the third quarter, as the Lady Gremlins scored the first five points of the second frame as part of a 15-4 that saw the visitors get within three points (32-29) with 2:09 left in the quarter.
Lady Gremlins Brooke Manuel and Abigail Callihan both had five points in that run, while Emma Johns had four. Brockway’s only points came on hoops by Wood and Morelli.
After Manuel hit a free throw to maker it 32-29, Buttery doubled the Lady Rovers’ lead with her lone 3-pointer of the day.
Karns City cut the lead to four (35-31) by quarter’s end, but Buttery completed an old-fashion 3-point play early in the fourth to push the lead back to seven at 38-31.
That play proved key, as the Lady Gremlins got no closer than have (38-33) the rest of the way. Wood then scored seven straight points for her team around a hoop by Callihan to make it a 10-point game at 45-35 with 3:28 to play. The Lady Rovers pushed that lead to 13 on a free throw by Buttery and two by Schmader during a sequence that saw Brockway get two offensive rebounds on missed foul shots.
With the game in hand in the final minute, the only thing left to be determined was whether Buttery would break the rebound record or have to wait for another day to do so. She got that record-setting board on a missed shot by Karns City with 33 seconds left as Brockway ended the day a very high note in what was a strong team win.
“We played a great first half, then we came out sluggish again in the third quarter,” said Esposito. “It’s either the second quarter or third quarter this season that we come out sluggish in. But we did some really great things, primarily on our defense. We really wanted to shut down (Emma) Johns (10 points) and (Rossi) McMillen (1 point), who came in as probably their two biggest scorers, and we did the job. We knew they were going to pound it inside, but we held our own.
“We don’t have to score 60, 70 points a game to win any longer. This is the first year where we can win games with 29, 39, 40 points (because of defense), which is nice. This one was a nice team effort too. Morelli came alive offensively, and her defense was great too. I think we have Johns two threes all game. She had close to 30 points the other night, and McMillen had like 15.”
“Morelli was on the one side, and Schmader on the other side, and their defense was exactly what we needed. Schmader did really well on the boards too on top of scoring 10 points. We rebounded well as a team outside of that one spur in the third quarter.”
Brockway is scheduled to host Kane today, weather permitting, then plays host to Johnsonburg on Wednesday.
BROCKWAY 49,
KARNS CITY 38
Score by Quarters
Karns City 8 6 17 7 — 38
Brockway 18 10 7 14 — 49
Karns City—38
Brooke Manuel 5 5-8 15, Rosie Carden 0 2-2 2, Abigail Callihan 2 2-2 7, Emma Johns 4 1-1 10, Julia Andreassi 0 0-0 0, Rossi McMillen 0 1-2 1, Emma Dailey 1 1-2 3, Chloe Fritch 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 12-17 38.
Brockway—49
Raegan Gelnette 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Schmader 3 3-5 10, Ciara Morelli 3 0-0 7, Danielle Wood 7 6-8 21, Selena Buttery 4 2-3 11, Lauren Rendos 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 11-16 49.
Three-pointers: Karns City 2 (Callihan, Johns), Brockway 4 (Schmader, Morelli, Buttery, Wood).